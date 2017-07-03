I don’t know Buhari’s health condition — APC spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn’t know the current health situation of President Muhammadu Buhari. 
 
Channels Television quoted the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, as saying “I don’t know the health status of the president…the party (APC) does not know either” when he appeared on a programme on the station Sunday evening. 
 
Mr. Abdullahi later confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a follow up phone call that he informed Nigerians that he doesn’t know how the president’s health was faring because he wasn’t in a position to know. 
 
“I am not a government official and I am not a member of his family, so I wasn’t in a position to know,” Mr. Abdullahi, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, said. “Those who should know would know.”
 
Mr. Buhari has not been seen in public since he departed for London on a second medical leave May 7. 
 
Many Nigerians heard his voice for the first time last Saturday when the State House released an audio message said to be from him. The message was recorded in Hausa to greet Nigerians for the Edi-el-Fitr holidays. 
 
Unlike during his first trip when his political associates flocked to London to see him and beam the images of their visits back home, no one has distributed any pictures with the president in the latest trip, which passed the 50-day mark last week. 
 
His wife, Aisha, said she saw him during a trip to London last month, but no pictures were circulated, fuelling rumours that she was prevented from seeing the president.

Aisha Buhari on return from UK on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti added to the rumour when he told journalists that he was sure Mrs. Buhari was prevented from seeing her husband.
 

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo: DailyPost

Mrs. Buhari departed the country again on Sunday for Addis Ababa. She will be in London to see the President on Tuesday, her office said in a statement. 
 
The APC Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, had said last week that the president was recuperating well and his doctors will say when he will return home at the appropriate time. 

Bolaji Abdullahi

 
In his interview with Channels, Mr. Abdullahi maintained that the administration was still on course to delivering on campaign promises, even though Mr. Buhari’s priority may be slightly different from that of the party.
 

