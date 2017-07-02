Nigerian catholic community defies Pope Francis, insists on removal of Bishop

The order of Pope Francis after a June 8 meeting at the Vatican with a delegation from the Ahiara Diocese has been defied again as 3,000 faithful of the Diocese of the Catholic Church protest the appointment of Bishop Peter Okpaleke.

The protesters were reportedly backed by the laity, priests and community leaders.

Mr. Okpaleke was appointed as Bishop and consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, but both the Laity Council and the priests in the diocese rejected his appointment on the grounds that he is not an indigene of the area, Mbaise.

In continuation of the defiance, worshippers again converged on Saturday on the Mater Ecclesiae Cathedral, Mbaise in Imo State for a rally to restate their total rejection of the embattled Bishop, an Anambra indigene, who the Pope said could not be rejected.

At the Vatican meeting, the Pope had called for a truce and directed all the priests and major actors in the crisis to tender letters of obedience to the Church which he said does not owned by the community.

Pope Francis laid down an ultimatum to the defiant Nigerian priests in Ahiara Diocese in Imo state: lose your job if you don’t obey me and your bishop, the Associated Press reported.

Pope Francis said he was acting “for the good of the people of God” by threatening to suspend the priests from the ministry if they didn’t pledge in a letter, by July 9, “total obedience” to Francis and accept Bishop Peter Okpaleke’s appointment.

Those priests opposing Mr. Okpaleke’s taking up of his office “want to destroy the church, which is not permitted,” the pope said in his address to the delegation.

He told the visiting delegation he was “very sad” about the priests’ refusal to obey and ruled out tribal loyalties as explaining the refusal.

However, the pope’s move to end disobedience to the Vatican appears to have been rebuffed again.

According to The Punch newspapers on Sunday, the diocesan youths, who put on black attire, chanted solidarity songs to reaffirm their support for the position taken by the Ahiara Diocese clerics and the laity council’s to rejection of Mr. Okpaleke.

Other Catholic men and women who dressed in different church uniforms, also participated in the rally, which started with a rosary procession round the cathedral.

Addressing the congregation inside the cathedral, the President of the Diocesan Laity Council, Gerald Anyanwu, maintained that the people of Mbaise were not against the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis I, but that they were against the irregularities and injustices allegedly perfected against the people of the diocese in the selection of the bishop.

Mr. Anyanwu insisted that Okpaleke was forced on them, and that he was not a priest “incardinated in the Ahiara Presbyterian.”

“There was no time we insisted that the bishop of the diocese must be an Mbaise son, but the prelate must be a priest incardinated in the diocese. We shall accept any bishop whether a Hausa man or a Yoruba man as far as he is incardinated in Ahiara Diocese.”

  • Amen

    If only our government can be smart for once and give these people their Biafra, 70% of Nigeria structural problems will be solved. The same people that speak the same Igbo but cannot allow his follow ibo man from Anambra to be their Catholic Head even after the intervention of the Holy Pontiff? South Sudan will be a walk in the park.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Let’s wait.

  • Green

    Igbos are seriously interesting people. Rejecting a priest because he’s not from your community. This is perpetual marginalization mentality in play. So I don’t wonder if Biafra is their solution, it’s not. Their collective greed is.

    • amazing2012

      You have said all!

  • amazing2012

    You can see only two comments. Igbos are cursed !
    We are praying for their salvation. Why do you accpet jesus when everybody know he is not from your area?

  • Aondofa Samuel

    Why tag it Nigerian community when even in the diocese, not all accept with them?

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    Indigene! Indigene!! Indigene!!!. This notorious word. How do you find your way into the house of the holy Spirit? That is Naija for you.

  • International games

    This Pope should be opposed, but not on this issue. How can you reject a Priest because he is not from a particular area? However, this is the same Pope that cannot open his mouth to condemn Lesbianism and Homosexuality in his back yard. Rather he said “Who am I to judge?” Well the Chickens have come home to roost. Now he wants to Judge. Oyibo think they have sense.

  • Nta Ekeng

    Tell this man frm Rome that Africa is different frm Europe and he knows it. Pope or no Pope, listen to the ppl. It’s their destiny dt is at stake. In Lagos, there were qualified candidates to the position of the Bishop of the Archdiocese of Lagos. But for the fact that they were not Yorubas, they were not accepted by the Yorubas and the Vatican succumbed, and accepted a candidate, Cardinal Olubumi Okojie presented by the Yorubas. Why must that of Ahiara Diocese be treated differently? Europe installed a seed of discord in Africa. Africans are gradually extricating themselves frm the European snare. Catholic Church shouldn’t and must not take u back to our sad past. Am a Catholic and I know what goes on in the Catholic Church.

  • realpresence

    To be Catholic is to be part of Christs community/family. If you do not obey the order of the Pope who sits in the Chair of Peter, you disobey Christ Himself!!!!! The first 3 rules of Catholicism are Obedience, Obedience and OBEDIENCE! if you are disobedient to Rome, you are following Satan’s example in saying “I WILL NOT SERVE!!”. Africa is NO different than any other country when it comes to Catholicism because the Church and Her doctrines, like God, never change. Shame on those “Priests” who disobey the Holy Father and give scandal to the people the are meant the shepherd!!

  • Fran123

    Disgusting Pope!