EXCLUSIVE: Real reason France supported Biafra during Nigerian civil war

A controversial French support to Biafra as it fought to break away from Nigeria between 1967 and 1970 was not in defence of Biafra’s secession cause — even though it had a humanitarian appeal.

Instead, it was based on that European country’s desire to have access to the region’s oil, recently-declassified war-time memos compiled by the U.S. Central Investigation Agency, CIA, say.

“France supported Biafra because of the oil and ERAP, but not the Ibo revolution,” said Jean Mauricheau-Beaupre, French secretary general for African and Malagasy Affairs, referring to Emergency Response Action Plan, ERAP.

The February 10, 1969 memo quotes Mr. Mauricheau-Beaupre, the equivalent of a minister at the time, as saying French support was merely given to a “handful of Biafra bourgeoisie in return for oil”.

As the hope of Biafra breaking away increasingly seemed lost, the French minister ruled out the possibility of a guerilla war in the region, saying there was no popular support in the region.

“The real Ibo mentality is much farther to the left than that of Ojukwu and even if we had won, there would have been the problem of keeping him in power in the face of leftist infiltration,” he said, referring to the Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

At a time renewed agitation for a Biafran state has reached an extraordinarily feverish pitch, the declassified American intelligence shed light on how external interests largely shaped a three-year atrocious war that left over a one million Nigerians dead 50 years ago.

Amongst nations that took sides in the war, only France, Gabon, Tanzania and Ivory Coast openly backed Biafra, at that time comprising present south east and parts of south south Nigerian states.

The federal government received help mainly from the United Kingdom and Russia, as it struggled to thwart Biafra’s exit.

Both sides received huge cash support, arms and ammunition, and relief materials from their backers.

Altogether, France sent $30 million worth of material to Biafra, and lent then Ivory Coast’s President Houphouet-Boigny $3 million to aid Biafra operations, said then French Minister of National Defense, Michel Debre, and Mr. Mauricheau-Beauprea, according to the diplomatic cables.

Details of French arms supplies remain classified till date.

But the CIA file said on January 13, 1970, as the war wound down, Mr. Mauricheau-Beaupre and Mr. Debre, the national defence minister, decided to remove stocks of French-supplied arms and divide same to French bases at Douala and Abidjan.

France resolved there was no chance of supporting a Biafran guerrilla resistance, CIA noted.

“The rationale for this position as expressed by Mauricheau-Beaupre to individuals concerned with executing Biafran operations was as follows: ‘France supported Biafra because of the oil and ERAP, but not the Ibo revolution,” the cable said.

The telegram containing these intelligence was forwarded to U.S. President Richard Nixon’s deputy assistant for national security affair.

Richard Helms, the director of CIA at the time, said there was “cynicism on the part of the French” to support a Biafran guerrilla resistance.

Later, the CIA noted the war had stalemated with federal troops surrounding the Biafran enclave. Yet, it analysed that despite the federal military’s superiority in personnel and material, there was “very little prospect that either side, by itself, can win militarily in the next six months unless Biafraʼs arms supply is cut off”.

“A prolonged stale-mate or ceasefire could well result in the replacement of the present moderate leadership by military leaders who would be proponents of a ruthless, all out military victory and less concerned about international opinion,” the CIA said of the military ruler, Yakubu Gowon.

It also noted that Mr. Ojukwu, a former lieutenant colonel, had the strong support of a people who seemed determined to win self-determination.

“The Biafran leaders have successfully—-if cynically—exploited the issue of starvation to win political sympathy abroad. They believe time is on their side and that either (a) the FMG coalition will collapse or (b) outside sympathy for their plight will bring about a solution favourable to them,” it wrote.

Foreign powers and interests

The CIA said the British government supported the federal military government with “non-sophisticated arms sales”, while the Soviets became a major arms suppliers at the outset of the war.

The U.S. on its part embargoed arms sales to both sides, in a war that also created opportunity for influence peddling between the west and the east.

“The FMG gives frequent assurances that the Soviet involvement is only a matter of wartime necessity and portends no political realignment of Nigeriaʼs traditional pro-Western stance. We have no evidence that the FMG has thus far granted any significant political concessions in return for Soviet arms. However, Soviet prestige and acceptance has increased,” the CIA wrote.

“Soviet intentions are unclear. They probably consider Nigeria a target of opportunity to extend their influence at Western expense and relatively little cost to themselves. Whether requested or not, they have not gone beyond the provision of military equipment, including aircraft and the training of pilots.”

“Although disappointed and perhaps somewhat embarrassed–at slow FMG military progress, they appear willing to continue their support in the belief that prolonged fighting and FMG frustrations will increase the political value of their help,” the report said of Russia.

At the Organization of African Unity (OAU), all but four members (Ivory Coast, Gabon, Tanzania, Zambia, that recognized Biafra in 1968), shifted support to the Federal Military Government by 1969 and regarded the civil war as an internal question which should be solved within an African (OAU) frame-work.

For the United Nations, there was no role for it in the war, beyond the participation by UNICEF and other specialized agencies in the relief effort.

The U.S. said it regarded the civil war as primarily a Nigerian and African problem, but continued to recognise the FMG; imposed an arms embargo on both sides; contributed $30 million to the international relief effort; voiced political support for a negotiated settlement in the context of one Nigeria with workable safeguards for Ibo protection.

The French decision to supply arms clandestinely to Biafra probably saved the rebellion when it appeared near defeat last summer, the CIA cable noted, saying President De Gaulleʼs motives were mixed.

First, France hoped to acquire British and American oil concessions in the oil-rich Niger Delta, and could have been motivated by the possibility of the breaking up of an Anglophone federation which could have exerted a powerful influence in a West Africa it had strong interests.

“So far, the French have stopped short of outright recognition. They deny giving arms. We simply do not know how far the French are prepared to go in support of Biafran independence,” the U.S. said.

Ojukwu’s first destination revealed

Mr. Ojukwu fled as the stronghold city of Enugu fell under federal control. The CIA said his first stop was Gabon, contrary to the commonly known fact that he travelled to Ivory Coast.

In Libreville, the Gabonese capital, Mr. Ojukwu lived in a private villa and told French agents he departed Nigeria according to the wishes of his general staff, Phillip Effiong, and to spare his people from extermination.

Christopher Onyekwelu, Biafran finance representative in Europe and brother-in- law of Mr. Ojukwu, was given a round-trip ticket to Libreville on January 13 by the French general secretariat for African and Malagasy Affairs in Paris.

He was to join Mr. Ojukwu in Libreville a day later. Separately, C.C. Mojekwu, Biafra’s representative in Lisbon, Portugal, also departed by air for Libreville.

Later, French secretary general for African and Malagasy Affairs, Jacques Foccart, left Yaoundé where he was attending Cameroon’s tenth anniversary celebrations to meet with Mr. Ojukwu in Libreville.

  • Diplomatiqué

    Premium Times Editor,

    Leave France out of it. No strong or convincing motive is ever needed to
    oppose evil. Nigeria under Buhari/Osinbajo does NOT look like a country but
    a place with irate groups marked by rowdy confusion or unrestrained behavior –
    a situation characterized by disorder in a place that’s very noisy and full of
    people behaving badly – a place or the people in that place variously
    regarded as lacking order, discipline and refinement; where stealing
    is the purpose of government and where a core leadership of the
    country emerged from the ranks of treasury thieves.

    In short, Nigeria today under
    Buhari/Osinbajo regime, is a zoo. That’s why secession from a zoo is impossible
    to oppose with logic or reason. A plea that anyone accepts life in an asylum
    that Nigeria has rotted into is not wise or well. Biafra is a sound and logical
    proposition to a clear existential threat to humanity that’s presently rife in
    a perpetually dark, ignorant, murderous and benighted Nigeria

    • Sai Mama

      “I sympathise with Nigerians for voting Buhari. We have a president who doesn’t have a friend outside
      the North and that’s a tragedy. As I am talking to you, I am convinced that President Buhari’s presidency
      is dead. He may be physically alive and I wish him good health, but as far as governance is concerned,
      his presidency is dead and nothing can be done to resuscitate it. A presidency can be alive in terms of
      a leader, but in terms of programmes and achievements it can be dead and historically forgotten..

      Nigeria’s president must be a man who is nationally and internationally exposed, who appreciates people
      and feels comfortable with people no matter their religion or ethnic background. That’s not the case with
      Buhari. People he is comfortable with represents a tiny minority of Nigerians and as far as I am concerned,
      you don’t have to see yourself either as an Hausa man or a Moslem. There is going to be an election in
      2019 and if Buhari were to be in good health and contest, I am sure he will lose and if he attempts to rig
      the election, there will be violence in this country.”

      …………..Dr. Junaid Muhammed

      (KANO, March 5th, 2017)

      • Anasieze Donatus

        2015: If Jonathan Rigs Himself Back Into Office, It May Signal The End Of Nigeria – Junaid Mohammed

        • Anasieze Donatus

          Junaid Mohammed Blasts Aliyu For Predicting PDP Victory In 2015, Says Party Can’t Win Presidential Poll

          February 2, 2014
          1

          • Anasieze Donatus

            Nigeria Will Not Disintegrate Even If Jonathan Loses In 2015 – Junaid

            January 22, 2014
            2

          • Anasieze Donatus

            It’s The Duty Of Every Nigerian To Encourage PDP’s Self-Destruction – Mohammed

            October 20, 2013

          • Anasieze Donatus

            2015: Jonathan Should Spare Nigerians The Agony And Forget About Second Term – Junaid Mohammed

            February 20, 2013

          • Höly Wähala

            Quit talking to yourself… or quit drugs. Why are you pestering this space with evidence of mental illness? Go and write an article on the topic and stop being a public nuisance. Nonsense!

    • Julius

      Hahahahahaha, you can’t handle the truth. We all knew what happened and your lies are exposed ! Keep being delusional.

  • Buharin daji

    The French always stands out of the crowd in their thinking

    • Höly Wähala

      The French fought with the Americans for their independence from Britain. So, yes! The French always fight for justice and self-determination for folks especially if it’s against the Brits who were notoriously expliotative in their relations with their host natives. Go and drive on the roads of Benin Republic to Ivory Coast then, compare those with Nigerian road network built by the conservatively corrupt British crooks… lol!

  • Höly Wähala

    CIA never get it right, is the popular saying everywhere outside America. So, France was in it for a piece of the oily Niger Delta but, the Ango-American oil interests were not the reason the British organized a global coalition to combat the Biafrans, abi? Fact is, the Biafran War took place at the height of the Cold War between the West and Soviet Union for who controls Afroca’s resources, from Angola to Rhodesia; Belgian Congo to British Nigeria… and the Russians who had footings in Angola, Mozambique and so on, also needed a foot in West Africa hence, the Biafra War became their Fuld Gap. France could not have been shipping arms to Ojukwu given the land and sea blockade of the Biafrans, it was towards the end of the war that some weapons trickled in via Gabon and The Bight of Biafra aka, Equatorial Guinea. Finally, Ojukwu was never in Enugu throughout that war, his command and control center was in his bunker beneath Oguta Lake which was from where Radio Biafra broadcast while giving the impression they were announcing from Enugu… it was a war decoy that fooled the world and protracted the war because it was impossible to decimate Biafran leadership due to their hideouts. Again, the CIA got it wrong but more significantly, this is only a partial cherry-picked newsfeed that does nothing to on-going national debate about a Referendum for decentralization of power so enclaves can better develope at their pace with their resources. Ende!

  • Julius

    Old news but, this exposes the lies that biafarud fought the war without any help from anywhere. “The French decision to supply arms clandestinely to Biafra probably saved the rebellion when it appeared near defeat last summer, the CIA cable noted, saying President De Gaulleʼs motives were mixed”.The French and Ojukwu had the same goal which is the oil from the South South. He also lied that he left with the wishes of Gen. Effiong…Gen. Effiong knew he was running away less than an hour before he boarded the plane . That was one of the reasons he NEVER spoke to Ojukwu for the rest of his life. Abi na lie ?

  • Referendum_No_More_No_Less

    Referendum_No more_No_Less. The statistic below says it all. Whether you manufacture stories about France or Jupiter or whatever, we as a people of the United Eastern Nigeria (Biafra Republic ) and Southern Nigeria (Niger Delta Republic) are set for a referendum to leave Nigeria. There is no matter of useless articles of this nature that will stop us.

    1) Tafawa Balewa—— (NORTH)
    2) Yakubu Gowon—— (NORTH)
    3) Murtala Mohammed– (NORTH)
    4) Shehu Shagari——– (NORTH)
    5) Mohammadu Buhari–(NORTH)
    6) Ibrahim Babangida—(NORTH)
    7) Sanni Abacha———(NORTH)
    8) Abdulsalami Abubakar(NORTH)
    9) Mus YarDua————-(NORTH)
    10) Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan–(SOUTH)
    11) Aguiyi Ironsi———————–(EAST)
    12) Obasanjo Olusegun————-(WEST)
    13) Earnest Shonekan—————(WEST)

    • UNAFFECTED

      This is the same weak argument I hear everywhere. It seems you guys are being brainwashed. You are citing irrelevancies instead of focusing on the issues on the ground. Why are governors hamstringing local governments? Why are people not investing in businesses that operate in their localities? What are states and local governments doing with their allocations? Presidency is not your problem. If you feel so strongly about it, join a political party and channel this energy into winning power. APC did it, so can you.

      • Ndukwe

        Why bother about those things that the secessionists should bother about? What is your business whether they succeed or survive as a country? If you had brains left in your head then you should bother about how your Nigeria that is left after Biafra and Niger Delta secede survives. Why fret over what will become of Biafra? It shows how sick you are. Encourage your Nigeria that is left to invest in your Nigeria and prepare to laugh at us that we have failed. Isn’t that what you should be doing? Parasite!

      • DrChris Nwankwo

        So, people should not worry that leadership of a country they belong to has been skewed since independence? They should not worry about the criminal structuring of the country to favour only one region? They should not worry about skewed appointments. They should not worry about Fulani herdsmen massacring people in their farms without Government’s deterrence? They should not worry about genocide committed against them in the past etc? But should instead, worry about why people are not establishing businesses in their localities etc? I guess you think you are lecturing minors? When shall we start being less hypothetical in Nigeria?

        • Malcom

          Thank you very very very very very much. But you left some things out. People should not also worry about Suicide bombers that are never named, their origins, family members, acquaintances etc that are never named or known . They should not worry about the sponsors of terrorism too. People should just be dumb as the Cows and sheep.

    • emmanuel

      ………and the North insist that 2019 must return a Northernenr to presidency. If the South, East and West accept this demand, then they are all f0000000000000000ls for life.

    • Abdul

      How can you use north for Gowon, Babangida and Abdulsalam instead of middle belt. It is either you Use North vs South. 4 Nigeria leaders from South, 3 from Middle Belt and 6 from core north.

      • Rex

        No. It is North,South, East and West. Have you heard of compass points before?


        By the way, tell me, where is South CENTRAL in Nigeria? How can you have a so called North Central but no South Central? Why? Because you want to capture Benue and Kogi and call them North. So the animals created South South and did not create a North North. Why? Mumu!

  • Adenike Grace

    Biafra want their Freedom Now

  • Ibrahim Babangida

    No nation or individual fights for nothing. In fact, fights and disagreement are all about protecting interests. America et al fight for interests. Biafra agitation led by Kanu is for some interests, especially selfish interests. Kanu is evil. He wants to be seen and rated than Odumegwu Ojukwu(now late). Kanu predetermined the currency,the carved out region,the declaration and the agitation of Biafra for the Igbo-speaking people of Nigeria. Kanu didn’t stop at that. Kanu declared himself the leader of Biafra while the mumu governors of the south South Nigeria watched him rise in popularity and pay homage to him. The declaration Kanu made was similar to what Abiola kasimawo(now late) made which landed him jail and caused his death. Kanu is just lucky this democracy.

    • Ibu Anyi Danda

      Go and face your brothers in Chad and Niger, you have nothing in common with people of Biafra. All Hail Biafra.

  • UNAFFECTED

    This news story is an unnecessary clickbait by Premium Times. Anybody who has conducted research into the Nigeria Civil War knows this fact. It was a triangular big-power contest between the United Kingdom, France and the Soviet Union. France went beyond arms smuggling. It funded Rolf Steiner, a former Hitler Youth member who joined the French Foreign Legion, who created the Biafra elite brigade. He commanded more than 3000 well trained soldiers.

  • Intrepid

    This is terroristic journalism, the type the machiavellian yaribas are known for. What message do the vultures want to convey, with this piece of sh1t?

    For those millenials who do not know how it all started, the yaribas say the Igbos have been abusive and disrespectful to them in recent times. Back in the 70s and the 80s, there was what we called the Lagos- Ibadan press, dominated by the yaribas, this they used as a an effective machinery and weapon to ride on the crest of mischief all over Nigeria. At that time, being predators, they can prey on any person, group or tribe of their chosen. I don’t have the time to state some of their sensational mischief and various mudslingings on their perceived adversaries, during that period.

    Whilst they are still on it, but things have not only changed, because of the balance of forces in the realm of news and information dissemination, because of the Internet revolution. Now the yariba are crying everywhere, how the defensive and hard to bend Igbos are giving it back to them. They say we are disrespectful and abusive, but is just like the pot calling the kettle black.

    I don’t really know what the mischief making yaribas are looking for in Nigeria?

  • Mentus

    Now that we know the reason for France’s support of Biafra, can the US/CIA tell us why they foisted this present administration on Nigerians which has resulted in unprecedented hardship with many committing suicide, poverty, sectarianism, and collapsed economy.
    The US ambassador insisted that Nigeria is better as one country, like in US can they ensure equal rights, no discrimination where every citizen can settle in any part of Nigeria without being seen as non-indigenes, where appointments are merited and not discriminatory. Can the US tell us their real reason for wanting Nigeria to remain as one entity. US is never known for their altruism.

    • Massob & IPOB

      @disqus_3mRJNLtlFz:disqus,

      BIAFRA: The land of the rising sun…….

      “Land of the rising sun, we love and cherish, Beloved homeland of our brave heroes;
      We must defend our lives or we shall perish, We shall protect our hearts from all
      our foes; But if the price is death for all we hold dear, Then let us die without
      a shred of fear.

      Hail to Biafra, consecrated nation, Oh fatherland, this be our solemn pledge:
      Defending thee shall be a dedication, Spilling our blood we’ll count a
      privilege; The waving standard which emboldens the free
      Shall always be our flag of liberty      “.

      • Ade

        Small boy, look at the above picture. That is what you get when deranged leaders take their people into needless war

  • Fairgame

    Referendum, no more no less. We shall not partake of any elections, census, or any other political event in Nigeria UNTIL there is a referendum organized for us to determine our fate. 1914 must be revisited. Even Britain that foisted 1914 amalgamation on the nations in Nigeria continually conducts elections/referendum to determine a course of action e.g., Brexit, and then the last elections UK lections that was more or less a referendum expected to reaffirm more support for the PM even though it achieved the opposite. In the same way a referendum might be in favour of united Nigeria…so lets have it. The apologists in APC & PDP who are more interested in their loot and thus campaign for continuous enslavement of the South & East will be dealt with at the appropriate time. We know they are few…and we(the suffering generality of the people) are legion.

    Referendum yesterday, referendum today, referendum forever.

  • Sarah

    Premium Times, Thank you for sharing this pic and reminding Igbos why they should not follow a deluded Demagogue, Kanu, into another war. His followers now call him ‘..supreme leader of Igbo race..’, even though noble giants like Alex Ekwueme and Emeka Anyaoku still walk this earth.
    It is delusional for IPOB and co to think that if push comes to shove they will be fighting the North West alone. We Yoruba will NEVER forgive the cold blooded murder of Akintola and Yoruba military officers in January 1966. We will align AGAIN with our Northern allies. US and France have already made clear they support one united Nigeria; China has said the same, Russia and UK will be on the Nigerian side. The South-South are already making clear they are not part of Biafra.
    Ojukwu could be pardoned for not having history to refer to, however Kanu and his followers have history and these photos to refer to. It is will be a strategic miscalculation for Ndigbo to allow themselves to be taken into another war against Nigeria and our allies.
    Hopefully sane heads will prevail.

    • DrChris Nwankwo

      What an infantile and nonsensical post. You deserve to be pitied.

      • Timi

        Like president like supporter. Brainless!

    • Julius

      Yes I read that where they are now calling him the “supreme leader” of Ibo race . ipob is gradually turning into a cult. It’s frightening and it should be to all Ibos

  • Domingos

    When you are to report on young girls wearing Hijab to schools in Ekiti or Zamfara as mandatory regalia for Islamic schools or of female Muslim kids wearing Hijab to Christian schools in Ekiti you block/cover their faces to shield their identity because of their age. For cases of chiuld molestation you use images that don’t reveal the identity of the victim. BUT these Biafran children are displayed without any inhibitions whatsoever…just because they are Biafrans and deserve not to be treated without dignity. It shows the level of mumudity of the Editors, reporters and other staff of Premium Times. Pure mumudity. Unadulterated!

  • kayode Olufade

    No nation will support any other nation or a group to secession without having their own interests, countries on both sides had interests and the countries which side won had the concession to the oil. It all begins and ends with the oil in the oil producing states! Energy or power; as most call it, is the driving force of industrialization and oil fuels industrialization so oil will always be the driving force to support a side in the case of secession. It is sad that on both sides the influence of western powers was allowed to determine the outcome of the war or even the beginning. War is never the answer, I find it intriguing that the times always bring about necessities, if Nigeria has to break up for everyone to live in peace then let it happen but to noones detriment, if restructuring is the answer then let it happen but one thing is clear, ACTION is needed now, no more silence, no more paying lip service. The way Nigeria is structured to fend for itself is not working and such inconsistencies has come to a head. We need action now, and no one should be forced to swallow a pill one doesn’t want to. God bless us all with wisdom.

  • Randy

    France supported Biafra bcos of oil. Why did UK, Russia and others support Nigeria? This is how stewpid PT has become

    • Julius

      Why are you blaming PT for reporting what was in the file of the French and the CIA and declassified ? Abi PT made it up ?

  • Ibu Anyi Danda

    This Almajiri reporter, you need to tell us the reason French is supporting the Zoo now. All Hail Biafra.

  • Verax

    This is not news. All parties that had their hand in the war, both internal and external, did so because of the oil. The NORTH wanted ONE NIGERIA because of the oil. The north still wants one Nigeria because of the oil. The U.K. fully supported the north because of oil. The West ignored the genocide in Rwanda because they did not have oil. The U.S. fought the first Iraq war because they did not want Saddam to control Kuwait’s oil. The U.S. ignores all the extra-judicial execution of black Africans in Saudi Arabia today, because of oil. Donald Trump recently signed agreement to sell war planes worth half a trillion dollars to Saudi Arabia because of oil, even though he knows Saudi Arabia could use those planes against Israel. Half of world’s conflict is all about oil.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    This is a stale news. We knew this year’s back, courtesy of Al-Jazeera news Network.

    • Julius

      It’s worth repeating for History sake !

  • Huck231

    Ini Ekott, why did you decide to use that picture for your write up?

    • Julius

      Yeah, good question, I do not like that picture either .

  • Ade

    Nnamdi Kanu is the first child in that picture. Malnourished body produces malnourished brain.

  • Dede

    Just give them their Biafra and let the rest of Nigeria move on. Why must you worry over Biafra and their destiny. Nigeria was not formed by God. For goodness sake Nigeria did not exist b4 1914. It means our ancestors were not Nigerians. So therefore, if any part of Nigeria wants to return to her old country so be it. Some traditional ruler in the North told us during the last National conference that he and his people are from Western Cameroon and will simply go back there if provoked. SO be it. Self determination is the way forward and not a country where any lunatic can become president because of influence in the North East of some forests.

    • Anadoda33

      Right. God did not create a country called Nigeria. So all those opportunists and politicians saying Nigeria is indivisible are only trying to protect their stealing habits and their empire of fraud. These politicians include people like Okorocha and Oshiomhole…how can a former Labour leader suddenly acquire property and permanent houses in America? So these crooks want one Nigeria to go on. But we say no. Referendum today, referendum forever or face election boycott for a start.