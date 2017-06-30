APC gives update on President Buhari’s health, replies Fayose

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recovering from his illness contrary to allegations that he is on life support.

The National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, gave the assurance in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the end of a meeting between the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and state governors elected on the party’s platform.

“We are glad to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering in a very robust manner.

“We hope he takes it easy and when he comes back, I have no doubt at all that we will have a new and active period of activities.’’

He, however, said only the president’s doctors abroad could decide when he would be fit to return to the country.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State had recently alleged that President Buhari was on life-support in a London Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The national chairman, however, refused to respond to the governor’s comment, saying he would do that at an appropriate time.

“If I respond, I will be dignifying him,” he said.

“At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time.

“He is in a different world altogether.’’

According to him, the party’s leadership has confidence in President Buhari.

He added that the meeting x-rayed the nation, ongoing agitation for its restructuring and inciting statements emanating from different parts of the country.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun stressed that such inciting statements are not good “for the nation`s health and have to be stopped’’.

According to him, the party maintains its earlier position on the restructuring of the country as clearly stated in its manifesto.

He further said the party’s leadership would do all it could at all times to ensure that the unity of the country was preserved.

He added that the APC leadership was ready to listen to whatever grievances any group in the country might have.

  • Fernando Luis

    Story! Old fools that kept on taking Nigeria backward. I pity those brainwashed fools that voted you to governance.

    • The Elderman

      @disqus_UU3N8MzwNc:disqus

      Who’ll urgently save Nigeria from imminent shattering fall into chaos?

      There’s no longer any connection anymore
      between the government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria. Both sides are
      getting their wires crossed and the country itself is left loose like un-guided
      kite just blowing in the wind. The shambolic and hardly thinking APC party
      considers the blood transfusion of Muhamadu Buhari as the only topic worth
      discussing whilst Nigerians are literally losing their heads to Boko Haram
      militias beheading whole villages at will in Borno state, and, losing their
      lives to BADOO murderous gang in a bloodbath in Ikorodu, Lagos state,
      where supple skulls of babies under one-year old are smashed to pieces
      with grind-stone by Badoo militias; who revel in wiping off whole families at
      night, from father to mother and grandparents, and leaving no child in any
      household alive.

    • Cyracus Emmanuel

      Time for free money is gone,stop talking and go to farm.

    • 0tile

      One man’s meat is another man’s poison. The yorubas who passionately voted for Imam are now rejoicing for they are about to inherit the presidency. Our yoruba brothers are cunning, when Murutala Mohammed died the yorubas inherited the land, when Abiola died they inherited the land, again now that Buhari has one foot in the grave they are about to inherit the land. For them one Nigeria is working out according to plan. Awon omo Odua o ga oo.

      • Omooo O’oodua

        @disqus_UU3N8MzwNc:disqus

        THE YORUBA ARE NOT SAYING ANYTHING; TO TALK MORE OF REJOICING OVER YEMI OSINBAJO,
        AS NO POLITICAL LEADER IN YORUBALAND OR EVEN TRADITIONAL RULER OR INTELLECTUAL
        SUFFERS ANY ILLUSION THAT YEMI OSINBAJO WILL SUCCEED MUHAMADU BUHARI NO MATTER
        WHAT THE 1999 CONSTITUTION IS SAYING. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY THE YORUBA
        CONCEDE YEMI OSINBAJO TO THE HAUSA/FULANI TO BE PAWNED AT WILL AS THEY LIKE.
        ONLY THE STRANDED AND ISOLATED BOLA TINUBU WANTS THE PRESIDENCY BY PROXY.

  • Agba

    Let Buhari talk to Nigérians on SKYPE,this 21 century,the world is changjng.

    • The Elderman

      @disqus_TeKEbTtJ8r:disqus ,

      Who’ll urgently save Nigeria from imminent shattering fall into chaos?

      There’s no longer any connection anymore
      between the government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria. Both sides are
      getting their wires crossed and the country itself is left loose like un-guided
      kite just blowing in the wind. The shambolic and hardly thinking APC party
      considers the blood transfusion of Muhamadu Buhari as the only topic worth
      discussing whilst Nigerians are literally losing their heads to Boko Haram
      militias beheading whole villages at will in Borno state, and, losing their
      lives to BADOO murderous gang in a bloodbath in Ikorodu, Lagos state,
      where supple skulls of babies under one-year old are smashed to pieces
      with grind-stone by Badoo militias; who revel in wiping off whole families at
      night, from father to mother and grandparents, and leaving no child in any
      household alive.

      • Factora & Figura

        COST OF LIVING IN NIGERIA TODAY UNDER BUHARI:

        • Minimum wage in Nigeria………………………………………….₦18,000 per month.
        • A bottle of Coca Cola soft drink…………………………………₦80.00k per bottle.
        • Smallest can of Baygon insecticide………………………..₦1,200 per tin.
        • A tin of TITUS sardines……………………………………………₦270.00 per tin.
        • Rent of three bedroom apartment…………………………₦450,000 per annum.
        • A packet of St.Louis Sugar………………………………………₦550.00 per packet.
        • A 25kg bag of garri as staple food………………………..₦14,000 per bag.
        • Petrol for six hours of private electricity…………………..₦60,000 a month.
        • Cost of preparing soup for family of six…………………..₦6,000 every two days.
        • Ceeway drinking water ………………………………………₦550 per gallon.
        • School fees for a child in private school………………….₦2 million per session.
        • Cost of two (2) newspapers a day for information……….₦15,000 per month.
        • One packet of Solpadeine headache tablets……………..₦5,400 per packet.
        • Cost of filling up a salon car with petrol……………………..₦10,700 to fill up a car.
        • Private sector graduate starting salary………………………₦80,000 per month.

    • 0tile

      Have you not heard that he lost his voice and memory? Do you think you can make sense out of whatever he says now? Bro, let the sleeping dog lie.

  • George

    Where is that Babalawo Liar Mohammed. Has cat cut off his tongue and he went to worship at Tinubu shrine as usual.

    Dangote according to his people.

    Meanwhile, the CNG’s statement read in full:

    “The Coalition of Northern Groups would ordinarily not have bothered to respond to inconsequential criticisms coming from people like Aliko Dangote but for the fact that they may assume some importance within the context of northern leadership.

    “We all know that Dangote and all those that appear uncomfortable with our Kaduna Declaration are those who thrive from condescending against northerners and the northern values.

    “They represent a pack of scavengers who would readily negotiate the general interest of their people in order to cover up their dirty sources of wealth and fame.

    “In particular, Dangote has never been and can never be among genuine northern patriots and therefore his support for, or opposition to anything that tends to serve the interest of the region and its people is inconsequential and is not expected.

    “If anything, Dangote is no more than a moral liability to the cultured north having become the final destination where every corrupt government official dump their public treasury loot.

    “He is therefore morally liable along with other Igbo accomplices for the economic hardship wrought on Nigeria in the past 25 years.

    “We are therefore not surprised that Dangote should openly oppose this course that is endorsed by all well-meaning northerners and the likes of Professor Ango Abdullahi and several other secular and religious scholars of note.

    “This is because Dangote is never known to have had any form of conventional education or religious training before venturing into dubious money-making schemes.

    “He is also not expected to support anything North because in the pursuit of wealth, he has come to develop an endemic hatred for his northern kith which exposes why, as the richest man in Africa, Dangote can only boast of a very negligible presence by way of investment even in his birthplace, Kano while citing more than 70% in the South.

    “Most importantly, we are very much proud that we are only “jobless’ as claimed by Dangote, but then, none of us has the record of ever being involved in drug peddling or currency counterfeiting.

    “All our lives, since childhood, we have never been found wanting in any money-worshipping venture to the point of criminally peddling hard drugs and, or forging hard currency.

    “We are also happy that the Kaduna Declaration has finally exposed the bankruptcy of many northerners such as Dangote who have turned traitors after riding on the goodwill of the region’s past leaders who sacrificed everything to beaqueth a fair environment to future generations.

    “Dangote and his likes should note that it is now a different North from the one they at will exploit with their cutthroat entrepreneurship.

    “They should also note that the Kaduna Declaration is a strong and meaningful statement that cannot be wished away by the rantings of the traditional explotative bourgeoisie.

    “We nevertheless challenge Dangote and other northern traitors to dare test their populrarity against the Kaduna Declaration for them to really know how insignificant they are worth.

    “And we challenge Dangote to test the political waters by making the mistake of accepting the well-known plots by Olusegun Obasanjo to get him to run for the presidency; that is when he would know the true cost of betraying one’s own people.”

  • Festus Ajibade

    But the APC chairman should try as much as possible to let the president address Nigerians either through NTA or Channels correspondence in UK. This will douse un-necessary tension. Nigerians no longer trust their leaders.

    • Sean

      Is Presidential address going to put food on your table or put more money in your pocket, it’s the Office of President not Office of Buhari or anyone, the country is running! Leave the trivialities and face realities that affect your lives. The people that voted Buhari as president know he was an old man, we had a young president who stole the treasury to its core asides from being clueless. Leave the story jare! Buhari will be back to good health with the help of God!

  • Spyman29

    “At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time”.
    “He is in a different world altogether.’’
    Gbam

    • Otile

      Why are they claiming that Buhari is in a different world altogether? Is he now in the spiritual world?

  • vay

    Buhari is better dead than being a drain to the purse of tax payers money. What a shameless president?

    • Sai Mama

      @disqus_adrUdD9Atb:disqus

      “I sympathise with Nigerians for voting Buhari. We have a president who doesn’t have a friend outside
      the North and that’s a tragedy. As I am talking to you, I am convinced that President Buhari’s presidency
      is dead. He may be physically alive and I wish him good health, but as far as governance is concerned,
      his presidency is dead and nothing can be done to resuscitate it. A presidency can be alive in terms of
      a leader, but in terms of programmes and achievements it can be dead and historically forgotten..

      Nigeria’s president must be a man who is nationally and internationally exposed, who appreciates people
      and feels comfortable with people no matter their religion or ethnic background. That’s not the case with
      Buhari. People he is comfortable with represents a tiny minority of Nigerians and as far as I am concerned,
      you don’t have to see yourself either as an Hausa man or a Moslem. There is going to be an election in
      2019 and if Buhari were to be in good health and contest, I am sure he will lose and if he attempts to rig
      the election, there will be violence in this country.”

      …………..Dr. Junaid Muhammed

      (KANO, March 5th, 2017)

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    I believe Fayose. Buhari is brain-dead. He should be impeached. Or, better still, he should die.

  • Omoolomo

    @disqus_zw9upAuAHX:disqus;

    In sickness or in health Muhamadu Buhari is the worst
    president Nigeria’s ever had – a mentally slow and sluggish creature
    with scant thinking ability and zero administrative skills who recklessly hoisted
    dilatoriness to mask unsureness so as to pretend to strategy. Buhari can’t run
    towards any goal because he can’t cut to the chase to take a simple decision – not
    even even a simple decision on naming his own Ministers, which took him five
    whole months, because he was unable to analyze the connecting parts of a reality.

    “Education! Education! Education!
    President Buhari later said in latter-day amazement, if
    not confession, after he went through blood transfusion in London early this
    year, and saw young adults as part of the medical team which drew out the
    intellectual map of his undisclosed illness. To fit into the oversize role of
    president of Nigeria Muhamadu Buhari took a crude path to cut the shoes
    to his own puny size, by reducing the job of president to that of a police
    constable running after neighbourhood thieves with a baton. As a result,
    Nigeria was tethered to Buhari’s lack of knowledge and the country began
    to fail from then on; and and then falter on all fronts.

  • Voice Out

    Has he Buhari lost his voice or why is he not talking to Nigerians, OK, he is the president of the North or more precisely of the hausa-fulani. If not, why addressing Nigerians in Hausa on salah day. I can’t even see any difference between his being alive or dead.