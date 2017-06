Related News

The Federal Government has declared every Thursday “Tax Thursday”, to create awareness among Nigerians on payment of tax and accrued benefits.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who made the declaration in Abuja on Thursday, said the programme will last one year, and will target at least 4 million new taxpayers from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Osinbajo spoke at the launching of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS.