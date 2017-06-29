‎Police react to Boko Haram video, say only two officers missing after ambush

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

After it denied last week that none of its female personnel was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents during the ambush along Maiduguri-Biu road last week, the police in Borno State on Wednesday confirmed that two of its personnel, including one woman, are missing after the attack.

The police was reacting to a recent video released by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in which he said his group has about ten policewomen in captivity.

PREMIUM TIMES had last week reported that 16 women were amongst those abducted by the insurgents when they ambushed a convoy of travellers under military escort.

In the video, Mr. Shekau said the policewomen would be used as slaves in retaliation for the wives and daughters of Boko Haram members arrested or killed by Nigeria security forces.

A Wednesday statement signed by the Borno Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, urged the media and the general public to ignore the Boko Haram leader’s claims which he described as a false representation of what happened.

“For avoidance of doubts, and to put records straight, there are no Police women under Boko Haram terrorist’s captivity as claimed by the sect leader.

“The Command wishes to reiterate as contained in an earlier Press Briefing by the Commissioner of Police, CP Damian A. Chukwu, on 20/06/2017 that; Police lorry with Reg. No. NPF 2677 D was carted away; Occupants comprise personnel, relations and burial party for late Sgt Rahila Antikirya.

“The Driver of the Police lorry, Sergeant Kubura Mwada, was shot and injured on his back. He was able to jump down from the lorry and escaped.

“The Personnel missing are Inspector Fatsuma Sale and Cpl Abubakar Haruna. There is no evidence in the video clip indicating that they are in the captivity of the sect.”

The spokesperson explained that other occupants of the lorry “took advantage of the space in the lorry conveying personal effects of the deceased policewoman and joined the burial party,” adding that most of those kidnapped by Boko Haram from the attack are civilians.

The Borno police, therefore, advised the media and the public “to disregard the claim(s) in the video, as well as social media reports as they are not a true representation of that unfortunate incident.”

The Wednesday statement is the first by the police mentioning the names of missing personnel after the attack.

Contrary to police claims, however, REMIUM TIMES checks had earlier confirmed that most of the abducted women were police officers and or wives of policemen.

A source within the Borno State Police Command again confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the policewomen abducted were more than one as claimed by the CP.

“They might say those mentioned were those officially assigned to escort the corpse, but there are many others of late Rahila’s colleagues that also volunteered to accompany the burial party”, said the source.

The military command in Borno state whose personnel were the ones providing escort to the travellers when it was ambushed, has not issued any statement since the incident occurred last week.

The Borno police commissioner had listed a military truck amongst the vehicles that were “carted away” by the Boko Haram gunmen after the ambush.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • T-Rex

    Nigeria Police can lie sha.

  • George

    They should be call BUHARI NORTHERNER POLICE MESS.

    They will never have peace. I hope the kidnapped women are Hausa women because they are haram before God Almighty.

  • Charlie

    If someone from Premium Time does not go to prison for criminal endangerment of innocent people, should anything happen to the women kidnapped by boko-haram, then we know that law is not enforced anymore in Nigeria. Anyone with an ounce of brain knows that the write-up serves only to endanger the lives of the women captured by boko-haram.

    • Frank Bassey

      What are you really saying?

  • Frank Bassey

    Pity! The seed Northern leaders sowed against GEJ is now germinated and grown into full blown giant tree whose roots, branches, leaves and seeds are touching every nook and cranny with pains, losses and discomfort.

    • Rommel

      Jonathan revived that seed that was uprooted by Yar’adua

      • Frank Bassey

        No. It was sown in 2002 under OBJ who confirmed it. But the North revived it in 2009 against GEJ and it boomeranged. Now consuming them and will continue to consume them. This is just the beginning. They will soon dig trenches around the whole North.

  • ed

    Foundation of Nigeria were made of lies and deceit.
    The Police and government are simply reflecting it even day.
    The government failed to show up after losing the battle and the lost of the police officers.
    To call these incompetent idiots that rule Nigerian a government is an insult to true government everywhere.