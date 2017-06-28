Osinbajo approves appointment of 14 heads of tertiary health institutions (FULL LIST)

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialty Hospitals in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in an approval letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Acting President and addressed to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

According to a press statement by the ministry, the appointments take immediate effect for a four-year tenure and are in two categories.

Five of the appointees will be serving their second and final term.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier this year reported that about 20 of the 52 tertiary health institutions in the country have no CMDs. These institutions have been run by interim heads for between six months to two years, against the provision of the Acts that established them.

The minister in his congratulatory message to the appointees, charged them to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by taking their appointment as a call to service.

He also advised them to hit the ground running by ensuring that they operate an all-inclusive administration that will promote efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Mr. Adewole stated further that the Chief Executive Officers are to support the current health agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration which is aimed at achieving universal health coverage.

He also reminded them that the tertiary facilities should provide leadership for adjoining secondary and primary health facilities through training and supervision of healthcare services that are rendered.

He concluded by cautioning the new appointees that government will monitor their performance and will not shy away from wielding the big stick should any of them abuse their office.

The minister also charged all the professionals in the health sector to support the new appointees in their health facilities to reposition the sector. He called on them to note that the success of the new administration is the collective success of the Nigerian health workers.

The new chief executive officers and their health facilities are: Bisala Ekele (University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada); V.A. Osiatuma (Federal Medical Centre, Asaba); Idris Suleiman (Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu); Abdus Musa (Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta); O.O. Alabi (Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja); Adejuwon Dada (Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos); Ibrahim Wakawa (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri); O.C. Ogun (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos) and Shehu Sale (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto).

The five that will be serving their second tenure are; A.Z. Mohammed (Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano); Anthony Igwegbe (Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi); Wiza Inusa (Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo); Joseph Okegbe (Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar) and Sunday Olotu (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin-City).