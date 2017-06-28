Osinbajo approves appointment of 14 heads of tertiary health institutions (FULL LIST)

Federal Medical Centre Asaba [Photo: Today.ng]
Federal Medical Centre Asaba [Photo: Today.ng]

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialty Hospitals in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in an approval letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Acting President and addressed to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

According to a press statement by the ministry, the appointments take immediate effect for a four-year tenure and are in two categories.

Five of the appointees will be serving their second and final term.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier this year reported that about 20 of the 52 tertiary health institutions in the country have no CMDs. These institutions have been run by interim heads for between six months to two years, against the provision of the Acts that established them.

The minister in his congratulatory message to the appointees, charged them to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by taking their appointment as a call to service.

He also advised them to hit the ground running by ensuring that they operate an all-inclusive administration that will promote efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Mr. Adewole stated further that the Chief Executive Officers are to support the current health agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration which is aimed at achieving universal health coverage.

He also reminded them that the tertiary facilities should provide leadership for adjoining secondary and primary health facilities through training and supervision of healthcare services that are rendered.

He concluded by cautioning the new appointees that government will monitor their performance and will not shy away from wielding the big stick should any of them abuse their office.

The minister also charged all the professionals in the health sector to support the new appointees in their health facilities to reposition the sector. He called on them to note that the success of the new administration is the collective success of the Nigerian health workers.

The new chief executive officers and their health facilities are: Bisala Ekele (University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada); V.A. Osiatuma (Federal Medical Centre, Asaba); Idris Suleiman (Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu); Abdus Musa (Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta); O.O. Alabi (Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja); Adejuwon Dada (Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos); Ibrahim Wakawa (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri); O.C. Ogun (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos) and Shehu Sale (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto).

The five that will be serving their second tenure are; A.Z. Mohammed (Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano); Anthony Igwegbe (Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi); Wiza Inusa (Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo); Joseph Okegbe (Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar) and Sunday Olotu (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin-City).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • robin

    very balanced, thank God say dat man is incapacitated for now, if not na gumbo abdulahi mumuhamed juinothing in the brain we 4 dey hear their useless name

    • Lanre

      Thank you Robin.

    • muslim

      You need to make objective research to know why osinbajo shortlisted these names. Please be wise.

  • Lanre

    I cannot wait for our independent Yoruba country. Governance will be based on reason and achievement.