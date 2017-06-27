Eid-el-Fitr: As recession bites, it’s modest celebration for many Nigerian Muslims

Related News

As Muslim faithful across the world observed the annual Eid-el-Fitr festival on Sunday, many Nigerians complained that the celebrations this year were ‘modest’.

The festival, which marks the termination of Ramadan fasting, saw many Muslims file out in their hundreds to rejoice with fellow Muslims and congratulate themselves for witnessing another edition of the annual celebration.

Earlier, the Nigerian government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays, to allow Muslims celebrate with their families.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that in Lagos, most of the major event centres witnessed large turnout of people, who came out to rejoice with one another in the spirit of the season.

Similarly, in Sango, Ogun State, Muslims turned out in their numbers, all dressed in different attires, rendering numerous Islamic songs as they moved around in groups.

But amid the joyous celebrations and festivities, our findings revealed that many people had disturbing tales to tell during the season.

Many of the faithful who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES complained about the state of the economy, noting that the recession had its toll on their finances and purchasing power. They added that it contributed to the “modest” way many of them decided to celebrate the season.

Others said that they only had to celebrate openly, even though they lacked the resources to buy clothes, foodstuffs and other household materials that could make the celebrations worthwhile.

Abubakar Rasheed, a Lagos-based author of Islamic texts, told PREMIUM TIMES that many Muslims like him staged low key celebration due to the biting effect of the economic recession.

“Personally, I think (everything) is based on the reactions of my Muslim clients who also participated in the Eid,” he said.

“Some of them couldn’t travel, some staged a low key eid celebration due to “recession”.

“Usually, I go out on Sallah day with my family, just to have fun. But this year, no such thing. We only staged a low key eid party at home, entertained some friends. Generally, we thank Allah for the gift of life.

“That’s the key thing, because when there is life, there is hope. We can only pray for a better Nigeria,” Mr. Rasheed added.

On his part, Hammed Opeyemi, a media policy analyst, said the recession had its effect on the celebration.

He explained that even during the Ramadan period, many found it difficult to feed their family.

He said: “No doubt about it, the current economic recession took its toll on the eid celebration. Due to paucity of funds, many families settled for a low-key celebration as they could not meet up with their basic needs to have a ‘fulfilling’ or elaborate celebration.

“We all know that prices of essential commodities such as food items have skyrocketed as a result of the harsh economic realities. Many stayed indoors to observe the celebration.

“Even during the fasting period, there were lots of parents who found it a bit difficult to feed their family members,” he said.

Commenting further, Mr. Opeyemi lamented that the backlog of salaries being owed workers across the country also contributed to the ordeal of many Muslim faithful.

“How would a man who is owed months of salary arrears be able to feed his family or buy clothes for his children?” he asked.

“I would, however, want to note that the significant increase in alms giving and generosity of people during the month of Ramadan really assisted a lot in cushioning the effects of the extant economic hardship faced by the masses.

“Owing to the blessings and mercies inherent in the month of Ramadan, people were always willing to share money and food items with others. The payment of zakat-ul-fitri by eligible fasting Muslims as commanded by Allah, in a way, also helped the less privileged in the society during the celebration,” he explained.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, many Muslim adherents trooped out to celebrate the festival. Also, a popular mall in the city, Shoprite, was besieged by enthusiastic crowd who wanted to gain entrance in order to purchase their preferred goods.

Nauteeq Bello, a final-year student of the University of Ilorin, told PREMIUM TIMES that the celebration wasn’t poor in the city.

“All the people I celebrated with in Ilorin did something major, even though they were saying ‘no money, no money,” he told our correspondent.

“For example, the three people that brought food for me had one piece of goat meat on my rice. Only one person served chicken. And it was one piece.

“Although, during the last Eid, she gave me three pieces and the rice was fuller. I visited four households. Three out of the four gave me stern warnings to come alone.

“I thought maybe chicken was expensive because only one person served me chicken,” he said, amid laughter.

Meanwhile, in Sango, Ogun state, many complained about the economic situation, and lamented that they could not celebrate in grand style as it was in the past.

A woman who identified herself simply as “Mama Semilore” told our correspondent that the celebration was not like in previous years.

“In the past, we used to kill at least three chickens on Sallah day but this year, we had to go buy beef from the market and augment it with ‘ponmo’ (cow skin),” she said.

For Amuda Hakeem, a civil servant, the celebration was low key due to poor state of the economy.

He, however, explained that he was optimistic about possible turnaround in the state of the economy.

“The economy is not good at all. So, for me and my people, I already told them: it is a ‘modest’ celebration this year,” he said.

“Although government said we are recovering (from economic recession) but we are not feeling the impact at all. Maybe it’s a gradual thing. We are waiting…”