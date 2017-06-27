Nigerians express divergent views as Buhari’s medical vacation reaches 50 days

President Muhammadu Buhari in one of his trips.
President Muhammadu Buhari in one of his trips.

Nigerians have expressed divergent views about President Muhammadu Buhari’s indefinite stay abroad.

In separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, critics demanded accountability while others sued for calm.

Exactly 50 days ago on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for London in what the State House described as a trip for medical check-up.

The latest trip has surpassed the extent of his first trip of the year in which he left on January 19 and returned on March 10. He spent exactly fifty days on that trip.

Back then, the presidency said Mr. Buhari will be away for only 10 days, which later turned out to be five times longer.

During the course of his first trip, senior administration officials, including Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and media advisers, were providing Nigerians scattered updates about the president’s health.

Unlike the first trip, however, information flow has been in short supply this time around, which has left the citizens with little choice but to speculate.

Altogether, the president has now spent 100 days receiving medical care outside Nigeria out of 176 days so far in 2017.

Even when he dashed back to the country on March 10, he was unable to fully carry out his official duties before he was ultimately flown back to London.

Despite Mr. Buhari admitting he was ill and urging prayers from Nigerians, his office still continues to turn down request that he disclose specific details about his illness.

The presidency released a recorded audio of the president on June 24, 48 days into his latest trip. But that did little to assuage the concerns of many.

Mukhtar Dan’Iyan, a security analyst, said Nigerians should mount pressure on the government to release more details about the president.

Mr. Dan’Iyan said the fact that Mr. Buhari’s family spent the long Sallah holiday in Nigeria was suspicious.

“It’s strange that on the day of one of the most important Islamic festivals, neither the president’s wife nor his only son was by his side,” Mr. Dan’Iyan said. “This means they’ve given up on their familial duties, or the president is simply not in a position to be with anybody.”

Liborous Oshoma, a Lagos-based lawyer, raised five questions for which Nigerians much continue to demand answer from the administration.

“What is the status of the President health?

“Who is paying for his medical and or hospital bills?

“If we (Nigerians) are the ones paying, how much have we paid thus far?

“We read almost every day in the news that Mr. President is recovering fast and would soon return to his seat. Is he in any condition to continue when he returns? Or he will return and go back after a couple of weeks or months?

“Why is resignation not an option?” the lawyer said.

Deji Adeyanju, a social media enthusiast and former Peoples Democratic Party strategist, demanded immediate resignation of the president.

“President Buhari should resign,” Mr. Adeyanju said. “It’s obvious he can’t get up from his sick bed to read a Democracy Day speech and now Sallah.”

He added that the Sallah audio has created new doubts about Mr. Buhari’s condition.

But some federal lawmakers called on Nigerians to continue to display patriotism and understanding of their ailing leader.

Razak Atunwa, a member of the House of Representatives from Kwara State, said the government is running smoothly because of Mr. Buhari’s respect for the rule of law.

“With all sense of patriotism and equanimity, it is important to bear in mind that we have a president who is in a situation that is by no fault of his own.

“Having met the constitutional provisions, the president shows he is a man of rule of law,” Mr. Atunwa, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said.

“Governance has not suffered and will not suffer for his being away,’ he added.

Similarly, Sunday Karimi, a PDP lawmaker from Kogi State, enjoined Nigerians to appreciate the actions the president took before embarking on his medical trip.

“The president did not pray for his situation,” Mr. Karimi told PREMIUM TIMES. “We owe him the responsibility to pray for him because, as Christians, we were taught to pray for those in authority.

“Within the ambit of our Constitution, what the president was required to do was to transmit a letter to the National Assembly that he had handed over to his Vice President. Which he did.

“There’s no power vacuum as we all can see the acting president performing all executive activities,” Mr. Karimi said.

  • Sandra

    Also his freedom bus pass..!!!

    • Victoria

      If Buari resign. OSIBAJO will become the president and the Rogue Thief Saraki vice president and Ike Ekweremadu senate president.

      • Kay

        Not so. Why didn’t David Mark become the vice President when Yaradua died. PDP handpicked the vice president.

  • Nkem

    I thought it should have been “before he visits Nigeria again”.

    • AryLoyds

      Honestly, you are right , he is only coming to visit Nigeria to see how people are faring.

    • Epsilon_Delta

      He will soon do another terrorist audio.

    • Last Nigerian Patriot [L.N.P]

      @usmanabdulrauf:disqus

      Nigerians don’t deserve any pity from foreign countries as Nigerians are killed en masse like flies;
      or as Nigerians themselves jump into Lagos lagoons in suicide to escape horrific consequences
      of their voting for Muhamadu Buhari without seeing the evidence of his having any Was/Gce
      completed school certificate. That first blunder is what enabled Muhamadu Buhari to inflict
      a creature like Raji Fashola on the country by appointment. The result is total darkness
      across the country, without any hope or comfort for the regretful voters.

      Reckless people, like Nigerians, are best left to stew in their own juices unless Nigeria runs out of graveyards,
      in which case, foreign countries may humanly give limited foreign aid in terms of cremation facilities abroad,
      after which burning, the corpses of Nigerians may be emptied into the deepest depths of the Pacific ocean,
      to avoid poisoning fishes with Nigeria’s type of cure-resistant idiocy.

      A country which carelessly hands over its future to plea-bargained drugs-running criminal and to
      school drop-out with no educational credentials beyond primary school, and, to lies-telling and
      mentally dissolute smelly creature like Bola Tinubu, Muhamadu Buhari, and Lai Muhammed,
      is a country of self-harming populace with no thinking ability. But since other rogues and
      thieves (self-described as community leaders) joined in the idiocy, there’s no one in the
      crass political class of Nigeria left who’s worth sparing from a staccato of bullets from the
      resolute national liberators limbering up in the barracks for imminent bloody revolution.

  • usman Abdulrauf

    We wish our president and sick ones quick and speedy recovery

    • Otile

      You are the only fellow wishing crippled Bihari to come back and rule you.

  • Tee Bally

    @aryloyds:disqus,

    PRESIDENT BUHARI IS NO LONGER CONNECTED
    to the people. The public grouse over the 2016 budget is not because it
    is imperfect; no, but because it is almost senseless. The Buhari 2016 budget is
    the exact opposite of perfection, not a grade below perfection, but utterly meaningless;
    The last thing Nigeria needs in today’s recession is a budget of ₦1.8 billion for Buhari’s food
    and drinks. The last thing Nigeria needs in today’s recession is a budget of ₦39billion to run
    Buhari’s office – an amount higher than the budget of the Ministry of Solid Minerals. The last
    thing thing Nigeria needs in today’s recession is a budget of ₦189million to buy tyres
    for the cars in Buhari’s presidential fleet. Overall, this 2016 budget is not a
    budget of CHANGE but an artifice of THEFT”.

    …………..Vincent Ihevbere

    (June 5th, 2016)

  • Economist2000

    @aryloyds:disqus

    Muhamadu Buhari’s incompetence has almost ruined Nigeria
    and made Nigeria far worse than he met it. It’s time for Buhari to go and save
    Nigeria from predictable collapse. Amid utter darkness from zero megawatts
    electricity supply, Nigeria is returned into the dark ages under Buhari. Armed
    militias routinely behead innocent passers-by in Nigeria as if in sport. With a
    long-running one-year-economic recession still deepening, Buhari has no
    anti-recession economic plan till date but just mopes, like a placeholder with
    no gumption.

    Unemployment figure in Nigeria has soared to a staggering 28 million
    youths under Buhari, according to the National Bureau of statistics. That
    jobless figure is equal to the total population of every living person in
    neighbouring Ghana.

    As bloodletting lawlessness
    then escalates in Nigeria under the Buhari-led APC government, the
    National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the unemployment rate in the country
    rose from 13.9 per cent in the 3rd quarter to 14.2 per cent in the 4th quarter of
    2016 when the figure of the unemployed was 27.12 million in 3rd quarter,
    compared to 28.58 million jobless persons in the 4th quarter.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari should resign, be impeached or just die. No turenchi.

    • Domingos

      Under Nigeria’s constitution, to be incapacitated and unable to carry out your duties as president is interpreted to mean ‘when such a person(president) dies in office’. This is how the North interprets it and we all accept it out of our own self inflicted mumudity. We have people like Ben Murray Bruce in the Senate and other clowns we thought had brains to reason. But once they get there they become criminals and kidnappers returning far more than Saint Evans can dream of in a lifetime. Have you asked yourself why not one Senator has deemed it fit to move a motion that Buhari be impeached? These animals are taking 180 million people for a ride. Why? Because we are not a country.

      Truth is, there is no way a man so terminally ill as Buhari will remain a President in the Republic of Biafra, Niger Delta Republic or an Oduduwa republic. But in a Nigeria, A Ghost like Yar Adua signs Budget, appoints and sacks Ministers at will. And we all remain quiet. It has no other name, it is called wilful MUMUDITY. Mumudity by choice.

  • aboki

    NIGERIAN Government is smoothly run as there is constitutional crises with Vice President is acting accordingly.
    NASS is around with Judiciary to take necessary actions in times of needs.
    There are more issues of concern to be address than PMB case in present Nigeria.
    We are all living witnesses of squandering that had took place in Nigeria the previous regimes and their cronies.
    We are all living witnesses when our former president is insisting that stealing is not corruption.
    EVANS saga is very fresh in our memory, in which BILLIONS were made in Kidnapping business and regrettably some NIGERIANS are calling for his release.
    There are thousands of Nigerians
    languishing in various cells across the globe involved in negative vices like DRUG PUSHING, FORGERY and 419ners.
    Let us make a requinasion survey across Nigeria to evaluate the number of industries with 2000 WORK FORCE despite the wealth and economic potential the country is blessed.
    Its only in Local, State or Federal Government have such work force indeed unfortunate.
    NULGE has stated that 23 States owed workers salaries some up to 14 months despite the billions they collected from Federation Account and BAIL OUT FUNDS from FGN.
    When I saw a photo of Dangote and friends in a Yacht enjoying Sallah, it’s FEDERAL CHARACTER by the compositions.
    While our uninformed youth are busy insulting and beating war drums instead of concerntrating in Shop attending business and their studies.
    Let us shine our eyes and see road clearly please!
    Remember Death is a NECESSARY END it would come when it’s supposed to come.
    Therefore it’s not a big deal.
    Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her position.
    Nigeria we hail thee!

  • Frank Bassey

    Any one arguing that there is no power vacuum is not being sincere. There is acute power vacuum. Yemi Osinbajo is ACTING President. He is not the elected President. He cannot take hard decisions on several issues. If there is no vacuum, why has the report on Babachir Lawal and Oke gone into the cooler? When will they be brought to book? PMB is incapacitated, government is incapacitated, the country is incapacitated and the people, economy incapacitated. No country can make meaningful progress in such a milieu of dark alley. If PMB did not get the presidency, Nigeria would have been like Somalia or South Sudan by now. He got the presidency and relocated to London. We have peace but no progress.

  • Where_Lies_EQUITY?

    1) Tafawa Balewa—— (NORTH)
    2) Yakubu Gowon—— (NORTH)
    3) Murtala Mohammed– (NORTH)
    4) Shehu Shagari——– (NORTH)
    5) Mohammadu Buhari–(NORTH)
    6) Ibrahim Babangida—(NORTH)
    7) Sanni Abacha———(NORTH)
    8) Abdulsalami Abubakar(NORTH)
    9) Mus YarDua————-(NORTH)
    10) Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan–(SOUTH)
    11) Aguiyi Ironsi———————–(EAST)
    12) Obasanjo Olusegun————-(WEST)
    13) Earnest Shonekan—————(WEST)




    …and they tell us with uncommon impudence that “under no circumstances will the NORTH cede presidency to any other region in 2019”. Come on people of the SOUTH, EAST & WEST, where did we keep our Broukous?

    • aboki

      2019 is by corner and voters would vote in Nigeria at various polling station not through internet or premium time.

      • George

        You are aboki but after elections manipulations God Almighty will decide as well as in the case Abacha, Musa,Mustala and this present yeye Buhari. You remember when those four deleted power moved to the South where it should have be in the first place. Stop crying vote after that God Himself we decide.

        God is a God of equity.

        • aboki

          George I wish you to live till eternity.
          Election in Nigeria is held in appropriate time no shaking.
          We believe in death n it would come when it’s supposed to come.
          Am sure you don’t give or take life WAILERS.
          Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her position.
          I thought election is the game of number KO?
          Time would tell Sadist!

          • George

            You called me sadist what of your backward tribe who offer nothing but want everything.

            You are just an animal as the rest of your tribe men and women. God hate you all.

          • aboki

            Do You worship God?
            You claimed to be CHRISTIAN despite your anti Christ attitudes.
            Show me your Christian values if you have any!
            Calling names and abuses indicates your background.
            You have no Father a Product OF Baby Factories.
            Put your house in order first uncultured people!
            October 1st by the door millions of IGBO race would relocate to your LANDLOCKED and EROSION Prone region.
            We would have lived in our so-called ZOO with no menace of 419ners, forgery Drug Pushers and ARM ROBBERY.
            George you may not live to see n witness North prosper at all of human endeavor.
            We are resolute OKORO MAN.
            SS region are watching your actions with keen interest.
            George keep on abusing me and my people.
            Mun Sanka YARON BANZA!

      • aisha ani

        Please ignore them, they all sit in their house come election day. During the last election, less than 30% of the eligible voters in Ondo state came out to vote. We also have the ones that can’t even vote, which accounts for more than 60% of those here.

    • Opekete

      Unfortunately the people of South east, West and South South are tòo educated to be reasonable. We have educated ourselves into imbecility and we have politically drugged ourselves into stupefaction. You can see how Yorubas and Igbos abuse each other because of paranoid sense of ethnic superiority. What it means to be human has been reduced to mere ethnic and religious affiliation. We only carry academic certificates around it does not impact our thought process in any way.

  • McAlfred Uta

    Any person that does not wish that Buhari should resign at this stage and take care of his health is wicked and ungodly. I believe that if Buhari resigns he will have enough time to look after his health even as an ex President whose medical bills will be picked by the State. Isn’t this a better option than been hurried back to Nigeria before 60 days and rushing back after 20 or 25 days stay in Nigeria. Imagine spending 100 days out of 176 days of 2017 on sick bed in London. The Arewa Youths/IPOB imbroglio, Fulani killing of middle belters, Babachir Lawal grass cutting and continuing BH attacks even on Sallah day, are all waiting for the president in the same way the budget waited for his London letter to enable VP osinbajo to sign and somebody says there is no vacuum.

  • Tommy Soto

    No hurry to rush back. Osinbajo, Adeosun, Fashola, Magu and many others are adequately handling the affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

  • Epsilon_Delta

    Nigerians elected a diaspora president.

  • FreeNigeria

    The old man should just expire and save Nigeria further headache.

  • George

    God will never sleep and the abokis think they are smart.

    After elections manipulations God Almighty will decide as well as in the case of Abacha, Musa,Mustala and this present yeye Buhari. You remember when those four deleted power moved to the South where it should have be in the first place. Stop crying vote after that God Himself we decide.

    God is a God of equity.

  • Gary

    Congratulations to the dopehead who came up with the harebrained idea for Buhari to do audio greetings to just his people in Hausa rather than the nation at large.
    By so doing, you have succeeded in showing that Buhari:
    1. Too sick and incapacitated to make an intelligible national address.
    2. Has a speech impairment as earlier claimed by SR.
    3. Was elected as President of Nigeria but has governed as Premier of the Northern Region. The rest of the country does not matter much to Buhari and his confidants.
    4. Has no plans to resign or fully hand over the reins of government to Osinbajo; even as the nation is now caught in the throes of the divisive and sectarian agenda he brought into office.

    So folks, the above is ample justification and why it is not defamatory to call this a government of Morons. They show us proof everyday. Morons.

    • ebong

      God bless you.There can be no better truth on this issue than this!

  • Otile

    God forbid evil. Niger Delta oil money is looted in the name of treating a certificate forger. What a hopeless set of people are these? So the slow death of Fulani presidents has become a means of looting oil money. God forbid.

  • ed

    We deserve whatever the Fulani’s caliphate sharia regime chooses for us. Since we failed to demand for what is right and just because of fear of the AK 47 Fulani’s terrorist herdsmen.
    President Buhari is incapacitated period.
    The Cabals will continue to control Osinbajo for as long as they can keep Nigerian as their domestic animals.

  • Olatubosun

    Our president will soon come

  • Olatubosun

    God bless Nigeria

  • Sir Louis

    May God cure the President.