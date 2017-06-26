Buhari under fire for recording Sallah message in Hausa

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has come under fire after his office released an audio of the president greeting Nigerians in Hausa on Ed-el-Fitr, the Muslim celebration after the month-long Ramadan fast.

Critics said addressing the nation in Hausa, a language not understood by millions of Nigerians, was divisive and capable of blighting ongoing efforts at lowering ethnic tension in the country.

In the recorded message, the ailing president thanked Nigerians for wishing him quick recovery and preached peace across the land.

A State House press statement had initially conveyed essentially the same remarks in English on Saturday. But the presidency later released the audio in an apparent response to distrustful Nigerians who had not heard from Mr. Buhari for nearly two months.

Mr. Buhari has not been seen or heard since May 7 when he was flown to London on his second medical trip this year.

Reports that the president has lost his ability to speak due to the undisclosed ailments have circulated online in recent days.

Government officials often dismiss inquiries about the nature of the president’s illness by pointing to the role of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who now wields all executive powers.

But rather than gushing over the audio, Nigerians expressed outrage that the president chose Hausa over English, which is the official language of the country. Estimates put the number of Nigerian languages at over 500.

“Mr.President’s Eid-el-Fitr statement in Hausa was totally wrong because Nigeria is a clime of hundreds of tongues where English is the official language,” said activist and university lecturer, John Danfulani, in a message to PREMIUM TIMES. “Whosoever advised him to use Hausa has done a great disservice to him”.

Other critics argued that the president’s action was divisive and could reverse the gains the administration recorded through recent peace moves by Mr. Osinbajo.

Mr. Buhari had been criticised for similar actions before. In December 2016, he apologised to the people of Bauchi State in Hausa, after abruptly cancelling a working trip to the state. Bauchi has minority indigenous languages.

The president has also been accused of making lopsided appointments that failed to reflect Nigeria’s federal character.

This time, the president has been widely criticised.

Activists Kayode Ogundamisi and Aminu Gamawa also weighed in, scolding the president’s handlers.

Below are the reactions of more Nigerians from diverse backgrounds who joined in condemning the president’s action.

  • Etinan-Uduak

    THIS IS WHAT YOU GET
    WHEN YOU TROOP TO THE POLLING STATION LIKE GOATS TO VOTE FOR A RUSTIC YOKEL
    WHO HAS NO Wasc/Gce CERTIFICATE BUT WHO JUST LIES THROUGHOUT THAT HE GOT ONE,
    AND WHO GOES INTO DISGUISE TO WEAR SUITS AND PERCH ON A TABLE EDGE WITH A PEN,
    TO DECEIVE USELESSLY EDUCATED SOUTHERN NIGERIANS THAT MUHAMADU BUHARI IS OKAY.

    • By Popular Demand

      @Premium Times Editor,

      Muhamadu Buhari
      cannot claim that his garbled message delivered with a croaky voice at Sallah,
      like someone with an advanced lung cancer, is meant for all Nigerians. Such a
      rubbish message can’t be meant for all Nigerians, no, it is divisive and partisan
      and it is an in-appropriate message for only his fellow Islamists, to the exclusion
      of the over 80 million Christians. Therefore, for Nigeria to be repaired and sewn
      together it is better to repeal and replace Muhamadu Buhari for Hausa is not the
      official language of the federal government of Nigeria.

    • No Komment

      @disqus_jKMPGM7Are:disqus

      “Some apologists of All Progressive Congress (APC) who have come to accept the fact that
      voting for Buhari was a colossal mistake are quick to alleviate the guilt on their conscience by
      saying that they did not have a better choice between President Mohamadu Buhari (PMB)
      and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. But this is smartness by half.

      They would not have had to choose between PMB and GEJ if they had voted their conscience
      during the primaries and not kowtow to the vagaries of mercantilist politicking. Even then, when
      one hears the kind of justifications being put forward for putting a man who did not graduate
      High School in charge of a country like Nigeria, one wonders a lot of things. A man who would
      be hard put to get a job as a gate-man was put in charge of the biggest economy in Africa.
      And we are all witnesses to the result of such an aberration”.

      ………………Remi Oyeyemi

      [May 3rd, 2017]

      • Straight Arrows

        @disqus_2ZP9pbGSmf:disqus

        NIGERIA WILL BE A BETTER PLACE IF MUHAMADU BUHARI IS REPEALED AND REPLACED.

    • Sword of Damocles

      If a forcible lobotomy was performed on you to remove tribal instincts from your brain…. you wouldn’t know what to do with yourself would ya? Lesson for you: TRIBAL INSTINCT IS CONFIRMATION OF AN INFERIOR BRAIN. & you can take the aforementioned sentence to the bank & CASH IT!!! Heck Black Man, what is wrong with you???

  • Right Minded

    Why am I not even surprised? Mumu-hamed Boohari has alwys been known for speaking his mind out in hausa during any gathering or rally. So if u r a Christian or even a Southern muslim, you are not part of his people.

    • Dede Paulsworth

      @disqus_jKMPGM7Are:disqus

      I just want to say
      that things are getting worse in Nigeria. Power supply is now nearing zero, as
      darkness overtakes Nigeria under Raji Fashola’s incompetent hands. Cost of
      living is rising on the back of inflation, as employment remains practically frozen
      in both private and private sectors. In many private companies, especially in
      real estate, construction and banks, retrenchment of workers has increased to
      over five [5] million since Buhari resumed office. Investments on the Stock
      Exchange lost 20% of their value since June this year just as the national
      currency has lost nearly 62% of its exchange value since then. I doubt if this
      is what sensible CHANGE means in real terms, as promised by the ruling party
      (APC), but I am sure that past thefts by the regime of Goodluck Jonathan can’t
      account for today’s utter fall into the abyss. Incompetent management of the
      country today by APC party is the first to blame.

  • Watch man

    If it is true (which I doubt) that PMB spoke to Nigerians in Hausa, then very soon Lai Mohammed would come out and lie that PMB did so because it was Hausa service of BBC. In that case, when a Yoruba man becomes president he should be at liberty to speak Yoruba as his official language, the same should also go for Igbo, ijaw, birom, tiv, efik, etc president. Nigeria does not belong to Hausa or Fulanis. It belongs to every citizen within that geographical location. Period.

  • Otile

    All those blaming Buhari for sending his message in Hausa must put the whole thing into perspective. They must understand that he suffered memory loss in England. Imam lost the little English he learned in his Katsina schools. Those of us who understand Hausa could hardly understand his failing voice how much worse if he spoke English. Boy, it would sound like a message from the grave.

    • DOD

      LWKMD!

  • George

    Buhari is dead check BBC this afternoon, something is wrong somewhere.

    Nigerians wake up. Osinbaju isn’t even aware of it.

  • marcos avelino

    Jonathan was addressing the nation from churches as a christian to all nigerians every sunday for more than five years – and nobody raised a hiss or cried foul for his blatant sectarianism even though the constitution clearly forbids that type of action . Now a sick Buhari sends one harmless message in the most important black african language spoken by over ten foreign radio services from China to USA and all hell is let loose.

    • Sword of Damocles

      tribal much, brother???

    • lifesmart

      If Buhari like make he go stand inside the Mosque in Mecca to address Nigerians, all we ask is that he speaks in our official language: English.

  • Intrepid

    These are clear evidences among others, on how Buhari and the cabals manipuling him at the moment, are chauvinistic? They shout one Nigeria on top of their voices, how indivisible and indissoluble Nigeria is, all because Nigeria’s oil resources, are in their hands.

    Southern F00ls!

    • O’oodua

      @disqus_3mRJNLtlFz:disqus

      Northern illiterates lead southern educated ones by the nose. When it is convenient for them, the northerners
      shout “indissoluble Nigeria” and naive southerners, including Yemi Osinbajo – the so-called Acting President,
      will say after them. When tomorrow comes and 40 billion barrels of crude oil are found in Lake Chad, the sly
      and illiterate northerners will say “after taking everything into consideration the basis of unity is not there!”

      Nigeria is the only useless country in the world where stark illiterates rule over top class university graduates.

      The southern retards will repeat after the northern illiterates. The northerners will then benefit two ways, by taking
      oil resources from the Nigeria Delta for 55 years on the basis of ‘population’ and later retaining 100% of their own
      oil deposit on the basis that “the basis of unity is not there!”As it is the only thing the Yoruba and Igbo intellectuals have so far contributed to world history is that education cannot help genetic fools to suddenly become wise.

    • AryLoyds

      Personally i dont see anything wrong in Buhari’s message , however people have a right to sceptical as they have not seen the guy for months.

      • Paschal Charles

        So you believe that Buhari him self sent the audio message ? Man pls reason up !! That message was acted by the Cabals . Buhari has gone for long … time shall tell when everyone’s eyes will open . They told us that Buhari jetted out of Nigeria 50 days ago and no Airport in UK recorded his arrival , no picture evidence of arrival of Buhari in the Airport in UK and till date no one knows the location in UK where Buhari is . Honestly anybody that call Nigeria a Zoo did not make mistake.

  • princegab

    DejaVu.

  • Man_Enough

    If not for hate, the speech has been interpreted to the understanding of all who want to know the content. But as usual, haters must find fault. The message wasn’t intended to be broadcast in the nation’s media because there is a president in the person of Osinbanjo on ground.

    • Epsilon_Delta

      The country came to the brink of war, with quit notices issued by different tribes to others, the president kept mute… . But was quick to issue recorded sallah message like a terrorist.

    • NoSpinEd

      Should Osinbajo have re-interpreted the President’s “re-assuring” message in Yoruba for the benefit of only the Yorubas then? Where are you going with your sorry attempt to defend the indefensible?

      • lifesmart

        Osibanjo should have done just that.

    • emmanuel

      So why was it put in Nigeria media space? Your imperfect PR skill has further exposed you as a bigot whothink he can manipulate all. I blame Osinbajo, if i were him, i would have sacked those Miyetti Allah memebers Buhari deployed into all the Public service and nothing would happen. Se the mans photo with all his hair fallen off
      Mind you, you used the word haters, that presupposes that you have majority of Nigerians as senseless. Of course, we have always told the Yoruba, Igbo and Edo muslims that they are regarded as Harunas by the Fulanis. He it goes again – inconsequential muslims.
      Onike, where do you stand in this equation? unrecognised Nigerian Muslim?

      • Paschal Charles

        Point of correction Igbos are not Muslims … you can tell that to Yorubas and Edo.

  • Omooo O’oodua

    @disqus_3mRJNLtlFz:disqus

    Northern illiterates
    lead southern educated ones by the nose. When it is convenient for
    them, the illiterate northerners shout “indissoluble Nigeria” and naive
    southerners, including Yemi Osinbajo – the so-called Acting President, will say
    after them. When tomorrow comes and 40 billion barrels of crude oil are found
    in Lake Chad, the sly and utterly illiterate northerners will say “after taking
    everything into consideration the basis of unity is not there!” Nigeria is the
    only useless country in the world where smelly stark illiterates rule over
    top class university graduates.

    The southern retards will repeat after the northern illiterates. The
    northerners will then benefit two ways, by taking oil resources from the
    Nigeria Delta for 55 years on the basis of ‘population’ and later retaining
    100% of their own oil deposit on the basis that “the basis of unity is not
    there!”As it is the only thing the Yoruba and Igbo intellectuals have so
    far contributed to world history is that education cannot help genetic fools to
    suddenly become wise.

    • bilma

      Agree with you 100 percent.

    • Kelly

      It couldn’t have been captured better than you just said. This unfortunately is how it will eventually play out!

  • Remi

    I am prepared to give Buhari
    the benefit of the doubt, because I suspect that the audio message was
    actually delivered by an actor. However, if my suspicion is wrong, then this is
    an astounding faux pas , which leaves no
    one in doubt as to whose President Buhari
    is – Northern Nigeria! What a confirmation, what an anti-climax, and most of
    all, what a shame!

    • Question Mark

      @oluremiolu:disqus

      I CAN NEVER UNDERSTAND WHY CHIEF OBAFEMI AWOLOWO AND DR. NNAMDI AZIKIWE
      DID NOT CONSIDER RETAINING THE BRITISH MODEL OF SEPARATE NORTHERN NIGERIA
      AND A SEPARATE SOUTHERN NIGERIA WHICH THE BRITISH ENACTED SINCE 1904 OR HOW
      BOTH MEN THEN REACHED THE NAIVE CONCLUSION THAT THE TWO CAN BE FUSED AS ONE?

      • Remi

        Question Mark
        Neither Azikiwe (Zik) or Awolowo (Awo) had a hand in creating the unified structure of Nigeria as we have it today, at least not in 1904 or 1914. In 1904, Awo had certainly not been born, while Zik had probably not been born then too; Zik and Awo were 10 and 5 years old respectively in 1914, when the colony of Lagos and the protectorates of Southern and Northern Nigeria were amalgamated to produce a unified Nigeria, purely as a bookkeeping necessity. Hence, none of them could have had a say in whether, or not, Nigeria was amalgamated and by the time they entered politics, they already had a fait accompli on their hands – i.e. a unified Nigeria, whose viability one (Awo) was quite dubious about, and the other (Zik) believed in. Sadly, it was very clear ab initio even to those who amalgamated both protectorates that the union could never work. Frederick (now Lord ) Forsyth so aptly made this point when he revealed in his memoirs “The Outsider: my life in intrigues, 2014” that the British had, prior to, and upon, amalgamation, administered both territories by “schooled, but controlled mutual antagonism”. A strategy that proved so successful that the British (colonial) administrators on the ground tapped into it. Hence, it was not uncommon for British colonial administrators to refer to themselves as “northern” and “southern” British, in line with the region of Nigeria they were posted to. Michael Crowder was to reveal how deep seated this divisions were in his introduction to Sylvia Leith Ross’s book, “Stepping Stones: Memoirs of Colonial Nigeria 1915 – 1960” when he pointed out that stewards on ships conveying British colonial officers to their postings in Nigeria, were instructed never to seat northern and southern British officers at the same table at meal times, as they were sure to end up quarrelling with each other. He further revealed that inter regional transfers of colonial officers was a never never , as the “local” officers simply ganged up on and frustrated, the efforts of the “foreign” officer.
        When the British created Nigeria, however, either as an oversight or deliberate policy, they forgot to create Nigerians. That was why Chief Awolowo was to later (in 1947) refer to Nigeria as “ a mere geographical expression”. Unfortunately, all through their illustrious political careers, both Zik and Awo held divergent opinions on how to create Nigerians. Zik believed in a top-down approach – I.e. just ignore your ethnicity, believe you are a Nigerian and continue to act out that role, then you become a Nigerian; while, Awo preferred the bottom-up approach – arguing that, you cannot become a Nigerian, without first becoming a well-grounded member of your own ethnic group. Both of them also differed on what to do about the obviously lopsided political structure of Nigeria, which gave one region a glaringly unfair political advantage over the others.

  • UNAFFECTED

    I’ve been proven right. All Buhari’s communications people are pure ODE.

  • lifesmart

    Buhari speaking in Hausa language to Nigerians only confirms some of the numerous allegations leveled against him by his critics:

    (1) Buhari is an ethnic bigot.
    (2) He lacks a Secondary School Certificate, never attended or completed a Secondary education.
    (3) He is a President of the North.

    (4) It’s better for this country to be divided along ethno-religious lines than to remain as one.

  • zangaro

    Here’s the truth. Buhari was not capable of speaking, so one of his cabal members impersonated impersonated and did that recording. If it were Buhari he would have recorded it in English. They know that if it was recorded in English, it was have been easy to detect that Buhari was not the person speaking in that recording. Everything that is hidden will be brought to light some day.

    • emmanuel

      It is for a short while, the bubble will burst someday. All the schemings will end and soon

  • usman Abdulrauf

    Hatred only cause you guys inner pains and depressions…those who are all shoutin r just jealous that their language(s) is just second,third,fourth…to hausa(muslims).Buy that how ur Creator wanted it…the earlier you understand d better 4 u

  • Kekedu

    PMB should have recorded that message in Igbo.

  • Otile

    Where’s dele Awogbeoloshi? Come forth to defend your certificate forger.