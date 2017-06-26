Multiple suicide bombings rock University of Maiduguri

University of Maiduguri gate
University of Maiduguri gate

The University of Maiduguri on Sunday night came under a series of attacks as suicide bombers detonated their explosives at different locations including the security office where two lives were reportedly lost.

The Borno Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, had, at about 12 midnight, confirmed the incident on a WhatsApp platform managed by his office, but only gave sketchy details of casualties recorded.

“Let’s not speculate yet”, he cautioned reporters.

“At Unimaid only one male suicide bomber died; three university security personnel injured among which one later died.”

Danjuma Gambo, a professor in the Mass Communications department of the university who also doubles as the spokesperson of the institution, confirmed in a BBC Hausa broadcast early on Monday that three suicide attacks took place in the university last night.

Residents of Maiduguri who celebrated a hitch-free Sallah could not go to sleep on Sunday night as sounds of bombings and shootings rented most part of the night and early hours of the dawn.

The city vibrated with the first blast, which occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Immediately after it was confirmed that it was from the university campus, another explosion occurred at exactly 11 p.m.

It has not been confirmed if the second blast which seemed bigger recorded any casualty, but it was followed by hours of shootings and sounds of military vehicular movements.

The university has become one of the major targets of the Boko Haram since it came under its first direct attack on January 16. About four suicide attacks have been executed within and around the university since then.

One of the attacks led to the death of a renowned professor of veterinary medicine, who died alongside few others during the first attack.

The University of Maiduguri lies at the outskirts of the host city along the route that leads to Bama from Maiduguri. The institution is about 45km from Kawuri town where the official entrance gate to Sambisa forest is located.

Aside the brick perimeter fence on the front side of the university, there has been no serious barrier at the back, which appears to have provided an entry point for the insurgents.

  • Peter

    The government told us Boko Haram has been defeated! Kudos to Buhari and his team of liars. God will punish all of you for destroying this once peaceful country.

    • musa aliyu

      So Nigeria was “peaceful” under jonadumb ur master, who used monies meant to the insurgents for campaign? U’re surely not fit to be human! Fie!

      • George

        Keep on deceiving your-useless-self.

        GEJ is enjoying his life in his community.

        You people sow this seeds during GEJ and he sensible and quietly left it in you people hands to enjoy so stop murmuring boy let your cow head work for once.

        • Diplomatiqué in Personam

          Public Letter to President Donald Trump

          As you go to work this morning,
          with millions of Americans in tow, Nigerians are reveling in nothing but in
          utter darkness. They gave themselves two more days off work as public
          holidays to mark Eid-el-fitr which ended yesterday. No assonance is meant
          that Nigeria today is higgledy-piggledy for lack of thinking. There is now no
          president on seat – he is croaking in London, after 50 days of his indefinite
          leave; whilst the Vice President flails and fumbles in search of meaning, as
          Nigeria drifts like flotsam on high tide into bloodletting chaos.

          That is the
          state of the nation of a country called Nigeria – a country being overridden by
          mad Muslims who kill at will in their mythic allegiance to Al-Baghdadi’s Islamic
          State (ISIS) – declared faraway from Nigeria in Mosul, Iraq. But because an idle
          mind is a playground for evil, the empty-minded Nigerian Islamists pick up arms
          to fulfill the dream of Iraqi’s Al Baghdadi inside their own country as proxy for
          the sole benefit of Iraq.

          By so doing,
          Nigeria’s Islamists kill a lot more innocent people inside Nigeria than ISIS
          does in Syria and the Levant. In effect northern Nigeria is now the centre of
          gravity in the global war against Islamist terror. Your pledge to bomb the hell
          out of mad Muslims around the world must start in northern Nigeria to destroy
          the Islamist centre of gravity. Carpet bombing by B-52 bombers of the entire
          swathe of territory from Sokoto to Maiduguri is the first step to world peace.
          That bombing campaign will also quieten the allied Tuareg Islamists in the
          Sahel.

      • Bo Biz

        Who brought in the self-inflicted barbaric carnage in the first place,was it not the northern muslims?

  • Justice Equity

    Nigeria shall forever regret and mourn the error of judgment that brought in buhari as the President of Nigeria.
    This is a terrible government that is suffering from acute lying tendencies, integrity deficiency syndromes, and hypocrisy virus combined.
    It has never been this bad with Nigeria with leadership.
    May God give buhari the conscience to resign and allow Nigeria to move forward.
    His clueless, hate overwhelmed, vindictive, myopic, discord sowing, mental dwarfed presidency have grievously wounded Nigeria.
    Every body have lost count of the number of Nigeria citizens who have been murdered under this plague of a government.
    May God never allow Nigeria to witness any leader like buhari again.

  • musa aliyu

    May this and graver calamity be the permanent portion of U and ur family!

    • George

      Your family will perpetually have the calamity because its your design and desire for your way of life.

      Sorrow over come you and your household Amen. Please enjoy your religion.

  • George

    Muslims Northerners are Haram and should be forsaken.

    Animals.

    Advertisement, Advertisement, Advertisement-

    Anyone who could speak like Buhari or who has same Buhari voice are hereby advised to submit his or her details information urgently to Aso Rock for immediate employment.

    Please send your CV through the following emails;
    Liarmohammedasorock @gmail.com
    femiadesinayorober@gmail.com

    Salary and remunerations are highly attractive.

    Announcer, office of the Tokenism VP, alas fake pastor.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Very sad.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    What kind of a country is this? The useless North has brought this shame and stigma on all of us. But it is the British we should blame for the grave error of 1914. Nigeria is not a country. You do not invade a space as large as Nigeria with different people with very divergent perception of life, attitudes, beliefs, religion, culture, ideology etc, and amalgamate all into one country all for economic gains of the rogue colonial state. The result is a warped Nigeria where suicide bombers never have names or identity. Every country names its suicide bombers except Nigeria…and US & British govt never tells Buhari to name his suicide bombers.

    If you placed The Greek, Italian, Spanish, English and German in the same country would that country ever have peace? Even EU has got Britain opting out…and secessionist voices continue to echo from other EU countries like France et al. So why should Nigeria remain a country when it is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that we are at war with virtually everything that is supposed to be our strength? A secession referendum asap is the wisest path to take at this juncture.

  • Natty

    People like Tinubu will not comment on this. He keeps quiet like a dumb. Politicians like him are not moved by this…Before OBJ came to power Tinubu was all over the place canvassing for a Sovereign national conference when the North was holding on to power for about 20yrs. Then Obasanjo came to power and all the agitation for national conference stopped. Even Afenifere that has Sovereign national coference as its second name has stopped emphasizing that phrase. They are happy with Nigeria especially with the prospect of another Yoruba becoming president if Buhari goes. What a people! This is why there will be no elections in Biafra and Niger Delta except a secession referendum is convened.

    • Pennel Roberts

      @MilitaryPolice01:disqus

      Unity is not a wish list.
      Unity is not a diktat from a presidential dais. Unity either exists or doesn’t;
      based on if compatibility firstly exists or not. Polar opposites don’t hug and
      kiss. Islamist Hausa/Fulani tribes and their Kanuri Islamist extremists are not
      compatible with the rest of the liberal country. Rather they be reconstituted
      separately as a sovereign Islamic state on their own. Half of Nigeria’s crises
      will immediately dis-appear once done. It will thereafter be up to the usually
      naive people of Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Adamawa
      states, to choose where they will go – either with the Islamic State or with
      the rest of the country. The next half of the problem can then be sorted out
      between the Igbo, the Edo, the Anioma, the Itsekiri, the Urhobo, the Ijaw, the
      Anang, the Efik and the Ibibio, to choose how they wish to be governed,
      inter se.

  • Diplomatiqué in Personam

    DEAR SIR,

    Nigeria’s Islamists kill a lot more innocent people inside Nigeria than ISIS
    does in Syria and the Levant. In effect, northern Nigeria is now the centre of
    gravity in the global war against Islamist terror. Trump’s pledge to bomb the hell
    out of mad Muslims around the world must start in northern Nigeria to destroy
    the Islamist centre of gravity. Carpet bombing by U.S B-52 bombers of the entire
    swathe of territory from Sokoto to Maiduguri is the first step to world peace.
    That bombing campaign will also quieten the allied Tuareg Islamists in the
    Sahel.

  • Frank Bassey

    This mass killing will continue. Those who fostered Boko Haram to push out GEJ out of power are now nursing the injuries of their self-inflicted wounds. You cannot sow the wind and escape reaping the whirlwind.

    • Sonny Martin

      Absolute nonsense!

  • Bolade Akin-Thomas

    @MilitaryPolice01:disqus

    NIGERIA IS IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ISLAMIST REVOLUTION; AND, THE EARLIER NIGERIANS KNOW IT,

    THE BETTER FOR THE BLEEDING COUNTRY – WHICH ASSUMES THAT ISLAM IS A BENIGN RELIGION.

  • Sonny Martin

    University of MaidugurI, Dept. of Boko Haram Studies, needs a professor for the prevention of suicide bombings .