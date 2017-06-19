Northern group, calling for exit of Igbos, writes Osinbajo; asks him to allow Biafra Republic

Arewa group

The coalition of northern youth groups that recently gave Igbos resident in Northern Nigeria three months ultimatum to vacate the region has urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to allow Biafran secessionists succeed through peaceful means.

The group, in an open letter to the acting president, urged him to take “steps to facilitate the actualization of the Biafran nation in line with the principle of self-determination as an integral part of contemporary customary international law.”

The coalition commended Mr. Osinbajo for initiating series of discussions with leaders from the north and south-east. The signatories, however, said they believe the talks would not yield any positive results.

The letter, which was signed by five leaders of the group and sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the principle of self-determination has, since World War II become a part of the United Nations Charter which states in Article 1(2), that one of the purposes of the UN is “to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples”.

“We submit that this protocol envisages that people of any nation have the right to self-determination, and although the Charter did not categorically impose direct legal obligations on member States; it implies that member States allow agitating or minority groups to self-govern as much as possible,” they said.

Read full letter below:

June, 19th 2017

His Excellency,

Professor Yemi Osinbajo,

Acting President,

Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Aso Rock Presidential Villa

Abuja

                     OPEN LETTER

Your Excellency,

APPRECIATION

On behalf of this coalition and all the peace-loving people of Northern Nigeria, we begin this letter by commending your efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering Igbo-induced crisis that is undoubtedly overheating the polity.

We sincerely believe Your Excellency’s good intentions as shown by your prompt and genuine actions towards ensuring peace and stability in holding talks with leaders of the North and the South-East.

Though we do not doubt Your Excellency’s bona fide concerns for the peaceful resolution of the crises, we nevertheless have reservations as to the efficacy of this approach in ensuring lasting solutions.

Our doubts are informed by the following historical antecedents that have characterized the behaviour and conduct of the Igbo in Nigeria and previous efforts at containing them.

PAST EXPERIENCES

  1. The Igbo of Eastern Nigeria manifested their hatred for Nigeria’s unity barely five years after we gained our independence from the British when on January 15, 1966, their army officers carried out the first-ever mutiny that marked the beginning of a series of crisis which has profoundly altered the course of Nigeria’s history.
  1. By that ill motivated, cowardly and deliberate action, the Igbo killed many northern officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel upwards and also decapitated the Prime Minister and the political leadership of the Northern and Western regions but left the zenith of Igbo leadership at the Federal level and the Eastern region intact.
  1. In line with the Igbo plan, General Aguiyi-Ironsi took advantage of the vacuum and, instead of returning power to the remnants of the First Republic government, he appropriated the coup and attempted to consolidate it for his people.
  1. Army officers of the Northern Region were eventually compelled to execute a counter coup on July 29, 1966 following a coordinated series of brazen provocations from the Igbo who taunted northerners on northern streets by mocking the way leaders of the region were slain by the Igbo. This unfortunately resulted in mob action which resulted in the death of many Igbos.
  1. And when Lt. Col. Yakubu Gowon, from the North took over as Head of State following the counter coup, the Igbo through Lt. Col. Ojukwu, characteristically refused to recognize Gowon.
Ojukwu
  1. Ojukwu declared the secession of the Igbo people from Nigeria and the formation of the republic of Biafra on May 30, 1967 resulting in a civil war that led to the tragic deaths of more than 2 million Nigerians.
  1. It is important to note here that the Igbo eventually capitulated and conceded defeat in an unconditional surrender, not an armistice, on January 15, 1970 which renders any talk about Biafra at any other time, a repudiation of the terms of that surrender signed by Phillip Effiong and other Biafran leaders.

BIAFRA REINCARNATED

  1. In a shot out of the blues, the Igbo have over the last 2 years regrouped and fiercely and openly started discussing Biafra again under Ralph Uwazuruike of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra MASSOB.
  1. This was given greater impetus by a more furious Igbo rogue group called the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu who even operates an illegal radio station spreading hate and war messages across the nation, calling other ethnic groups all sorts of names and threatening them with violent extermination.
  1. The activities of the Igbo under Kanu’s IPOB has grown exponentially ranging from ordering people of other regions out of the South East – particularly the Yorubas and Hausa /Fulani from the South West and the North respectively, to open declaration of the amassing of arms and forceful total shutdown of the entire South-East.
  1. KANU and IPOB have declared full allegiance to a “Republic of Biafra” and continue to preach hatred and war virtually every day, and not for once did any Igbo leader call them to order. Instead, many of the leaders including Mr Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president, the most senior elected Igbo, pay Kanu courtesy calls to prove that he is speaking for the entire Igbo. It is glaring to all that Kanu has serially breached all the terms of his stringent jail conditions in total disregard to the sanctity of our justice system.
  1. Even the latest statement by the South-East Governors Forum signed by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State in a response to the Northern reaction, did not condemn Kanu and Uwazuruike but characterised their action as “peaceful”.
  1. While all this is going on, neither the Igbo political and cultural leaders nor other regional leaders of the North or West nor the international community or any religious body ever found it necessary to call these renegade groups to order or in the very least admonish their leaders to do so.
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Furthermore, none of the Igbo leaders holding various positions in this government ever disowned IPOB or condemned its operations until lately with Governor Rochas Okorocha’s mild condemnation after the Kaduna Declaration by our Coalition.

GROUNDS FOR SUSPICION

Given the unrepentant antecedents exhibited by the Igbo as highlighted above, we strongly believe that the gruesome picture that the Biafran agitation represents is beyond a few people showcasing to Your Excellency that the Igbo will eventually heed the call for peace and desist from their dangerous campaign against Nigeria.

The seed of hate planted in the name of Biafra is evidently so deep that the ongoing interaction between you and the leaders from the South East cannot in our well informed opinion douse or address the underlying deep seated  underlying problems.

We base our concerns on the following grounds.

  1. Despite the fact that the Igbo have been the most accommodated and tolerated of all the ethnic groups of Nigeria, the renewed incessant, spiteful and vile threats and insults on Northern leaders and their people, culture and religions that are the targets of this venomous agitation for Biafra, can hardly be addressed through a series of two hours dialogues.
  1. As if to prove this, barely hours after Your Excellency’s meeting with the South-East leaders, the Biafran Igbo openly disowned the leaders and dissociated themselves from the meeting.
  1. More disturbingly, Kanu has openly claimed that the Biafran agitators have amassed arms in readiness for a war of secession which is quite conceivable given the fact that since 2009, catches of dangerous weapons routinely smuggled into the country and occasionally intercepted by the Nigerian authorities, were all traced to Igbo sources.
  1. The situation continues to be baffling and alarming and therefore unacceptable – especially with the Igbo political and opinion leaders openly legitimizing the violent comments, insults, threats, hate speeches and call to anarchy that the Biafrans led by Nnamdi Kanu are making against the North and the Nigerian state in general.
  1. South-East leaders have instead, enthusiastically given Kanu the platform, patronage and symbolic legitimacy through an ignominious display of homage, reception and open embrace.

OUR CONCERNS

  1. Concerned by the fact that the Biafrans have confessed to arming themselves for a violent breakup, we feel that it is risky for the rest of the country particularly the North to go on pretending that it is safe for us to co-habitate with the Igbos given how deeply they are entrenched in our societies.
  1. And since evidently the Igbo have not been sufficiently humbled by their self-imposed bloody civil violence of 1966, we are strongly concerned that nothing short of granting their Biafran dream will suffice.
  1. And since the Igbo have virtually infiltrated every nook and cranny of Northern Nigeria where they have been received with open arms

as fellow compatriots, we strongly believe that the region is no longer safe and secure in the light of the unfolding threats and the fact that for a long time, the Igbo have gone to extra ordinary lengths to ensure that in their domain in the South East, Northerners and Westerners are as much as possible disenfranchised from owning any businesses whereas in Kano alone, they own not less than 100, 000 shops across all the business districts.

  1. That since the younger generation of Nigerians makes up for more than 60 percent of the nation’s population, it is our hope that they inherit this country in better shape so that they can build a much better future for themselves and their offsprings in an atmosphere that is devoid of anarchy, hate, suspicion and negativity that characterize the polarized, and clearly irreconcilable differences forced on us by the Biafran Igbos.
Nnamdi Kanu
  1. To make a bad situation even worse, their leaders have continued to show support for this treacherous cause and thus giving credence to our concern that what they say against us is what they truly mean and intend – “Kill everyone in the Zoo” (North). Your Excellency, we cannot afford to discard this as mere mischief as the utterances that caused the terrible Rwandan genocide still resonates in our minds.
  1. Lastly Sir, it is quite impossible to expect that other nationalities would simply stand by and watch while a certain ethnic group perpetrates all the above heinous misconducts that involve threats, call to violence and extermination, insults and songs of war without responding.

OUR STAND

While we unequivocally restate that we are not waging war or calling anyone to violence, we nevertheless are also not willing to continue tolerating the malicious campaign and threats of war that the Igbos have continued to wage against us.

Neither can we afford to continue giving the keys to our cities to a people whose utterances, plans and arrangements are clearly geared towards war and anarchy.

We therefore demand that the only enduring solution to this scourge that is being visited on the nation is complete separation of the states presently agitating for Biafra from the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a peaceful political process by:

  1. Taking steps to facilitate the actualization of the Biafran nation in line with the principle of self-determination as an integral part of contemporary customary international law.
  1. The principle of self-determination has, since world war II become a part of the United Nations Charter which states in Article 1(2), that one of the purposes of the UN is “to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.
  1. We submit that this protocol envisages that people of any nation have the right to self-determination, and although the Charter did not categorically impose direct legal obligations on member States; it implies that member States allow agitating or minority groups to self-govern as much as possible.
  1. This principle of self-determination has since been espoused in two additional treaties: The United Nations Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights and the United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Article 1 of both international documents promote and protect the right of a people to self-determination. State parties to these international documents are obliged to uphold the primacy and realization of this right as it cements the international legal philosophy that gives a people the right to self-determination.
  1. As the Igbo agitations persist and assume threatening dimensions, we submit that there is need to ensure that they are given the opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination as entrenched under the aforementioned international statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory.

PRAYERS:

  1. Aware that the right of self-determination in international law is the legal right for a “people” that allows them to attain a certain degree of autonomy from a sovereign state through a legitimate political process, we strongly demand for a referendum to take place in a politically sane atmosphere where all parties will have a democratic voice over their future and the future of the nation.
  1. The Igbo from all over the country and in the Diaspora should be advised to converge in their region in the South-East for a plebiscite to be organized and conducted by the United Nations and other regional bodies for them to categorically to decide between remaining part of Nigeria or having their separate country.
  1. That government should at the end of the plebiscite implement whatever is agreed and resolved in order to finally put this matter to rest.
  1. Lastly, we pray His Excellency to study the references forwarded with this letter dispassionately and decide who is more in the wrong between those who openly pledge allegiance to a country other than Nigeria backing it up with persistent threats of war and those of us whose allegiance remains with the Nigerian state but simply urge that the secessionists be allowed to actualize their dream peacefully throw universally entrenched democratic options.

CONCLUSION

Your Excellency, we want to reiterate our high respect for your office and acknowledge the efforts you are making to lower tensions. We assure you, as well-brought up northerners, we listen to the advice and cautions of our elders, and in particular, their concerns that we do not create the impression that any Igbo or any Nigerian will be harmed in the North. We assure you that we will defend the rights of every Nigerian to live in peace and have their rights protected.

While we do not see this clamour for Biafra as an issue over which a single drop of blood should be shed, we at the same time, insist that the Igbo be allowed to have their Biafra and for them to vacate our land peacefully so that our dear country Nigeria could finally enjoy lasting peace and stability.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

SIGNED:

Amb. Shettima Yerima

Joshua Viashman

Aminu Adam

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

Nastura Ashir Sharif

  • Adam B

    Well said..

  • endipin

    This write up is not from illiterates but well researched and documented. I guess it reflects the mind of the whole Northern Region, not just the youths. Ko si gba ta o ni yara wa o elegbe mo ni, kosi gba ta o ni yara wa o.. Suberu Oni and His Why Worry Orchestra.

    • DanJ

      I suspect it is a proxy war and the internal and external actors are well veiled. Some people are beating drums behind the scene.

      • Rumournaire

        Many Igbos don’t realise that Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB has dual nationality. He has a British passport and would readily exit the country if things get tough for Igbos. If he is really sincere, let him drop his British passport with the head of Ohaneze – as guarantee that he will remain with them through thick and thin.

        • Kickboxer

          Yariba slave…

        • new republic

          Stop this nonsense talk.

        • Aminu Mahmoud

          That’s an excellent observation let Nnamdi Kanu deposit his British passport with head of their Ohaneze Ndigbo as demonstration of comradeship that no matter what he will never be coward enough to run away until victory or defeat is achieved by IGBOS in their war of Independence from Nigeria.

    • Julius

      abi oo !

  • objective

    Hmmmm. We should all let peace reign.

    • Ali A-ly

      its like you didnt read it well ooo…this people must go kawai!!!

  • Julius

    Nobody should be against this solution. They made some factual points which I think nobody can dispute and if there is, please lets hear them. I pray and hope that we do this peacefully.

    • AFRICANER

      These statements by “north youth” are nothing but distractions. These old fools are neither youth, nor north. They are terrorists from Chad and Niger. They are distracting us from finding out where Buhari is, and what’s his state of mind.

      The Igbos are discretely, but firmly doing what they must to protect themselves from savages. The timetable is controlled by the Igbos, not wayward cowards salivating at taking over mere properties they’ve been unable to earn…

      • Julius

        Nobody should be surprised by what those Aboki boys are doing and saying going by a comment like yours. Keep insulting and calling them names and see what will happen. The problem is you won’t be there to face them when the shit hit the fan.

        • Ali A-ly

          Leave them

          • Julius

            Always empty noise and chest beating for nothing. I hear you !

        • AFRICANER

          We shall see.

          They are ignorant fools. Without Britain in the last War, they would have had some humility here.

          NO MORE!

          • Julius

            play under the bed though guy ! No country fights a war without at least minimum help from other countries which was what ojukwu didn’t know before plugging your people into a war that he can NEVER win. Like I said, keep it up. Even Hitler had collaborators/helps.

          • AFRICANER

            Them dey look for you for one “Islamic Cleric Beheads Worshipper” thread, here on PM

          • Julius

            That’s your response ? You failing dude but, I’m not surprised.

  • Ali A-ly

    This has said all that is on my mind and YES THEY SPEAK FOR ME…REFERENDUM ALL THE WAY!!!!

  • George

    Total nonsense I hate Igbos as much as I hate Hausa but what they are saying is nothing but self glorification.

    Igbos aren’t going by now they the Hausa should go first on their separate way because the Yorubas also demand for their own country same as South South.

    Hausa should take the lead not dictating to Igbos when to leave.

    I hate these animals too much.

    • Rumournaire

      You must be quite young to be saying this. Wait until October 2017 and see what may happen. Igbos in their seventies and eighties who experienced 1966-67 would not talk like you. Please learn from history and take whatever steps may be necessary to safeguard your life and those of your family. And it does not matter how much you hate the northerners – it does not stop them acting as they want.

      • Kickboxer

        kai…..Yariba slave are habitual cowards.

        • Rumournaire

          Continue to insult other tribes and hope they will help you achieve your objective. Someday, you will remember these words.

          • Kickboxer

            mumu…..Yariba slave are habitual cowards.

      • George

        wHAT THEY MAY DO YOU SAID.

        Do you know what others may do.

        Watch out evil men are in everywhere.

        You think you people are more violent right let the music began.

        • Rumournaire

          If you are confident in what Igbos would do to protect themselves in the north, then why all the noise and emissaries to appease the angry northerners? Let’s just relax and let each be ready with his trump card instead of insisting on staying where you have been given quit notice! Relax man! You are fine!

          • Kickboxer

            mssh…

  • Rumournaire

    I am still trying to understand why the Igbos seem to be backtracking from their campaign to have Biafra. Really, that is the only option left for them. Why? By repeatedly insulting other Nigerian tribes and regions, there is no way the Igbos will have the support of these other tribes for a possible Igbo presidency – which they say is an alternative to having Biafra. Presidents are elected, not appointed. An Igbo presidency must start with an Igbo candidate winning the ticket in his/her party primaries. Then, he/she has to win at the national elections. These processes require collaboration with regions other than your own – something Igbos are not known for. So, really, the only option for Igbos is to have Biafra, and accept that they would be able to live in Nigeria under Nigeria’s immigration laws, just as Ghanaians live in Nigeria.

    • FreeNigeria

      If one region leaves, the whole country should then break up and let everyone go their merry way. The Hausa/Fulani with their AK47 cattle rearing armed robbers should stay in their country/region forever. The only advantage Nigeria is currently enjoying is the strength in our population. looks like it’s a curse with a possible civil looming. the injuries from the 1967 civil war hasn’t healed.

      • Rumournaire

        Each tribe can only speak for itself. If Igbos say they want to leave Nigeria – as they have repeatedly said – it does not necessarily mean that all other 250 tribes must leave Nigeria. Those that want to remain together are free to do so. So, don’t assume that the non-Igbos in the East will also exit Nigeria! If they choose to remain in Nigeria, they will have the full protection of Nigeria! (Read my lips!)

        • FreeNigeria

          your lips are not moving, who really want to live with huge majority hausa and fulani, then youruba tribes making decision for the rest of the country, with the huge Igbo number as a balancing factor, see how loopsided things are. Nope, one tribe goes, so are the other tribes, lets go back to the pre colonization map.

      • Man_Enough

        Mind your own tribe. Don’t speak for others.

        • new republic

          As a yoruba man,Do you think i will stay in this ZOO?Olorun maje,God forbid.

    • Kickboxer

      Scared parasites! Leave BIAFRA….

    • Infoezone Infoezone

      Hope south south is not part of your other tribes in Nigeria

  • FreeNigeria

    Bad leadership has reached it’s peak in Nigeria. I thought the police were looking for the people that gave the ultimatum for the Igbos to leave. PT just listed their names and they wrote the VP. So what’s the police still waiting for? Animals, Zoo called Nigeria.

    • Mikail Umar

      I expect every serious minded Biafra monger to appreciate these people for sending this letter to Osinbajo which by all intent is contributing to the actualisation of Biafra instead of calling for their arrest, except if you are truely not serious or ready to go.

  • Kickboxer

    NA NORTHERN SHAKARA!!!

    IF THEY MEAN IT THEY MUST GIVE ULTIMATUM TO GOVT!!!!!

    No matter what, referendum will take place in Biafra. According to the UN charter (which Nigeria ratified in 2007) on self-determination of indigenous people, a GOVT must organize a referendum for a nationality which wants to govern its people. If GOVT refuses, the UN will activate a process to organize the referendum. Apparently the Zoo govt would like to delay the process….

    …..it is against this backdrop that I call on Yariba slaves & their Northern Islamic terrorist masters to direct their ULTIMATUM to Zoo Govt to immediately organize referendum in Biafra.

    Be that as it may, Biafra referendum will be organized by UN support if Zoo Govt refuses to do so.

    THEREFORE IF YARIBA SLAVES & THEIR ISLAMIC TERRORIST MASTERS ARE NOT SCARED ABOUT BIAFRA LEAVING, LET THEM GIVE ULTIMATUM TO GOVT TO CONDUCT A REFERENDUM IN BIAFRA OR SHUT UP!

    ALL HAIL BIAFRA!

  • Rommel

    At this stage,I believe that every reasonable human being that lives in Nigeria should become concerned, this Nnamdi Kanu stupidity has been allowed to fester for too long by Ndi Igbo who seem to have learned no lessons from history, it is time to shut it down,BIAFRA was a reaction to the pogrom that was largely self inflicted, it was the taunts more than anything else by the same people whose remnants are today heating up the polity in the name of Ndi Igbo that triggered it, the reasons for the counter coup against Ironsi are clear, we want no repeat of such. People should produce facts to counter the points raised by these group of individuals in their militant letter rather than resorting to name calling, I rest my case.

    • Kickboxer

      Zoo Slave:

      ZOO: land of ritualists, cultists, corruption, kidnappers, Yariba slaves, & Islamic terrorrists

      IF YARIBA SLAVES & THEIR ISLAMIC TERRORIST MASTERS ARE NOT SCARED ABOUT BIAFRA LEAVING, LET THEM GIVE ULTIMATUM TO GOVT TO CONDUCT A REFERENDUM IN BIAFRA OR SHUT UP!

      ALL HAIL BIAFRA!

    • AlBsure23

      Instead of rest your case, just rest in peace; that is RIP.

  • Man_Enough

    from the few contributions so far, the stand of the northern youths is vindicated. Comments by biafrans and their supporters are laced with insults and deep hate. God save Nigeria.

    • Mazi Efuna

      Between hate talks and actual killing of innocent people in the name of religion and born to rule mentality, which one is worse. Biafrans are definitely not trying to make sense with you guys anymore, please have your Nigeria and grow the way you want and let us have our Biafraud where everyone will sing hate, crime, kidnapping, baby factory, all sorts of names and let the time tell.

      • Rataya Tambai

        Exactly Mr. EVANS [sic] – Igbo man. Go, go, go please!

      • Ali A-ly

        yes thank you, ok now please GO

  • Chuma Anierobi

    Only Gowon and the British know the cause of the genocide. If there were no decree 34 there could had been no genocide and no war.
    Truth will save us. The soldiers stopped the killings in Western region and many were happy including me. Should the soldiers fold their hands after seeing the carnage in the West? Go find out who was offended by decree 34 and you will change the understanding of the crisis. Nigeria had all the time been controlled by the Caliphate with the help of the British who fashioned it that way for their interest. So any attempt to change the status quo will attract Caliphate violence. As for Kanu I advice him to leave my people alone and go get a job.

    • Ali A-ly

      dont blame Goqon or the British, blame Ojukwu, he was the one that brain-washed your people and made them think like this, he created a monster that is hunting his own people back

      • Kickboxer

        we blame Ahmadu Bello & 14 century Islamic mentality that cause terrorism

        • Ali A-ly

          see…this is why we want you to just leave…JUST GOO!!!!!

      • Nicodemus

        I hope you’re not targeting Igbo owned shops,businesses,hospitals etc for grabs. You may die before October 1st

    • new republic

      As Youruba man,i am telling you you are a slave in your region for life.

      • Chukwuka Okoroafor

        You are Yoruba while misspelling Yoruba as ‘Youruba’. Neat!

  • Company man

    We need peace in this country. Osinbanjo should allow any tribe that wants to leave Nigeria go easy and quiet. It is not a must we stay together,

    • George

      You cant have peace when demon like buhari runs.

      Don’t you heard how he described his own wife in front of German PM – maid met for third room, meaning his wife duty is sexology

      • kb

        What has our discussion got to do with buhari’s wife… mumu

      • Kabir Bala Umar

        You will have peace when eject you peacefully or forcefully at the end of the ultimatum back to Bia-kidnapping,arm robbery,419,drug trafficking,baby factory-fra republic.

    • ayomi

      The Hausa boys made their points with name calling and abusive language

  • Höly Wähala

    Oya! There they go again with their barrels for noisemaking, where is Lagbaja President, Osinbajo, who claimed that this GoN will deal with any groups intent on disintegrating fake Nigeria? Will Osinbajo now have the balls to order the arrests of those who have boldly written him with an address and signatures under their letter to prove he is just a chick under a roosting nest? All what these ethnic youth creeps are really saying amount to the same thing, a Referendum to allow those seeking self-determination to leave dysfunctional Nigeria, insults apart… we’re getting there, we shall get there wallahi, Insha Allahu! LOL… hahaha!

    • BobSolo

      The Ibos must leave the North…later the West will have them leave too…You must have Biafra by force…no going back

      • Höly Wähala

        The Yoropig making loud noises as usual. They are going nowhere and those Abokis will not shit into the air, you hia? Lazy pig, there will be a Referendum instead of elections in 2019 because the Igbo leave means the SS will automatically leave since you and your aridheads do not yet know that… Nigeria has ended, Go in Peace! PARASITES!!

        • Sam

          A parasite calling others parasite.

          • Höly Wähala

            Yoroba and Aboki are parasites in Nigeria today, the oil wealth you’ve been stealing for 50yrs is called parasitic co-existence and must stop henceforth. Would an Ijaw or Igbo man be allowed to own oil wells in Lagos that is under development by Dangote and the Yoropigs? How come no Igbos and Ijaws in whose background the oil is found own any of their natural resources? Time to go our ways is now and you can be sure the SW will be the first to disintegrate economically and politically. Lazy folks. Fight for your nation, stop riding on One Nigeria… EiE!

        • Oskirin

          ode nla..u tink say na only u ur mama born to abuse.oloriburuku somebori

          • Höly Wähala

            MF!

          • Oskirin

            olofo.

        • linkhadj.

          All these long ” turenchi” is not needed. Just go back to Biafra. Is it by force that you should remain on Aboki’s land? Go and develop your own land. Nobody wants you to develop his land. Go to your own land. Otherwise, whatever befalls you later becomes your own. Kawai! Dan Banza kena.

          • Höly Wähala

            Ignored… Senseless banter!

          • ayomi

            Ibo catholic priests refused to serve under an Ibo Bishop, Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke. It was so bad that Pope Francis gave these Ibo priests in the Nigerian Diocese of Ahiara 30 days to write a
            letter promising obedience to him and accepting the bishop appointed for their diocese.

            It is bad enough that Ibo have to deal with the OSU caste system, now Ibo Catholics will not even obey the Pope. If these so called Christians cannot stand another Ibo, how do can they live in harmony
            with each other. It will be pure hell for most Ibos in Biafra where they will not have the Yoruba to blame for their problems

            Enjoy your Biafra

          • Smith

            If not for Kanu passport being seized, he could have run away just like Ojukwu left us after Nigeria take the battle to him, i wished buhari could have his way as military ruler then we could only be talking of Kanu in the grave and the agitation will fade away from SE or SS

      • Festus Ochulor

        Militants in the Delta have already giving you people ( Arewa) a quit notice and now, as a face saving and damage control measures, you people are now inciting other Nigerians against the Igbo. Other Nigerians are now wiser. If the Igbos go on their own, other Nigerians would be on their own and you’ll be on your own. Other Nigerians will not have you colonize them which you’re ambitiously trying to do.

        • Rataya Tambai

          Really? Who are the northerners currently staying in the SS/SE? The nail-cutters, wheel barrow pushers, okada/keke riders, or the mai-guards? have you ever cared to sample profiles of all the EVANS [sic] – I meant Igbos staying in the north? You need to go and have your statistics right. In any case, OUR ALMAJIRIS are heartily welcome back home to AREWA. Shikenan!!!

        • Ali A-ly

          we agree…just GO PLEASE!!! we dont want to hear anything just go kawai!what ever it is you are bringing, we will deal with it ourselves, after all we have been surviving even before Nigeria came together so just Go before any other talk abeg abeg….just go in peace

        • linkhadj.

          Just go back to your land and leave the Abokis. Chikena!

        • Smith

          Greater Nigeria all depends on the Youth, everyone can see the beginning of a war but no one knows it’s ending.

      • Rataya Tambai

        …..Yes wooooooo! This time around, they must have their biafra by force even if they are suddenly not ready for it! I like that.

        • obiora

          Do not worry yourself let us Share Nigeria First. We need our portion in Nigeria.

    • Rataya Tambai

      What happens suddenly?? I thought the step taken by the Arewa malos (as you people usually call them) is more or less a blessing in disguise to the EVANS [sic] – I meant the Igbos. I expected an overwhelming support of this move by the EVANS. Why now? Apparently, you people are just joking.

      • Höly Wähala

        I’ve never called them “malos” as you lied… when a contributor begins with a lie the contents of your reply are immediately flushed away from my memory. Get Lost, didn’t read beyond your silly pandering lie. Animal.

        • Rataya Tambai

          ….ha ha ha ha ha ha! indeed, someone is clearly unhappy. I’m so so delighted with that! I don’t see why I should throw insults when I’m truly happy. You ask for a biafra nation and the north says you should have it, but not just have it; de pack una kaya de go. Suddenly, you are mad. Bikomi, are you people really serious? Well, take it anyway you like, Biafra cannot happen without you vacating our land; you can eat your cake and have it. As regards your reaction to my mention of “malos”, I guess I said “You people”, I didn’t say “You” unless you are trying to disown your fellow EVANS. I repeat, I don’t insult people when I’m truly happy!

  • Infoezone Infoezone

    I think this is sensible. South south want to go too. We can’t afford to be in the same country with these northerners. To your tent oh Israel

  • new republic

    This is what they should have done in the first place instead of giving quit notice for 3 months.They are semi illiterate,ARE THEY SLEEPING BEFORE,?

    • Ali A-ly

      ok now we have given this, then pack your kaya and go, is it difficult?!!! just go

      • Festus Ochulor

        Illiteracy is a disease. Cure it by getting education. Almajiri

        • Rataya Tambai

          Don’t just worry about our illiteracy, de pack de go jare. Let it be a nation of Almajiris, it’s our problem not yours after all – most especially when you leave! Go, Go Go please!

        • Oskirin

          ur second name na mumu.

        • Ali A-ly

          hiyan, you no wan go again? you said you want to leave to form Biafra and we are saying ok fine, you can go, and you are here saying illiteracy is a disease? did I ask you to define illiteracy for me? I agree I be Almajiri ok now GO PLEASE!!!!

      • Rataya Tambai

        Dan uwa, I wonder woo! It’s so easy with Ekene-Dili-Chuku and Young-Shall-Grow who can even offer free transportation.

        • Ali A-ly

          AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Abi!!!!! free bus to the EAST all za way

          • Rataya Tambai

            I telli you ma braza!

    • Northern Born again

      The ultimatum is sacrosanct nothing will void it Igbos must leave or face fire.

    • linkhadj.

      These Ibos are not serious. You said Abokis are fools and that you want to go and form your own country. The Abokis now say “OK, pack and leave our land to form your Biafra”. Now you don’t want to go again. Can you now blame the Abokls if their earlier threats become real by October 1?

  • Shahokaya

    What does the Ibo want? They say Nigeria is a zoo. The north is part of Nigeria and therefore part of the zoo. What type of animals are they that they now don’t want to leave the zoo when the zoo gate has been opened ?

    • Höly Wähala

      It is your cowardly yoro nation that is full of pigs condemned to servitude at the hands of your masters. Those are your mates reasoning like namas but at least, with better comprehension of a people’s right to self-determination, not animals like you with limited education. Punk, start demanding for Odua Republic you hia, Nigeria has ended and with it your lives as lazy leeches and parasites of SS/SE oli wells. Go and learn farming, those Arewa boys are unlike your cowardly OPC thugs, these ones mean business so, tell you midget to accept their letter and pleas you hia? Olosi.

      • Sam

        Ss/SE oil? Really..

        • Höly Wähala

          Yep! Ask Tompolo…

      • Smith

        Biafra can never exist legally, i believes the people of SE should seek a peaceful way to power in Nigeria federation, SE got the chance during president Jonathan era and there was no brouhaha from other tribes in the nation, SE people should call Kanu to order and let him know he needs to play a sensible politics if he want to be part of Nigeria federation or want any post for himself or people from SE, there is a better chance to achieve that in the future.

  • share Idea

    When so many people said that Biafran would be actualised earlier than anticipated, some gullible called the people that said it names. Are we not seeing how God works.

    Pls bring on the referendum, there is no need living in the same country with hypocrites and liars. How some group of people that openly threatened another group could turnaround to claim differently is beyond doubt.

  • Mazi Efuna

    This guys know very well how to play with the psych of the Nigerian people. In 1966, they use the same psychology to lore the Yorubas into blood letting of innocent Eastern civilians. Till date no atom of remorse is displayed by these violent people. Rather, they continue to kill in all forms. Did the Igbos kill thousands of people of eastern kaduna, including women and young children. Let the so called sophisticated Yoruba be deceived again. The fact remains that all these Brouhaha by the violent north, has an end goal of total islamization of the entire Nigeria. Who are the herdsmen, the Igbos? Who are the Boko Haram, the Igbos and are beheading people in the name of rekigion, the Igbos? If Nigerians allow themselves to be used again by the crafty born to rule Fulani, at the end, we must all spend another fifty years with born to rule mentality in the detriment of fair and free nation for our children. For this marriage after fifty years of turbulence aught to be separated first and if coming together becomes an option, then we may decide which round table to use for talk and where.

    • Rataya Tambai

      You guy, that’s exactly what we are saying. If you people go your way, you will be free from islamization, boko haram, fulani/herdsmen menace, etc, etc. You people can as well control your resources! It’s that simple. My take for this is that the igbos should see this as a welcome development. So go please, go go! we don’t want any bloodshed!

      • ayomi

        You left out freed from Yoruba back stabbing

    • Oskirin

      upon all ds noise u are making,,none of ur tribes,i repeat,,,NONE has deemed it fit to start parking his/her tins and leave d north or southwest. pls i beg u in d name of CHINEKE,,,tell ur people to leave and by den we will applaud ur gesture.anything oda dan ds is d empty barrel parable.

  • Fidelis Onwuzurike

    That’s a welcome development. We anticipates the fixing of Referendum’s date sooner. Yet I emphasis, Biafrans in the north should relocate before it’s too late.Leopard cannot change its skin.

    • Dan maikoko

      The ibos should push for a date through laid down constitutional means.

      • Fidelis Onwuzurike

        If you’re acquainted with the litanic development will be well repository of the movement’s presidence on same.

    • SamPsalm

      Hope you have space in your father’s house to relocate them as co-patriots- not take advantage of them?

      • Fidelis Onwuzurike

        Your question just divulged that you’ve been living eccentrically, not knowing any where except your domicile.Thanks for exposing your limitations.

      • Fidelis Onwuzurike

        You did not only exposed your ignorance, but went further insulting my people over there. You mean they have no home,they were born, & brought up with out nativity? Think before you assume.

  • objective

    My brothers/sisters, we all know these histories. The entire write up is the true history of our nation, but we should nevertheless allow peace to reign. These Northern youths were prompted by the unchecked activities of some jobless boys in the South East. NOT THE ENTIRE PEOPLE OF THE SOUTH EAST. I am just assuming because I am not from the South East (for avoidance of doubt I am from the North too). I believe even if a referendum is called in the South East today, BIAFRA may be defeated (I am not considering the position of the people living in the SE who have not had a taste of the outside or who have no investments or anything to lose), but I believe some well meaning people from the SE may not allow the agitators to succeed because there is more to lose than could be seen by these myopic bigots masquerading as speaking on behalf of the SE. In objective terms however, I must say that our people of SE origin have allowed these to go on for too long without silencing these people and these may be interpreted as a silent approval of their activities. As it could now be seen, no well meaning individual should keep quiet anymore. These people are hiding in their enclaves, and want to plunge innocent people who are outside with their families into disaster. If Kanu and Uwazurike had their families in the North or South West, they will not be promoting these treacherous agenda.

    Our brothers in the South East should recognise that in a nation, no one can have everything all the time. Everyone has his/her own time and season. During Jonathan’s regime, the Yoruba people of South West got NOTHING, but they didn’t advocate secession. They waited patiently. The North had to wait for Obasanjo and Jonathan to finish to take their turn. Even during the time of Jonathan, it was like the Ijaw/South South people did not even get anything too. It was like Jonathan was not even from there. It was a reign of the South East from SSG to Deputy Senate President to Deputy Speaker and key ministries and parastatals; but the SS did not seek to leave Nigeria. I think caution, patience and avoidance of greed should be the key application of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria. That way, there can be a little bit of truts and we can move ahead.

    In conclusion, there is no guarantee that the success of any secessionist agitation will create a peaceful nation. Southern Sudan is there for all to see. Plenty of resources, but no peace. The case of the SE agitation is even more complex as the owners of oil are saying they are not part of the movement. We should all be careful.

    • Sharp Sharp

      No force on earth can prevent the birth of Biafra an Delta Republicsd the Niger

      • Oskirin

        pls start parking ur things right now.abi if u use 21 years to prepare madness,when are u going to start d real madness gan gan?

      • Höly Wähala

        Nigeria has ended… Go in Peace!
        Should be your responses to them who refuse to see the rainbow in the sky. Lol!

        • princegab

          Amen

    • obiora

      You said you are not from Eastern Region so let the people of Biafra go because they wanted to go. All these you said did not reach our people that are been Killed by Nigeria Police and Army.

    • ayomi

      Ibos have it going for them under Jonathan. Six ministers are Ibos . No call for Biafra

      Ayim Pius Ayim SFG

      NgoziIwealla Finance

      Emeka Wogu Labor

      Berth Nnaji Power and Energy

      Dieziani Madueke
      Oil

      Okiro and Onovo Police

      Ihejerika Army

      Yoruba

      Adesina Agriculture

    • Uzoma John

      Don’t mind the idiots supporting Nnamdi Kanu. No strategy, no thought out plan, just noise making in the name of Biafra. I’m Igbo but what these miscreants following Kanu are doing is very annoying. Even those elder statesmen of Ala Igbo paying Kanu courtesy visits are indirectly supporting his call for secession. I thought they will quickly grab the opportunity of the challenge thrown by these Northern Youths. But they’ve all chickened out. Selfish and self-centred idiots creating problems for hard working Ndi Igbo co-existing peacefully with their host communities through out Nigeria. Misplaced priority that’s what I call the fools calling for Biafra.

  • Richard Wilson

    That since the younger generation of Nigerians makes up for more than 60 percent of the nation’s population, it is our hope that they inherit this country in better shape so that they can build a much better future for themselves and their offsprings in an atmosphere that is devoid of anarchy, hate, suspicion and negativity that characterize the polarized, and clearly irreconcilable differences forced on us by the Biafran Igbos.
    WHAT A WONDERFUL SPEECH.

  • dudu

    I love these guys. You are too much.

  • Ugo

    I am short of words, they have said it all. Let separate in peace period!

    • Oskirin

      God bless u..u are d only reasonable igbo among ur peers.let me av ur contact,,by d time una go,i can grant u ease of doin biznes n temporary stay in our zoo.

  • emma

    I am fully in support of this Northern Youths, enough of this noise of biafra. I am ashamed of this tribe called igbo despite that I am from there. My submission therefore is for the referendum to give and recognize some Igbo origins like me the right and privilege to remain a Nigerian. Others who wished and aspire to be biafrans can relocate to south east and practice biafra.

    • FEMI A USA

      You did not got referendum in 1967 war. So, why should you get this time? One of the ethnics is giving its blessing to leave. Why creating additional obstacles?

  • Richard Wilson

    the northern youths and the elders knows what is about to happen. US President Donald Trump will on July 21st, 2017 declare a referendum for Biafra.
    This was made known by Candy Stallworth an American and a principal officer of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the United States who has been working closely with her government to ensure that IPOB gets official support from the US.
    On her Facebook wall few hours ago, she wrote “Biafra, the biggest moment we have waited for in history, July 21st 2017, President Donald Trump will declare referendum for Biafra. 5 of IPOB US Leaders will be entering the Whitehouse for the purpose of referendum that day. We have been invited July 21st 2017 for this glorious day”!

    • amazing2012

      ….Then leave please !

      • Otile

        You are a typical looter – hurry them to leave so that you loot their belongings. Parasite banza

    • amazing2012

      ..official support from US ? They will only give you weapons to yourselves ! African animals !!

      • Sharp Sharp

        Official Arab support !!! They will only give you hate ideology !!! What animals are you ???

    • Oskirin

      olofo nie ….trump get ya father time? pls pack n go.all ds yanmiris in my area dt av bn threatening to leave since adam marry eve no gree go.i asked one d oda day,she said we still dey hold dem.i laf like obj.

    • Lakeside

      Dude..keep dreaming. it is very good. thanks for the laugh though.

    • Chukwuka Okoroafor

      I think that this is proof that there are some in the U.S. pushing anarchy in Nigeria. Who knew that a trendy young woman who seems clueless about reality will be having contacts with Trump?

  • Frank Bassey

    “…Despite the fact that the Igbo have been the most accommodated and tolerated of all the ethnic groups of Nigeria, the renewed incessant, spiteful and vile threats and insults on Northern leaders and their people, culture and religions that are the targets of this venomous agitation for Biafra, can hardly be addressed through a series of two hours dialogues…”

    Who is the the most TOLERATED of all ethnic groups? The enterprising Igbo people who drive commerce and build structures wherever they go OR the Hausa and its Northern peoples who do the exact opposite of begging and propagating violence anywhere and everywhere? Imagine a group of senseless boys calling themselves youth and ranting because Nigeria is a space where mediocrity and failure is exalted over excellence. Are Igbos and other nationality supposed to be in Nigeria?

    1) —Who are Boko Haram? — The North
    2) — Who are Suicide bombers? — The North
    3) — Who cut off peoples heads bcos of alleged blasphemy? — The North
    4) — Who carry out religious riots and burn houses, hotels and schools etc ? — The North
    5) — Who contributes 0% to the national treasury but remains a perpetual recurrent liability? — The North
    6) — Which group always fight with its host communities and kill and burn? —- The North?

    In what way is the Igbo a challenge or problem wherever they are? Secession is what we all need. The Hausa and Fulani and all Core Northern states are incompatible with the East and South (Niger Delta) of Nigeria. Period.

    • I sigh

      No other single tribe in the so called Niger Delta is larger in population than the Igbos there. We are one Biafra. There is no country in African made up of one single tribe. Similar Value system is the decider.

      • SamPsalm

        Very naive hope. There are very tiny countries in Africa doing very well. Why would any educated or sensible Niger Deltans want to pitch for another domination from a ‘single which is larger in population in the Niger Delta” Why not band together, secure themselves a federation of minority tribes and let the big tribe fend for itself?

        • I sigh

          You don’t seem to be honest to yourself. The Igboland is deeply present in every SE/SE and Benue state and nobody heard about Niger Delta 30 years ago. It is a divide and rule name created by the FulaniHausaYoruba. Name one country in Africa that is of one tribe. What makes up a country is common value system. Name any single tribe in the place you call Niger delta that is more in population than the Igbos in Cross River, A Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Edo and Bayelsa if that is what you call Niger Delta? We are all Biafrans held together by our common value system.

      • Chukwuka Okoroafor

        But the call for secession had its foundation on tribalism. No matter what happens, this will be the foundation and it will rear itself again useless it is dealt with once and for all.

  • George

    I seriously pray these almajiris from the backward north start this fire to see who will lose most.

    All the oil well’s will be recovered from their alhaji’s who uses it to sleep with under age girls.

    Play the music on.

    • Oskirin

      no problem…if one oil well closes,anoda cow well will open.

  • Chinedu

    I see an attempt at building a block against the south Easterners. Whether it will work is to be seen. The threat to the Igbos is still very visible though cloaked as an effort to enable achievement of human right. The deduction for me is a group of people that think they have everything to gain by kicking out the Igbos or at least using this style of intimidation to make them back down. But it is in history that all exponents of change never determined the course of events after initiation of the process. One can verify from Adolf Hitler,Gorbachev or even Raphael Cameron. Really I welcome a referendum for the south easterners but it should be devoid of threat and manipulation.

  • Gary

    Well people, this is what we get when the elders choose to become passengers and yield the driver’s seat to underage kids.
    The Northern youth have now called the bluff of IPOB for a referendum to allow the Igbo peacefully secede from the Nigerian union.

    Please, lest anyone forget in the heat of the moment, this brinksmanship all started because Igbos want more positions in the federal government of Muhammadu Buhari. Just like the Yorubas decided to enter an alliance with the said Buhari because, they too wanted more positions in the government of Goodluck Jonathan who they felt unfairly favored the Igbos. The only difference is that the Yoruba did not threaten to leave the union but played by the extant rules and their alliance defeated the pro-Igbo Jonathan.

    This is the honest-to-God concise summary of how got to this point of political brinksmanship and abdication of responsibility the so-called elders of society.
    The elections of 2019 will indeed be a watershed in the history of the Nigerian federation. That is even if we manage to get there.

    • Hah!

      You are a very objective analyst.

    • ayomi

      Thank you

  • Bakanridi

    Words of reasoning from the wise,intelligent and educated Northern Youths. There is nothing like abusive, insulting and hatred in these words. Even from this stand THE DIFFERENCE IS CLEAR.LONG LIVE PATRIOTIC YOUTHS OF THE NORTH

  • aboki

    The presentation by these Northern Youths is well articulated, with substance and factual on the issues raised.
    Historical Documents on what had happened cannot be overlooked or change.
    The destruction and killings of Northern Officers and their Politicians is still fresh in our memories.
    Despite that the reception accorded to INDGBO after civil war is overwhelming as you can find OKORO MAN in remotest part of Northern Nigeria living peacefuly, happily and comfortable with their BROTHERS and SISTERS in that domain.
    Clip that went viral in which KANU calling for war and preparation of BIAFRA and boasting of weapons acquired for challenges ahead is alarming and worrisome.
    The leaders of thought and SE regional leaders could not caution this young man with dual citizenship.
    The abusive languages and names calling of Northern Nigeria and it’s people by these uncultured YOUTHS with no proper upbringing is glaringly apparent.
    The hiring of FFK to do dirty job their Son In law is also noted.
    Let us dissect the points raised by these Youth realistically and objectively and sentiments aside, if anyone can foult their claims.
    INGBO should know that nobody have monopoly of everything including
    a. Violence
    b. Noise making
    c. Economic potentials
    d. Population
    e. Education
    To mentioned but few, however you definitely have edged over other regions e.g.
    1. Baby Factories productions for retuals and Trafficking.
    2. Drug Pushing business
    3. Kidnapping and training potentials KIDNAPPERS coupled with Billionaires in kidnapping business ie EVANS n co.
    4. 419ners
    5. FORGERY and Production of fake materials
    6. Lacking leadership
    By requinasion INGBO are living in Northern Nigeria in their homes attached with shops unharmed across Northern Nigeria.
    They have properties in form of Houses, Shops and FARMS across Northern Nigeria as its hard to see foreigners having that gestures in IGBOLAND.
    The inbuilt HATRED exhibited on Northern Nigeria is unprecedented despite reception accorded to INDGBO.
    Enough is enough!
    We watching things with keen interest.
    Shiru Shiru ba wai tsoro BANE!

  • Usman

    God bless you guys

  • Peace Forall

    The British concept of the geographical rear call nigeria is not the idea of our ancestors, our ancestors were not consulted, they were forced into this unwanted and unworkable union against their wish. We the Biafran youths congratulate the northern youths and we ask them to maintain their position without minding the threats of the rogue nigeria government who takes pleasure in killing the Igbos their perceived enemies and their supposed citizens. As for we the Biafran youths we can never ever back-off and we can never allow even a pieces of sand to deny us our universal right to freedom. There is nothing on this planet Earth that will deter our determination to restore Biafra. The civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right. Restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty is justified under international law and practice and our rights ultimately is what we are willing to fight and die for. Referendum still remains the best sole option and solution to solve once and for all this lingering 50 years old problem that has see the death of millions of Biafrans instead of issueing useless and senseless jail threats which can never deter our determination to defend our universal right to Freedom. I hope God will lend the so called coward elders, directionless leaders, corrupt political leaders and rogue elites brain to evict this looming disaster and do the needful. As long as we Biafran youths are concerned Biafra must be restored.
    .

  • Otile

    Ite missa est – Deo gratias

  • theProphet

    The almajiris are rejoicing about these new developments, because when Igbos leave they can share the extra oil revenue allocation that usually goes to the Igbo states. They think they have spurred enough mutual hatred between Igbos and Niger Deltas, that the Deltans will say “Thank God Igbos are gone, now you almajiris come take all the oil you want and make your cities look like Dubai”. Well, the prophet says you are going to have the shock of your lives, because the same UN charter of self determination that made it possible for Igbos to leave peacefully will, guess what, equally make it possible for the oil states to break away. Then the north will be worse off than Niger republic, and Lord Luggard’s grandson will do another almagamation of north Nigeria and your cousins the buzus of Niger republic. Hopefully you can then apply the same principle of ‘oil block’, and your alhajis will devide up your groundnut pyramids as ground blocks!!

  • Arabakpura

    Over to the Acting President! He has got his job cut out for him! I see that they have zeroed in to load his wagon for him!

  • ayomi

    Ibos have it going for them under Jonathan. Six ministers are Ibos . No call for Biafra

    Ayim Pius Ayim SFG

    NgoziIwealla Finance

    Emeka Wogu Labor

    Berth Nnaji Power and Energy

    Dieziani Madueke Oil

    Okiro and Onovo Police

    Ihejerika Army

    Yoruba

    Adesina Agriculture

    • I sigh

      What you just listed is not even 2% of GEJ appointments even though Okiro is not GEJ appointee and not IGP. Ihejirika held that post CAS, for less than 2 years. Why not list the rest appointees or bring up the whole list from 1960 where you ruled for 51/56 with ruins to show for it. MASSOB is over 19 years. Kanu radio Biafra started in 2009 and continued during GEJ. What are you smoking.

    • Bernard Okoye Ogoegbunam

      YORUBA let Biafra go Hausa Fulani have let go YORUBA is the problem now

      • SteveOMarcus

        Na wa for you. Soon you will say your wife is the problem.

    • Emmanuel Chidozie

      They did not have it at the disadvantage of other groups. It was fair and just and no group complained except those that said it is always their right to rule the exclusion of others. Their problem was not that they did not get federal appointment which of course would never happen but that they wanted the presidency willy nilly.

  • I sigh

    HausaFulani are putting the horse before the cart. Let FG grant Biafran a referendum, then murmur about them not leaving.

    • Remi

      Presently, Nigeria does not have
      laws which support a referendum, on whatever issues; hence, it is those who are
      calling for a referendum who will have to initiate the process of creating a
      legal framework to support their call.
      They can only do this through the National Assembly and it is not up to the
      Federal Government to do their job for them. As things stand, it is not in the gift
      of the Federal Government to grant a referendum and she will be acting ultra vires if she did.

      • I sigh

        Nigeria is a signatory to the UN charter that guarantees the right of self determination to indigenous people. Let that be a guide to the FG to grant Biafrans a referendum than HausaFulani putting the horse before the cart.

        • Remi

          I Sigh
          In fact, in addition to the UN Charter, the African Charter on Human Rights also grant the right of “self-determination”, but the question is what type of “self-determination” do these Charters refer to – the “internal” or “external”. Internal self-determination (as in “regional autonomy” and “devolution of powers” or “true federalism”, as we call it here) or external self-determination as in secession?
          Because most countries, including the permanent 5 UN members, have secessionist groups / tendencies within, the UN /AU tend to support internal self-determination mostly and support external self-determination only in exceptional cases. If (external) self-determination was that simple, then there would have been replication of countries in Amoebic order all over the World by now. Take, for example, the fact that the smallest of the UN permanent 5 members, the U.K, has four secessionist tendencies within – Scottish, Northern Irish, Welsh and Cornish. The Biafran agitation has not yet attained the threshold of exceptionality, to warrant external self-determination. The origins and drivers of the current agitation is the loss of power by a group, in a political system which operates on a “winner-takes-all” basis.
          Notwithstanding, I still maintain that it is the duty of the agitators to initiate the referendum process, through the National Assembly.

          • I sigh

            There is no winner take all in democracy and moreover, MASSOB or IPOB is older than APC or buhari’s “victory”. There is nothing like internal self determination in a true sense. This Amoebic map of yours is lame because we have seen far too making people let go since first Biafra declaration and heaven did not fall. Every time Biafra agitation heats up, you guys bring up aboebic lame defense while “Republic of Amoebas” emerge every where else.

        • Chukwuka Okoroafor

          Also, Nigeria abstained in that vote and was one of 11 countries to do so. This is also non-binding which means that any assent can be rescinded at any time. Self-determination can be a very wide definition which could mean internal or external as Remi pointed out.

          • I sigh

            Nigeria never abstained from it either in the AU or UN chatters. If they now abstain from it after self determination struggle commenced, it should not apply. Laws are not made in retrospect rather it takes effect from when it is made or moved to a farther date to commence.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            So you have the reference for that claim because you can go to Wikipedia, look up the article on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, and clearly see this statement on the first paragraph:

            The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007, by a majority of 144 states in favour, 4 votes against (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States) and 11 abstentions (Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burundi, Colombia, Georgia, Kenya, Nigeria, Russian Federation, Samoa and Ukraine).

            So show me something that contradicts this. I am waiting. Let us not forget that it is clearly a non-binding resolution.

          • I sigh

            The Majority carries the vote as long as it was not vetoed. If you vote or declare abstention from voting a loosing Governor in your state, for example, the winner is still your governor as long as you remain the citizen of that state.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            But Obama decided to adopt the resolution in principle in 2010. Why would it take three years to choose to adopt it if it works in the way you claim?

          • I sigh

            You saying that Obama adopted it in 2010 even goes further to support my assertion if you are reading my comments right. You must not respond as if you are contending if you only have a point to support your opponents view.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            Obama was a globalist so he chose to adopt it. It does not support any assertion you made. It is non binding so at any time it can be assented and dis-assented.

          • I sigh

            If there is no VETO in the UN, a resolution is binding if the majority supports it. Stop arguing and look it up.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            But there was a U.S. veto and the U.S. has not formally ratified this. Also, this particular resolution is non-binding. I must remind you of this for I think the fourth time.

          • I sigh

            There was no US veto on that. You even said Obama came on board with it, how come?

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            In 2007 there was a veto. Obama did say he wanted to support it but this was never ratified in the U.S. Congress.

          • I sigh

            There was no veto as you already acknowledged in your earlier post that there was only a few country that abstained. Abstaining is not equal to Veto in the UN.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            Please read the article on the UN vote on the rights of Indigenous people done in 2007. There clearly was a veto by the U.S. Remember that Obama was not in power at that time. He came to power in 2009 and again this vote took place in 2007.

          • I sigh

            So you don’t even believe in what you write. You are the one that said US did not vote up or down, the first time I responded to you. Go back to it. You even used the word ABSTAIN not Veto.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            I said it was Nigeria that abstained. The U.S. vetoed that resolution in 2007. I think either you are confused or you are trying to get a reaction from me. I think it is the former. Please do your research before continuing so you do not confuse yourself. Thanks.

          • I sigh

            You are so confused. Above you said US never vetoed, but other places you said it’s not a binding resolution. The 2 do not go together. My friend, any resolution that is not Vetoed by the 5 super powers is considered binding if majority voted for it. Abstaining or not is a mere formality. If Nigeria abstained in the same token and remain in the UN and the resolution passes, Nigeria is in on it. Stop contradicting yourself because others are reading us.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            I just read your comment and I was laughing so hard I almost fell out of my chair. The confusion is so massive on your end. I do wish you the best of luck okay nwanne.

          • I sigh

            Anybody can laugh even the mentally challenged, but I never claimed you are one. You could not defend your stance, period.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            No, you are just confused and/or using straw man attacks and there is no defending a stance to such a person.

          • I sigh

            I have pointed out where you keep flip flopping and you keep flip flopping.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            No, it is straw man arguments from you. That is all.

          • I sigh

            I was as sound as usual. Pick out on blemish if you can.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            You know what your blemish is but refuse to acknowledge it as one so it is mute at this point.

          • I sigh

            Point one, don’t speak it as you wanna remain mute, but write it.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            But it is a waste of time because you will use straw man arguments to deny it so what is the point?

          • I sigh

            You sound like a defeatist.

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            No, it is reality. You do use straw man arguments.

      • Emmanuel Chidozie

        Ate you a constitutional expert? If you are, and your observation is right, there are ways to do initiate the process. You can give suggestions.

        • Remi

          Hi Emmanuel

          Sorry, I am not a Constitutional expert, just a common sense
          person. I think that I have given a suggestion, namely that, those seeking out of Nigeria should initiate the process
          for a referendum through the National Assembly (NA).

          Experience has shown that
          no group can unilaterally break up Nigeria. The Yorubas attempted it in
          1957, and they failed; the Northerners in 1966, and they failed and, of course,
          the Igbos in 1967, and they likewise failed. The lesson: Nigeria can only be
          broken up by common consent. Hence, and to my mind, the NA Is the most
          representative organ that we presently have for discussing such matters; and one
          which can legally create a framework to enable it – especially, in the absence
          of clear-cut, or in the face of “rigid”, extant laws.

          Finally, should the agitators really require “expert”
          advice, Nigeria’s foremost Constitutional Lawyer, Professor Ben Nwabueze, is
          still alive and he can be reached either in Lagos, or somewhere in the area now
          designated as “Biafraland”.

          Regards

      • Aminu magaji

        Nigeria does not have laws on seccession either. But circumstances call for a measure to be taken. With or without law, the igbos have right to Biafra republic and referendum is the best way to legitimise such right

        • Remi

          Aminu

          I am not objecting to anyone seceding from Nigeria, neither
          am I objecting to a referendum. What I am saying is that , the Federal
          Government should not be stampeded into
          exercising powers it does not
          possess. As things stand, the Federal
          Government does not have the powers to grant a referendum, neither can she
          “release” any part of the union.

  • Emmanuel Chidozie

    Mr. President the stand of the Arewa Youth concerning a referendum in the east is welcome, but what I find disturbing is their allegations that IPOD who do not control the the ports- sea, and land are importing arms. This allegations should be thoroughly investigated. IPOB has been a pieacful organization and has been agitating via peaceful means to date. The vilent incidents to date are those visited on protesters and agitators by Nigerians security agencies properly and evidently documented by Amnesty international and other civilized world groups. I hope these allegations are not advanced as a pretea to commit vilent acts against Igbos and other Biafrans who currently reside in the North of Nigeria. All the events of 50 years are still like yesterday. Like the Arewa Youths have correctly stated, the Oshibanjo presidency should begin immediate steps to grant a referendum in the days and weeks ahead.
    ..

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    I wonder what the angle is here. At the end of the letter, this group claims that stability will be achieved if secession occurs. Are we missing the root of the instability or is this another distraction in a more dangerous light? Or could this be to divide the Northern establishment?