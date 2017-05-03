SGF Lawal, #Ikoyimoney scandals: Osinbajo’s committee to submit report Monday

Related News

The expected submission of the report of the three-man presidential committee investigating two key officials suspended for alleged infractions has been postponed till Monday.

The committee was scheduled to turn in the report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Mr. Buhari constituted the committee, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to inquire into the discovery of foreign and local currencies totalling over N13 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a private apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, has since claimed ownership of the money and its Director General, Ayo Oke, suspended over the controversy.

The committee, which also has the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; as members, was equally charged with the responsibility of investigating allegations of due process violations in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE, then under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal. Mr. Lawal, whose private company benefitted from the contracts, has since been suspended. PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported new evidence that showed the suspended SGF received millions of naira in bribe from the contracts; while the Senate also restated its call for Mr. Lawal’s prosecution.

The presidential committee was given two weeks to complete its assignment. The deadline was expected to end today (Wednesday), fuelling speculations that it would submit the report of its findings to the president immediately.

However, a statement by Mr. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said on Wednesday the formal presentation of the report has been scheduled for May 8.

Expectations are high among Nigerians who are awaiting official disclosure on the twin issues that have cast a slur on the present administration’s fight against corruption.