BREAKING: FEC meeting starts without Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the start of Wednesday’s weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting was still ongoing as at the time of this report, and the president could still join in.

Today’s meeting started at exactly 11 a.m. and was presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The national anthem was followed by prayers from two ministers: FCT, Mohammed Bello, and Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma.

Should the president not attend Wednesday’s meeting, it will be the third consecutive FEC meeting he would be absent from, amidst concerns about his health.

Mr. Buhari on Tuesday met with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Nigeria4u

    Story for the gods, Buhari and his associates are liars. The truth is that Buhari is not in charge, he should proceed on sick leave to enable Osibanjo who is healthy to continue instead of Buhari’s heartless cabals. But if Buhari refuses to do the right thing, God will help him do it just like that of Yaradua. Nigeria is bigger than one man called Buhari. God save Nigeria.

    • ed

      God is busy saving People that asked for forgiveness. Nigerian are too busy supporting the insane Jihadists in power

  • Washingtonpost

    It’s time for well meaning Nigerians to stand up and demand for Buhari’s resignation. Nigeria must move forward with or without Buhari. Time to fight this heartless cabal holding Nigeria by jugular.

    • Dokita Dave Onisemo

      @disqus_s367HltKos:disqus

      The Buhari government is now so corrupt
      and fumbling it has become a clear and present danger. Buhari is
      becoming the problem with Nigeria. His uneducated poor judgment is a
      contributory cause of one-year long economic recession in Nigeria. Buhari has
      no plan or policy anyone can defend – just blank and empty-headed contraption
      mis-termed as ‘government’ but comprising of rogues and crooks as misfit
      government officials. Anyone desiring goodness for Nigeria must think CHANGE
      and CHANGE means repealing and replacing this useless Buhari government.

  • ed

    President Buhari is incapacitated period.

  • emmanuel

    Buhari is and has been a waste. Thanks to the Yorubas who have urged everyone to keep calm since May 27, 2015 until their son takes over.
    So we should all die before that happens?
    Oh God, we do not want Buhari and Obasanjp again, We are tired of them. Please do for uswhat you did to Abacha and Umar Yar Adua. Hunger dey kill us, hardship too much, yet these two men have helped to heighten our sufferings – we have prayed and the change is for the worse. Remove the cancer and let us leave
    We shall celebrate when that happens

  • GEJ FOREVER

    NIGERIA NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MUST COMMENCE THE IMPEACHMENT OF VP OSINBAJO NOW!

    The Nigeria National Assembly must act now to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria while Buhari recovers from ill health. I wish him speedy and full recovery.

    We cannot make the mistake of handing Nigeria over to two notorious criminals (Bola Tinubu & Bisi Akande) via a Yemi Osinbajo Presidency.

    VP Yemi Osinbajo must be impeached now that Buhari is still living … doing the impeachment later might prove very untidy.

    VP Yemi Osinbajo should be impeached on the following grounds;

    1. Need to address an issue of urgent national importance as well as protection of National Security as Nigeria cannot afford the rule of two notorious criminals: Bola Tinubu & Bisi Akande

    2. Criminal association with two notorious crimnals (Bola Tinubu & Bisi Akande) who are potent threat to National Security and Survival.

    • OmoOduaa

      @disqus_zicFb9uJk6:disqus

      “Some apologists of All Progressive Congress
      (APC) who have come to accept the fact that voting for Buhari was a collosal
      mistake are quick to alleviate the guilt on their conscience by saying that
      they did not have a better choice between President Mohammadu Buhari (PMB) and
      former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ). But this is smartness by half.

      They would not have had to choose
      between PMB and GEJ if they had voted their conscience during the primaries and
      not kowtow to the vagaries of mercantilist politicking. Even then, when one
      hears the kind of justifications being put forward for putting a man who did
      not graduate High School in charge of a country like Nigeria, one wonders a lot
      of things. A man who would be hard put to get a job as a gateman was put in
      charge of the biggest economy in Africa. And we are all witnesses to the result
      of such an aberration”.

      ………………Remi Oyeyemi

      [May 3rd, 2017]

    • Emeka Ikedia

      You are not serious. This forum is not for funny People like you.

    • emmanuel

      Two events happened between June 2016 and March 2017:

      1. Tinubu and Awujale of Ijebuland visited Buhari in his sick bay in London
      2. Tinubu and Akande visited Huhari in his sick bay in London

      Akande spoke two days ago about confusion in Nigeria following Buharis health condition.
      Why is APC Convention put off? Who will be the new kids on the block? Shall it be from witches to more devious witches?
      The owls are all over in the daytime

  • wode

    It’s now obvious that we’re being told lies by the handlers of the President and that’s rather sad. It seems the meetings that were reportedly held by the President individually with some ministers and the NNPC GMD may be lies after all. So, what’s the news about the President resuming duty yesterday was all about if he could not attend the FEC meeting, at least for some minutes if not all day? If the President can’t be seen in public for about 3 weeks, including attending a meeting in the same villa where he is, then it is not a very good sign. It seems the handlers or cabal, as being fondly called, around the President have not learnt any lesson from the past.Why can’t President (be allowed to) travel again to take care of his health, after all, he has told us that he would be going back for further checkups. The consequences of this deceit in the part of the handlers could be more than what they bargain for. It’s most unfortunate that we have to go through this type of experience again as a nation. I pray God preserve the life of the President and give him a very quick recovery. God forbid, should anything happen to him, I fear for the future of this country!

  • barry ukusom

    tbUHARY HAD A MEETING WITH he Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.ThATS ONLY WHERE HE INTEREST LIES THE OIL IN NIGER DELTA REGION.AND THAT OIL WILL KILL HIM.UPON ALL THE NUMEROUS PROBLEMS NIGERIA IS HAVING INCLUDING INSECURITY AND HUNGER.HE IS ONLY INTERESTED TO HAVE MEETING WITH MANAGING DIRECTOR AS IF THE OIL BELONGS TO HIM.

  • mama gbegiri

    LWKMD! Yet another blow to the e-slaves.
    But Fayose and all sane people saw this 2 YEARS AGO??????
    ONLY FOOLS WILL SAY ‘FITNESS FOR THE JOB’ IS NOT A CRITERIA WHEN SEEKING EMPLOYMENT.
    Names like Maria, Kay soyemi/Julius, tundemess/tunsj, womanEnough, ashawo leader/nightcrawler/dele20, amazing2012 readily come to mind.
    Come out of yur smelly holes..ZOMBIES!

    • emmanuel

      The state of mental health of the lots you mentioned and all other you forgot cannot go for sane minds. Their problems ranges from incipient stae of madnes, Alzemher to crass mental disorder (craze).
      I will not fail to mention Wahala who was also among them, but repented when his extended family people began to pressure him for help when the recession got bad.
      I am not an apologist and have not sweet words for the band of unexposed lots who brought us to this mess by simple thoughtlessness.
      They should be ashamed of themselves. Two years wasted between no appointment to poor appointment, to appointing rogues and brainless idiots, to no policy, to spending weeks in Hospitals, to helping his cronies steal Nigeria dry and presently to no government!

  • Salisu Dan-Gombe

    There is no need to impeach the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

    He should simply resign as a gentleman to allow Dr Bukola Saraki to takeover as President. I believe this option will sooth nerves both in the North and in the South.

    Thereafter, a new Vice President should appointed from the South-East or North-East geo-political zones.

    It will be very unfair for the Presidency to go to the South West just a few years after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has just finished their (South West) eight year tenure.

    More importantly, I think Bukola Saraki as President will give APC what it lacks most …. nationwide appeal and inclusion of all geo-political zones, all ethnic nationalities and all religious streams of Nigeria. Bukola Saraki will be a National President.

    • emmanuel

      bumcum, what is fairness? If you supported Buhari to end SS opportunity which God is punishing Nigeria for, then let the SS haveit to completion.
      You will not have peace until the SS take the last four years. If Jonathan was not good, you should have asked that one of his own run like you are campaigning for one of your won to lead for equity sake. Maga, is equity only for your cows?
      Whoever takes over will pay for it until there is redress!

  • barry ukusom

    Buhari is a living dead.ThE EVIL MAN IS GONE ,GONE,GONE and all his evil era will end,nepotism will end,Herdsmen killing will end,selective coruption fight will end.Visionlessness will end,Islamization will end.God is great.Thank you Jehovah the tyrant and evil and murderous wicked fellow is gone.Welcome to new Nigeria,welcome Osibanjo.