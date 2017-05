Related News

A High Court in Minna has granted former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, and his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, bail.

Mr. Nasko was also the Niger State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015.

Both men are being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged corruption while in office.

They were on April 25 remanded in prison custody after they were docked by the EFCC.

Details later….