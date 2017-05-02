BREAKING: Aisha Buhari speaks on president’s health

Buhari and Aisha

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has broken her silence on her husband’s health, amid growing concerns about the president’s fitness.

Mrs. Buhari said the president’s health was not as “bad as it’s being perceived”.

She said Mr. Buhari, who has missed key state meetings and functions in the last two weeks, and has not been seen in public, “continues to carry out his responsibilities”.

The first lady made her comments on Twitter Tuesday night, using her verified handle, @aishambuhari.

“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status,” she began. “I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived. Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period.

She added: “As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening. Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

  • Mayo

    ‘It is not as bad is being perceived’. The keyword is ‘perceived’ and Nigerians are doing this because information from the appropriate authorities has not been properly disseminated. In the absence of ‘official and regular updates’, rumors will spread and people will read meaning into everything..