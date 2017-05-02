JUST IN: Police set to arraign Sule Lamido amidst very tight security

Related News

There was heavy presence of security operatives in and around Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, on Tuesday morning as the police prepared to arraign a former governor of the state, Sule Lamido.

Police sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Lamido would be arraigned at a Dutse High Court on Tuesday morning. The arraignment was yet to start at 8:40 a.m.

Mr. Lamido, a Peoples Democratic Party leader, is to face charges of allegedly inciting his supporters to violence in the build up to local government elections set to hold in Jigawa on July 1.

Mr. Lamido has been in police custody at the Zone One Police Command in Kano, since Sunday morning following a petition by the Jigawa State government accusing him of inciting violence.

On Monday, the PDP faction led by Ahmed Makarfi demanded Mr. Lamido’s release and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of witch-hunt.

Details later…