Why we arrested Sule Lamido – Nigeria Police

The police in Kano have given an official reason for the arrest of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

The police spokesperson, Samba Sokoto, said Mr. Lamido was arrested for making statements capable of inciting violence.

Mr. Sokoto said the ex-governor’s alleged offence is contrary to Section 114 of the penal code. He said investigations are ongoing and that Mr. Lamido would be charged to court at the end of the investigations.

The deputy superintendent of police said the investigation was triggered by a petition received on April 27 from the Jigawa State government against the former governor, who was accused of asking his supporters to resort to violence if the July 1 local government elections did not go their way.

The police spokesperson said Kayode Aderanti, the assistant inspector general of police in charge of the Kano Zone One, promised to be just in the conduct of the investigations.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the original petition sent by Ikenna Ekpunobim, counsel to Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa. The petitioner translated, from Hausa, statements allegedly made by Mr. Lamido at a PDP meeting in Dutse, Jigawa State.

“Before the election I will make every one of you swear with his life to protect our cause. No matter what, I will not listen to you for complaining. All I want is to come for your bail in the police station breaking another person’s head or you fought someone because the administration belongs to mad people,” the former governor was alleged to have said.

After his arrest earlier on Sunday, Mr. Lamido’s houses in Kano and Jigawa were searched by separate teams of police officers.

While a police source confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that nothing incriminating was found in the Kano home, details of the Jigawa search have not been made known.

Mr. Lamido was still at the SIB department of the Zone One police command as at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, an indication he could spend the night with the police.

His sons and several other political aides including his security details were seen with him all waiting for the actions of the police.

One of his political associates, Dahiru Kera, told PREMIUM TIMES the governor was told to wait for the AIG, Mr. Aderanti, before a decision would be taken on whether or not he would be released on bail.

Mr. Kera, like other associates of Mr. Lamido, said the former governor was only being victimised for being an opposition leader.

Mr. Lamido may be charged to court on Tuesday after Monday’s public holiday.