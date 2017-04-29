Jonathan speaks on Olusegun Adeniyi’s book, says “Against the Run of Play” contains distorted claims

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Saturday said he would give a personal account of the events leading to his defeat in the 2015 presidential election soon.

Mr. Jonathan said this in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle, @GEJonathan, as well as his Facebook page.

The former president was reacting to claims in ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book which chronicles events leading to result of the 2015 presidential election, written by Olusegun Adeniyi, media aide to late president Umaru Yar’adua.

Mr. Jonathan said the accounts of what transpired in the election, as rendered by some respondents in the book, were false and inaccurate.

“I have just read Segun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ which has so far enjoyed tremendous reviews in the media,” Mr. Jonathan twitted.

“My take on it is that the book as presented contains many distorted claims on the 2015 Presidential election by many of the respondents.

“There will obviously be more books like that on this subject by concerned Nigerians.

“However, I believe that at the right time, the main characters in the elections including myself will come out with a true account of what transpired either in major interviews or books,” he said.

    Mr president because the thing don back fire,you are now denying it,but you mess the economy up big time.

      •Who was the daft strategist inside PDP
      who asked President Jonathan to declare open his 2015 presidential campaign
      notwithstanding that all the PDP controlled states were by then owing minimum three
      [3] months salaries to their states’ civil servants?

      •Who inside the PDP was then worse daft to
      recommend proceeding with the remainder of the 35 states (without pause and on
      the same trajectory) after seeing that the maiden PDP 2015 presidential campaign
      in Lagos state had no theme, no issues, no sense, and therefore no resonance?

      •Who took the decision to start the
      2015 PDP campaign in Lagos state without any sensible mobilization of Lagosians
      ahead of that maiden campaign with a quotable campaign theme meant for the rest of
      Nigeria to understand, agree and embrace?

    Quite obviously there’s hardly any way General Olusegun Obasanjo, as an outsider
    in PDP party by the year 2014, could know the inside story of the 2015 presidential
    election. No matter how much General Obasanjo fakes to know it from information
    secretly passed to him by his few spies or moles still left inside the party by 2014,
    the hearsay leaks he had cannot equal a direct witness’s testimony in credibility.

    Because Goodluck Jonathan was both PDP candidate and also the president
    of Nigeria he had multiple streams of information from the security agencies
    all across the 36 states, besides sitting at all critical caucus meetings of
    PDP ahead of the election. President Jonathan was front and centre of
    planning and strategy meetings of the PDP. Jonathan was central to all
    finance caucus meetings of PDP for the election. He heard straight from
    all sides in the 36 states. For sure his testimony will be superior to the
    outsider’s commentary of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

      Did he mention obj or you implied it?When the whole thing backfire there is bound to be denial.Africa man no dey fail.

        • Did PDP campaign managers steal 50%
        of campaign funds delivered to each of them across the 36 states; and if not,
        where did the millions of Naira found with these PDP state and zonal campaign
        managers one year after the election come from?

        • If PDP campaign managers were busy
        stealing campaign funds, does it mean that Goodluck Jonathan was more duped by
        his own party members than defeated outright by the storied APC CHANGE agenda
        – which was spun together without any sense or logic or facts but as tissues of
        lies thrown by the APC into the public domain to befuddle illiterate majority
        voters who were deceived to assume their Naira holdings will be made equal to
        dollars of the same figure?

