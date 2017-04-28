UPDATED: Nnamdi Kanu released from prison, sureties identified

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been released from Kuje prison.

Mr. Kanu was arrested in October 2015 following allegations of treasonable felony by the federal government.

He was held in the custody of the State Security Service till the ruling in January 2016 when the Federal High Court ordered that the detained Biafra agitator be kept in prison custody.

Since his detention, Mr. Kanu has made various applications for bail which were refused by the different judges handling the matter.

He was, however, granted bail on Wednesday by Justice Binta Nyako

On Friday, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told PREMIUM TIMES that his client had fulfilled the bail conditions given to him by Mrs. Nyako.

In a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening, Mr. Ejiofor confirmed that his client had been released.

“Yes, it is true,” said Mr. Ejiofor.

A source close to Mr. Kanu also confirmed the three people who stood as surety for him.They are the Chairman of the Senate’s South East Caucus, Eyinnaya Abaribe; a Jewish priest, Immanuel Shalom; and an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu. Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, however, declined comment on the sureties

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

  • Progress.B4.Politics

    No one gains anything from spreading hate. This is a time of retrospection for him.

  • Dazmillion

    Kanu should stop spreading hate against other tribes who are suffering the same marginalization as Ibo in this contraption called Nigeria.

  • Henry

    He was refused bail by many judges according to Premium Times but they forgot to state that he was also granted bail severally that the federal government refused to honor.