BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu perfects bail conditions – Lawyer

Related News

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, a separatist group in South-eastern Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu, has perfected his bail conditions, his lawyer and senators from the South-east have told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Tuesday admitted Mr. Kanu to bail on health grounds, but gave seemingly tough conditions, which included having ‘a highly respected’ Jewish leader, a ‘senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as a senator’; and a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja as sureties.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s bail has been perfected,” said his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Friday afternoon. “Nnamdi Kanu has met his bail conditions.”

Asked if his client, who is being tried by the Federal Government for treasonable felony, had regained his freedom, Mr. Ejiofor, speaking on phone and apparently attending to something important, withheld further comments but promised to “call back for details”.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that South-east senators, Thursday night, met at the Apo, Abuja, residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where they resolved to help Mr. Kanu perfect his bail.

One of Eyinnaya Abaribe and Theodore Orji was asked to stand as surety in fulfilment of the conditions to produce a ‘respected’ Igbo leader.

A source knowledgeable about the meeting disclosed that: “First, the caucus agreed to work as a team to secure Kanu’s release. It was agreed that the leader of the caucus and senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe or the senator representing the IPOB leader’s Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator Theodore Orji, should take him on bail.”

The source said the senators made contact with Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ejiofor, last night, soon after they agreed to help the IPOB leader secure bail.

The source added that efforts were being dissipated towards ensuring the IPOB leader regained his freedom on Friday, and expressed confidence that other conditions, especially one on the Jewish surety, would be perfected.

Mr. Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015 by the operatives of the State Security Service.