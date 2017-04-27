Why I am rarely seen in public — President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari at his office

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that despite insinuations about his alleged poor health, there is no need for apprehension over recovery.

Mr. Buhari spoke Thursday evening through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba, explaining why he had been out of public glare for a while.

The statement said, “President Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 26, was a last minute decision; otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance. As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

“President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London. Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

“Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria.

“He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

“God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London. We are thankful that the President has passed a number of benchmarks already. We pray that God continues to see him through this period of recuperation.”

    We wish good health for our President. Nigeria needs him healthy.

    Whatever his shortcomings, President Buhari may just be the only defense we have against complete looting of our treasury.

    Lets be honest, if President Buhari looks the other way for a second, those around him will loot the country dry too like the previous administration of President Jonathan.

  • kunle1234

    Amen

    • aboki

      Ameen
      Indeed DEATH is a NECESSARY END it would come when it’s supposed to come.
      The fight against corruption is enormous despite the resistance from those looters with their arsenals available including the SO CALL ACTIVISTS.

  • kunle1234

    God will give the President complete and total healing in Jesus name

  • emmanuel

    When the ill health of a family head becomes pain and torture for his or her people, they begin to plan for his exit, whilst still making efforts for recovery. When the expected happens, they heave sigh of relieve.
    Buhari is wasting out time, he should step aside to treat himself and wish for a prolonged life than stick to the perks of office on his way out

  • FreeNigeria

    The President is just one man. What happened to the ministers? perm Secs? and others that are the engine that runs the country. What happened to the governors? LGA chairmen? Councillors and NASS? I am not holding fort for the Giraffe neck Buhari, but the whole system is sick and in COMA.

  • Kevin Peter

    May God grant our dear President good health. But to say the least, the performance of Buhari’s media aides is dismal! Why all the pranks surrounding the health status of the president of a country as Nigeria?