EXCLUSIVE: SSS in recruitment scandal – Katsina 51, Akwa Ibom 5; Kano 25, Lagos 7 — SEE FULL LIST

Nigeria’s internal secret service, the State Security Service (SSS), is enmeshed in a recruitment scandal following the exposure of a shocking lopsidedness in the composition of the new officers recently absorbed into the agency.

The agency commissioned 479 cadet officers after their passing-out parade in Lagos on March 5, at a ceremony attended by the Director-General of the Agency, Lawal Daura, and the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique, air marshall.

The parade followed a nine-month training programme under the agency’s Basic Course 29/2016/17, which encompassed academic activities, insurgency/counter insurgency, intelligence operations and gathering, firearms drills and physical training exercises.

But the listing of the newly commissioned cadet officers seen by PREMIUM TIMES reveal wide disparity in the numbers of slots allocated to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, indicating that the federal character principle may have been ignored in the recruitment of the officers.

Officially, recruitment for the Course was based on a minimum of five slots per state. Ostensibly to ensure compliance with the federal character principle in the exercise, applicants were last year made to sit for recruitment examinations in the capitals of their states of origin. The five slots per state were said to have been picked through the examinations.

However, it has emerged that the authorities paid scant regards to the federal character principle in the final selection of the cadets.

Although the authorities ensured that at least five cadets were recruited from each state and the FCT, they grotesquely tipped the scale in favour of some states in the balance of recruits that emerged from other extraneous considerations.

For instance, while only the minimum of five cadets stipulated per state finally entered the Service from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria’s largest oil producing state, a whopping 51 found their way in from Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of the SSS, Mr. Daura.

It is not clear what criteria was used in the composition of the final list of the new officers.

The anomaly in the exercise is further evident in the disparity between intakes from the two most populous states in Nigeria, Kano and Lagos, which have 25 and seven, respectively, indicating that the size of the pool of applicants from each state was not a factor in the recruitment.

A breakdown of the newly commissioned cadet officers on geo-political basis revealed that 165 are from the North-west, about four times as many as those who were picked from the South-south (42).

The figures for the other other zones are North-east 100, North-central 66, South-west 57 and South-east 44.

This means that while 331 of the newly commissioned officers are from the 19 northern states and the FCT, less than half of the total intakes were from states in the southern part of Nigeria. See table and charts below for slots allocated to each state.

Attempts to speak with the SSS on the criteria used for the allocation of slots to states were not rewarded as at the time of this publication.

The agency has had no spokesperson since the removal of its last one, Marilyn Ogar, in 2015. The Director-General of the agency, Mr. Daura, did not pick calls or respond to a text message sent to his known telephone numbers.

Also, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Shettima Bukar-Abba, did not pick his calls or respond to a message seeking clarifications on the role played by the commission in the recruitment exercise.

The Commission has the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the federal character principle in recruitment into the federal civil service and agencies.

In demonstration of the importance attached to the principle, it has been enshrined in every constitution of Nigeria since the country’s independence.

Section 14, subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria states that: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such manner to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies”.
STATESNumber Employed
Abia7
Adamawa19
Akwa Ibom5
Anambra10
Bauchi23
Bayelsa7
Benue9
Borno16
Cross River9
Delta8
Ebonyi7
Edo6
Ekiti12
Enugu9
FCT7
Gombe14
Imo11
Jigawa14
Kaduna24
Kano25
Katsina51
Kebbi16
Kogi11
Kwara13
Lagos7
Nassarawa11
Niger11
Ogun8
Ondo9
Osun10
Oyo11
Plateau9
Rivers7
Sokoto15
Taraba16
Yobe12
Zamfara20

  • vay

    What a malicious act? It’s time to reject this evil doing by every southerners

  • amazing2012

    In good faith, one may state that most of Nigeria recruitment may look as lopsided. While some of the recruitments can not be justified others can be explain. However may be the present recruitment is the continuation of the past lopsided engagement.
    Except if you want to have the entire staff list of the service, then you will understand each state quota and those states that were short change before and now filled the gap to give them equal fairness, equity, and Justice.
    Nevertheless, former CG immigration (Ozoma) and CG civil defense (Abolori) recruits thousands of people from their states in total breach of federal character principle. It will in due cause come out to be problem to them, specifically when seniority movement affect them.
    This is how it works: If in each state you need 3 officers for advancement and you have 50, that mean 47 MUST failed(even if they passed the required exams). Consequently after 3 promotion exams, any officer that failed 3 exams to the next level will forced out of the service or to hide in shame or to stay in the service with prostration, anger and full with evil plan. At one stage, people from the state will start to harm themselves through charms, blackmail and direct killing to pave way for opportunity to move to the next level.
    Promotion in service expose injustice and inequality. Promotion and advancement is more like climbing a ladder that is made in the shape of pyramid. The more you climbed, the more it become short and have few position to the top.
    We are the victims and beneficiaries of our injustices.
    Injustice pay and fight back.

    • Folahan

      What nonsense did you just spew out. What are you saying, why should a single state have more than total number candidates from a region. Katsina 51 :South East – 44. I know you guys are getting paid to say trash but please keep silent when you cannot defend such madness

  • Factsay

    They pick more people from states with low-literacy. What other criteria are u looking for? The criteria are high-illiteracy (former almajiris) and being hausa fulani muslims north. With these two criteria u have an edge.

  • Höly Wähala

    President Buhari himself started off with nepotism in appointments and hirings, others simply followed his lead.
    It happened at the NPA…
    Happened at the CBN recruitment process…
    Happened again at FIRS lop-sided recruitment exercise…
    So, this is no shocking revelation as far as clannish employment goes with this adminstration, in the end nothing will happen because President Buhari’s own niece and Abubakar Atiku’s niece and daughter (respectively) were beneficiaries of this kind of recruitment scandals and till date, nothing has been done to rectify those part injustices. Nigeria is a mess where everything happens only on paper and no one pays serious attention to the Constitution which apparently is meant only for the common man. No sense trying to contact the DSS for explanation as they don’t have a Spokesman to address the questions to. “Nigeria is a crime scen” – @Deji

  • adeoba123

    The southerners in National Assembly will not talk now on this very importnat issue because they are afraid of their Northern colleagues. But they will be fighting the executives on things that are not relevant to the common man

    • Folahan

      Those national assembly guys are a big disappointment, what oversight functions have they been performing that they didnt know that this was going on. Their is no point for national assembly as they cant fight for the common man.

    • Watch man

      They act like that because they paid their way to NASS, thanks to Olujimi (woman senator from Ekiti).

    • vay

      They have to act now by fire by force or risking wrath of common people. It doesn’t take a training to haul a stone innit?

  • Naka God.

    The is corruption at the highest level.

    • Koku

      @naka_god:disqus

      IT IS NOT ONLY BUHARI THAT IS SICK, THE NIGERIANS WHO ELECTED A PRIMARY SIX

      HOLDER TO COME AND BRING ‘CHANGE’ TO NIGERIA ARE SICK TOO. THAT’S THE ISSUE.

  • Emmy

    Could this have been done to increase the service operational capabilities in Boko Haram invested states? Since it’ll be easier for those from those areas to blend with their people, thereby enhancing SSS intelligence gathering towards rooting out terrorism, cattle rustling, herdsmen excesses and other vices peculiar to the region.

    • Zy

      You don’t want face reality, keep making excuses for this government. Their objective is simple, northernization of all government institutions.

  • Watch man

    Of course they know if they do it by merit, the southern part of the country (notably SE) will grab all or most of the position. Even the so-called irrelevant federal character was not obeyed. This is why the cut off Mark into Unity Schools was about 12 while that of the SE states was over 120, and yet very few in the north made it. Merit/performance has become a thing of the past in the administration of Nigeria. No wonder Balarabe Musa said the north is 40yrs behind the south educationally. Whose fault? Did the south stop the north from going to school? One day envy and jealousy will make the north to pick up arms big time against the south (instead of their leaders) because of their primitive backwardness. How then can we have one Nigeria?