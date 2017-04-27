Again, Saraki’s false asset declaration trial postponed

Senate President Bukola Saraki CCB Trail
The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Thursday adjourned the trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after the prosecutor failed to provide a witness against the defendant.

Mr. Saraki is facing trial on an 18-count charge for alleged false declaration of asset at the CCT, Abuja.

The case, earlier fixed for Tuesday was adjourned to Thursday (today) at the request of the prosecution.
However, the trial was stalled on Thursday as the prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs, said the key witness in the case is indisposed.

He pleaded with the tribunal for the case to be adjourned till next week. He said his witness is just recovering from a surgical operation and promised to ensure his presence next week.

Mr. Jacobs had earlier presented a secondary witness, Alman Gurumanaan, a senior detective superintendent with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to present a document against Mr. Saraki.

Based on Mr. Jacobs’ request, the case was adjourned to May 4.

