Again, Lai Mohammed explains why Buhari was absent at FEC meeting

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, because he was still resting.

The president failed to preside over the weekly cabinet meeting for the second time in a row.

The Last FEC meeting was held on April 13 and Mr. Mohammed had said that Mr. Buhari asked his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to preside over the meeting because he was attending to other issues.

The meeting was cancelled last week with presidential spokespersons saying the cancellation was as a result of the Easter holidays which did not allow ministers prepare their memos for presentation to the Council early enough.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Mohammed said the president “asked that he should be allowed to rest and the vice president should preside.”

The minister also said Mr. Osinbajo will meet with Mr. Buhari later in the day at the president’s official residence.

  • ojays

    Lolz, he didn’t lie this, time, but its not the whole truth.
    What’s up with PMB so that Nigerians can advice,prepare or pray or…….

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      Mind u the HMIC has never lied for this nation

    • woman leader1

      That doesn’t stop you from praying for the president.

  • MR DON DADA

    BUHARI SHOULD RESIGNED NOW. AND STOP DRAWING NIGERIANS BACK. HE IS NOT FIT TO RULE NIGERIA. PHYSICAL, MENTAL, ECONOMICAL AND EDUCATIONAL WISE.

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      Stop be stupid…anyone can fall sick

    • front man

      You can do that if you are fit

  • Sam

    Take him back to the UK if he needs more rest

    • front man

      Ok

  • Watch man

    I wonder the reason or excuse that will be in the cooler for next week (assuming he fails to show up).

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    Always looking for nothing. He has said he was coming home to rest,and that the vice will still be in charge of things for a while. And by the way,must he be there in person,can’t he delegate his vice as enshrined in the Constitution?. Nigerians are like the Jews,who were cursed for asking too much unnecessary questions. Why should the president sideline his vice,why should he handover to his vice,why should he stay away for too long,why can’t go and rest and allow his vice to preside over things,why should he not appear and make us see him everyday. Every y”s without reasons.

    • Khalil

      Hahahah. Sorry oo. I feel your pain.
      Can you kindly quote..or better send a link where buhari claimed to be ‘coming
      Home to rest and the VP to be in charge for awhile’??
      What he said on his return was that; he came back over the wknd so he could rest while the
      VP acted till the following Monday.
      The lies of you and your patrons keeps crashing daily.
      Una well done ooooO!
      LOL!!!!

      • front man

        God bless you my Guy that guy is paid to lie here

      • dpfrank

        You are the liar here

    • zygote

      You stake your life and the lives of your family in a car that may not get you to your destination. No battery, no brakes, engine oil has not been changed for years and you tell your wife, dont worry, stop complaining, the children can die anyway, the imam will pray at their funeral, as long as the family car still has a steering?
      Are you honestly sure you love your family?

      • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

        Steer back to the road and stop heading I to the forest. I mean….you are not making a sense.

        • zygote

          On a car without an engine oil. You see how stupidity has made mockery of your education

          • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

            Yet,more non sense being spewed like lava. R u alright? Wake up it seems yu r drunk. You r very sick.

  • bola

    The health status of the president should be let known, anybody can be sick or not feeling too well to discharge some duties, its not a crime beacuse it is obvious that the president is not feeling fine. letting us know will give way to pray for him and give better advice. God help Nigeria

    • front man

      God bless Nigeria, I don’t think there is any problem in this the resting and he gave directives to his vice to preside over

  • woman leader1

    Always ready to do what he know how to do best,
    Explaining to Nigerians and updating the masses.
    Well done HMIC for do the right thing at the right time.

  • dudu

    May Allah (SWT) restore PMB’s health soonest and put evil-minded and corrupt people who do not want the progress of this country to shame amin. May Allah strengthen Osinbajo to discharge his duties effectively without fear or favour for the betterment of the fatherland. amin

    • woman leader1

      Amin

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      Correct

    • front man

      Amen to that

  • woman leader1

    Everyone wishing the president evil will surely be put to shame.

    • emmanuel

      When he eventually packs up? If the head of the home becomes incapacitated, the eldest of his sons or the one who understands his business and family logistics steps in.
      We have heard severally how family people say, when their loved ones who have suffered terminal ailments eventually dies, they say ahhh, it is better he goes to rest. But for Buhari, you pretenders and evil people want Nigeria to standstill and any family member who speak out what everyone wishes in their minds to be the bad people.
      We know your types, evil and very pretentious.

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Ameen!

  • mamaT

    HMIC is doing a great job updating us on everytyn, some maggots will still talk trash about him….it doesn’t matters cos God gat u…you remain our best!

    • Factsay

      The best of the maggots?

  • front man

    Is there any crime in that? The president wishes to take rest and his vice to preside

  • Timothy Barine

    GOD will alway guide and will recover soon

    • front man

      Amen

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Ameen

  • front man

    HMIC has done his job by keeping us updated, haters will come out with their nonsense

  • dpfrank

    The President has the right to have some rest

    • zygote

      I totally agree with, that is why we are praying he doesn’t rest forever.

  • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

    This is a government suffering from integrity deficiency syndromes. A lying ,falsehood peddling shameless government.
    If buhari have any atom of integrity, he should resign forthwith and stop using the lives and destinies of about 180 million people to play almajri Summersault.
    Buhari is a curse and an evil plaque on Nigeria, he has wounded Nigeria beyond repair.an old man of buharis pedigree must know when to throw in the towel,he was not born on the presidential seat of Nigeria, he must not allow himself to constitute an impediments to the progress, prosperity and well being of Nigeria nation. What a pity what a shame.

    • zygote

      100%. This is why we are still living behind the clouds. Retired Pope Benedict XVI said that he felt a “duty” to resign from the papacy because of his declining health. Now, Buhari’s fakeness is very apparent.