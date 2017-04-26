BREAKING: Again, Buhari absent at FEC meeting

President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017 [Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]
President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017
[Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]

President Muhammadu Buhari was again absent at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The ongoing meeting, held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday is being chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo due to the president’s absence.

The meeting did not hold last week Wednesday due to the Easter break, according to the presidency. The previous week, Mr. Buhari did not turn up because he was attending to “other issues”, according to Information Minister, Lai Mohammed.

According to the Punch Newspapers, the ongoing meeting started a few minutes after 11 a.m. when Mr. Osinbajo directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to say both Muslim and Christian prayers respectively.

Details Later….

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Watch man

    Na wao! I wonder how long this trend would continue. The president obviously is not fit for the pressures and rigors of the job due to health concerns. He would do himself a lot of good by totally handing over to his deputy, resigning and going home to take care of himself. Otherwise, governance will be greatly impeded.

  • Ajuli

    Hmmm… Oga Lie, what is the matter this time again? I think you should say the truth this time around so that you can be set free indeed.