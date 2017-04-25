BREAKING: Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu granted bail

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]
Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted bail.

The bail is the first since the commencement of his trial for alleged treason.

Mr. Kanu and three others are facing trail on allegations of treason among others.

The presiding judge, Binta Nyako, gave the order to allow Mr. Kanu attend to his ailing health condition.

According to the order, Mr. Kanu is to produce three sureties with N100 million each.

He is also expected to not be among a crowd.

The judge said Mr. Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people.

“No interviews and no rallies,” said Mrs. Nyako.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was among those who attended Tuesday’s sitting.

Details later…

  • Romberg

    A very sad day for Buhari and his blind maniacs

    • kinsly

      So you think Buhari Govt did not negotiate for his bail? Keep dreaming!

      • share Idea

        Where you the moderator of the negotiation? Nigeria we hail thee.

        Keep waiting as the 2019 election draws nearer, you will see more of these kind of humiliation to your clueless president.

    • aboki

      Nigeria we hail thee!
      Long live the Federal Republic OF Nigeria!

    • Harold Maduneme

      You’re very correct my brother!!!

  • tef

    at least ..he is treated as humanbeing in a zoo

  • burning spear

    How many times has he been granted bail———-?————–is this the first time—such is happening–in the Demonic Gwabment of Bingo Buhari?—-What about Dasuki did Buhari obey the said court orders—————————–i begi–ojare—Nigeria is gone——————-Let us now think of how we can move towards restructuring her——God for us all——but unto yr tents oooh yee Nigeria—-The Alamajiris have over-run the country with their Fulani cows————–Again–the man Kanu has been made greater than what he was—just years ago—Now he is an International figure———————-who wld soon be reaching out to———————various governments around the globe and there is nothing the Fulanis ati Yorubas—-in Apc—can about it—————–with their leaders in boko haram————–capturing more territories in the North of Benue and Borno ati southern kaduna—————————–animals

  • Abdulkadir

    I like this judgement. It virtually strip him of all power. He would realise he has more freedom in the prisons. Animal in a zoo.

    • Ajayi balogun

      Your father oloshi

  • Assoc Middlebelt Ethnicnationa

    We congratulate Kanu on this victory.

  • Shawn

    Hallelujah !!!

  • kanu

    KANU should be reasonable enough to maintain peace. He should go and get some rest.

  • LionHeart

    According to the news he was only granted bail to attend to his health. Even the conditions laid down for the bail does not give him enough freedom. What kind of bail is this?

  • Ajayi balogun

    I am sorry for Nigerian because our leaders are blind to see hand writing on the wall…. Restructure!!!!!! Restructure!!!! Restructure!!!!