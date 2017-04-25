Again, Saraki’s false asset declaration trial postponed

FILE PHOTO: Code of Conduct Bureau Court
The trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki, earlier postponed from April 18 to April 25 has again been shifted till the 27th of this month.

Mr. Saraki is facing trial on an 18-count charge for alleged false declaration of asset at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

The trial which began in September 2015 has in recent times suffered setbacks mostly at the instance of the prosecution.

Shortly before the previously adjourned date of April 18, the Code of Conduct Tribunal issued a statement saying that the matter was postponed following a request by the prosecution.

When PREMIUM TIMES correspondent arrived the venue on Tuesday, an official again briefed about a further adjournment based on a request by the prosecution.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the CCT ‘s head of media relations, Ibrahim Alhassan, said the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, demanded the adjournment saying that he was indisposed.

“The first time, he said it is his fourth prosecution witness that could not make it. Now it is himself,” said Mr. Alhassan.

Mr. Saraki had at the early days of his trial fought to prevent the continuation of his trial.

  • Höly Wähala

    Rotimi Jacobs is a disgrace to SAN’s for his incessant requests for postponements, very soon the Judge will toss-out the case for “lack of diligent prosecution”…as was the way of Dimeji Bankole and Alhj. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Shameful is the fake war against corruption, na arrangee Govt. we dey. Sen. Bukola Saraki is using his CCT trial as a “bargaining chip” to stymie governance and arm-twist the Buhari Administration, his trial remains the poster-case for Mr. Buhari’s war against corruption, and the urgent need for judicial reforms. Mr. Jacobs is a clown. Shikena!

    • Patrick Omokagbo

      I feel this write up is sponsored.