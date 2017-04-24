Emir Sanusi refutes claim of spending N6 billion in three years

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Kano State Emirate Council on Monday debunked claims that the emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spent N6 billion of the emirate’s fund since he assumed office.

At a press conference in Kano, the senior council official in charge of finance, who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali, told reporters that the emirate has only spent N4.314billion since Mr. Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.

Mr. Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that Emir Sanusi inherited N1.9 billion (exactly N1.893,378.927.38) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.

Details later…

  • Otile

    Wayo Allah, my oil money has been squandered by Mohammedans in the core North while my people look on as Buhari makes nepotistic appointments to his people. Beelzebub afflict unfair leaders with incurable diseases.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Confused!wayo Allah’,oil money,Mohammedan, North, buhari’s nepotistic appointment,may your Excellency, sir mad,explain the relationship of all these,aforementioned, to the mismanagement in the Kano emirate? If you head is too contaminated with your hatred to islam,the Muslims and the North,you are advised to kindly dive in the closest lagoon without support for just hours. Rago!

    • AryLoyds

      Honestly Otile may God bless you for always laying bare the northern hipocracy especially the one that comes from Sanusi. Yesterday it was don’t marry many wives , don’t have many children and all this are against the teaching of our holy prophet Mohammed (SAW). Sanusi is becoming an unbelievaber.

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    I know he have a way to defending how those funds were spent,yet,it should not blind us or distract us from the points he has raised against the evil and oppressive elites of the North. Lets treat the issues differently. The corrupt will always fight back when they are caught pants down. Yet though,he who must come with justice, must come with clean hand. The northern elites are corrupt.

    • Tola

      I have read what Sanusi said several times and cannot see what is offensive to the North. The fact that Bill and Milinda Gates foundation is spending so much in the north is due to the the deplorable situation there. Nobody is questioning the capacity and the worth of the average northerner but what is being questioned is the opportunity available to them. Knowledge is quite inexpensive but to use religion to perpetuate ignorance is criminal. They should not forget that religion, poverty and ignorance is a time bomb that will explode in our face. Why is it that citizens of Malaysia, UAE, Singapore (with almost 15% muslim) are seldom mentioned with terrorism? It is particularly dangerous to associate diseases and natural calamities with societal foibles as that is the exact ammunition for terrorism. If the north cannot live with what the Emir and the KAD state governor have said, then it seems Afghanistan beckons.

      • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

        I have not said what he has done by trying to wake the oppressive elites elites in the North from their deep slumber is bad,but the issue of spendings in the palace should not distract us from exerting pressures on these selfish leaders. Awolowo of the old Western region,ensured education was free for the yorubas,but the northern oligarchs ensured education was not dreamt of in the North,using the religion sentiments to whip them to line,the same strategy being deployed by the sitting zamfara stats governor,who has accused sanusi of being anti islam. The issue is,I am not a fan of sanusi,yet he is a bad messanger with a good message,let’s take the good message and discard the messanger. The northern leaders are traitors, they are oppressors, and ultimately they are very corrupt and lazy. As against the population who have been demoralized,and disorientated, and can take up any job,no matter how hard to heck a living. They ensure,though their followers who are physically strong,are intellectually or mentally lazy. They undertake the worst job anywhere you see them. Digging holes,cutting grasses,used in formenting troubles.

    • Folahan

      They are only trying to distract and tarnish his image. It wont work. Buhari should tel us how much he spent on medical leave and what the presidency has been spending monthly

  • Abajuo Esther

  • Mr Integrity

    When you want to critisize try atleast to practice what you are advocating for. Not saying something and doing different thing… How can economist be so reckless in spending palace money? Remember they dont execute any development or capital project, just to run the palace.

    • Folahan

      So because he is an emir he is supposed to be poor, has he been accused of stealing the money. He hasnt denied spending the money. The question is who’s money is it and who gave him. If it is the government that gave him then they should explain what for? They are only trying to tarnish his image because he is criticising them. It wont work. Buhari should tell us how much he spent in the UK for medical Leave.

  • Ifeanyi

    Emir Sanusi inherited N2.9 billion
    Spent N3.4 billion …(on what…?)

    Deficit = -0.5 or N500, 000,000 (how are they financed…?)

    Those in glass houses should not throw stones…

    • El Patron

      He inherited 2.9bn in 2014. SO from 2014 till now (3years) the emirate has not made any money. My brother is everything alright??

    • Folahan

      As far as it is not FG money, i really dont care what he spent the money on. All the other emirs should publish what they have gotten. Until now now, did we ever know that Emirs had these kind of cash? SO if sanusi didnt criticise Government we would never have known that emirs collected such cash.

  • Lanre

    This man is the Emir of Kano, not Emir of Nigeria. Why do I have to read nonsense about him everyday. If he can’t do the job, why not resign and become a lecturer at BUK. There he can criticize all he wants. Or better still start practising Law and become a social critic. These headline news reports from him and his attention-seeking self are nauseating.

  • Acting Citizen of Nigeria

    So, Sansui has now been confirmed a rogue by his own people! He’s Bern accused, with confirmed evidence, of exactly what he accused Jonathan of. The guardians angel of Jonathan is a merciless avenger!

  • Amarachi

    Money is meant to spend

  • PROUDLY Niger DELTAN

    It is provocatively infuriating to read about this kind of story and to reinforce the realization that the parasitic North continues in its trade of stealing through allocations here and there, the oil wealth of the South (Niger Deltan) & Eastern regions of Nigeria. I have always believed in a violent and decisive reaction to this entrenched systemic rape on my Niger Delta and by extension the Biafran people.

    How does one explain sitting funds in the form of so called “Emirate funds” to the tune of N4b or N6b? Where do all that monies come from if not from illegal allocation to so called traditional institutions? Whereas my Niger Delta and Biafra where all these monies are generated remain polluted with toxins…and the government connives with the criminal oil companies from US & Europe to keep the oil spills and degradation permanent.

    The people of the Niger delta cannot continue to watch this brigandage methodology. Our monies (in millions of Dollars) are now stored in cash in the houses of aliens from the parasitic regions of Nigeria, whereas the government says it has no money to ensure that Maritime University in Delta state takes off. What we need for takeoff of Maritime University is less than $43m dollars.

    So, my fellow Niger Deltans and Biafrans, arise and take what belongs to you by force because these criminal parasitic elements are not going to repent soon. Lets forcefully take over our wealth or ‘deactivate’ the oil wells, pipes and other installations so as to render it useless to Nigerian officials whose only agenda is to siphon our wealth to build fanatic religious institutions. You and I know that Boko Haram and Fulani are most likely also funded through the same clandestine means and may very well be the reason why Buhari never mentions anything about sponsors of terrorism or killer Herdsmen. Never! So, to act or react is our choice. And the time is NOW!

  • tundemash

    I have always known Sanusi Lamido Sanusi not only to be morally wanting but even more financially inept. The activities of Room 23 @ Radisson Blu Hotel Ikoyi is still fresh in our memory as eagle eyed and highly professional staff of Premium Times investigated and compiled Sanusi’s escapades in that Hotel courtesy of Tax Payers money. The report is still available online. It was on June 3, 2013. That such a man on low moral standard will even be considered for the position of a traditional ruler is evidence of how much traditional institutions in Norther Nigeria stink. We know there was massive resistance to his emergence but the system quickly doused the uprising. The crooked Cabal won…and the Kano Emirate as is the case with Sokoto Caliphate and others has indeed become a Money Laundry machine. If Nigerians are told how much funds go to Sokoto caliphate alone I am sure some people will faint or commit suicide.

  • Fairgame

    Everyday for the thief but one day the owner will take it all back. Parasites who contribute nothing to Nigeria’s GDP yet get allocations from Nigerdelta and SE oil money. May God continue to cause poverty and disease to be in their midst. Evil people using Nigerdelta and SE oil money to sponsor political terrorism.