BREAKING: Emir Sanusi’s Kano Emirate spent N2.9billion, not N6billion, in three years

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Kano State Emirate Council on Monday debunked claims that the emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spent N6 billion of the emirate’s fund since he assumed office.

At a press conference in Kano, the senior council official in charge of finance, who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali, told reporters that the emirate has only spent N2.9billion since Mr. Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.

Mr. Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that Emir Sanusi inherited N1.9 billion (exactly N1.893,378.927.38) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.

Details later…

  • Otile

    Wayo Allah, my oil money has been squandered by Mohammedans in the core North while my people look on as Buhari makes nepotistic appointments to his people. Beelzebub afflict unfair leaders with incurable diseases.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Confused!wayo Allah’,oil money,Mohammedan, North, buhari’s nepotistic appointment,may your Excellency, sir mad,explain the relationship of all these,aforementioned, to the mismanagement in the Kano emirate? If you head is too contaminated with your hatred to islam,the Muslims and the North,you are advised to kindly dive in the closest lagoon without support for just hours. Rago!

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    I know he have a way to defending how those funds were spent,yet,it should not blind us or distract us from the points he has raised against the evil and oppressive elites of the North. Lets treat the issues differently. The corrupt will always fight back when they are caught pants down. Yet though,he who must come with justice, must come with clean hand. The northern elites are corrupt.

  • Abajuo Esther

  • Mr Integrity

    When you want to critisize try atleast to practice what you are advocating for. Not saying something and doing different thing… How can economist be so reckless in spending palace money? Remember they dont execute any development or capital project, just to run the palace.

  • Ifeanyi

    Emir Sanusi inherited N2.9 billion
    Spent N3.4 billion …(on what…?)

    Deficit = -0.5 or N500, 000,000 (how are they financed…?)

    Those in glass houses should not throw stones…

  • Lanre

    This man is the Emir of Kano, not Emir of Nigeria. Why do I have to read nonsense about him everyday. If he can’t do the job, why not resign and become a lecturer at BUK. There he can criticize all he wants. Or better still start practising Law and become a social critic. These headline news reports from him and his attention-seeking self are nauseating.

  • Acting Citizen of Nigeria

    So, Sansui has now been confirmed a rogue by his own people! He’s Bern accused, with confirmed evidence, of exactly what he accused Jonathan of. The guardians angel of Jonathan is a merciless avenger!