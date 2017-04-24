Tragedy averted as three suicide bombers are killed in failed Borno attack

Borno_State_map

The Borno Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of three suspected suicide bombers after a foiled attack near Maiduguri.

Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police, made this known in a statement in Maiduguri.

“Information just received indicates, today at about 0510 hours three female suicide bombers attempted to enter Mamanti village in Jere Local Government Area.

“They were intercepted by vigilantes called Civilian JTF.

“In the process, one of the bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped to her body killing herself alone.

“The other two tried to escape but were shot dead by security personnel on duty”.

Mr. Chukwu said that the police anti-bomb unit had been drafted to the scene to render it safe.

Suicide bombing by teenage bombers is one of the ways the Boko Haram attacks civilian and military personnel in north-east Nigeria.

However, due to intensive surveillance and security measures put in place in the past year, few casualties are recorded during such attacks with most of the victims being the bombers themselves.

The attacks by the Boko Haram have continued despite the terror group losing most of the territory it once controlled in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.