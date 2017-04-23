BREAKING: Nigerian Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead

The senator representing Osun West, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead, family sources and one of his colleagues have confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr. Adeleke’s colleague in the Senate, Shehu Sani, already expressed his condolence.
“Senator Isiaka Adeleke; a calm, principled and responsible gentleman. He represented his people with maturity, dignity and distinction. Adieu,” Mr. Sani said.
Mr. Adeleke, who represents Osun West Senatorial District died on Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, family sources told PREMIUM TIMES.
Elected on the platform of the APC, Mr. Adeleke is also a former governor of Osun.
He was 62 years old.
EDITOR’S NOTE: THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT THE LATE SENATOR.