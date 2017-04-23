Seized N13billion: Why our probe panel will operate in secret — VP Osinbajo

Ayo Oke [Photo: National Accord Newspaper]
The Presidential committee to investigate corruption allegations against the two suspended officials of the Buhari administration says it will conduct its work in camera.

A statement by the Vice President’s Spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Saturday in Abuja said the camera sitting of the committee would enable all parties in the matter to make full disclosures.

President Muhammadu Buhari had named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to head the panel to investigate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

Mr. Lawal was accused of violating due process in the award of contracts to companies handling the resettlement programmes in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North-East.

Mr. Oke was also accused of transgressions in the discovery of large amounts in foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“In the discharge of its work, the panel is expected to invite all relevant officials and private individuals who may be connected to both cases.

“It will also obtain and scrutinize documents that may throw some light on the issues raised in both cases.

“All its proceedings will, however, be in closed sessions to avoid speculations, allow for full disclosure and enhance the pace of proceedings,’’ the statement said.

It said that the committee had begun its work in earnest to be able to meet the two weeks deadline given to it by Buhari.

According to the statement, the panel will conduct its work with utmost diligence and without fear or favour.

In the three-member committee with Mr. Osinbajo are the Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd). (NAN)

