Top Nigerian politician in trouble as EFCC uncovers N6billion in bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is considering declaring a former Commissioner of Local Government in Niger State, Kantigi Liman, wanted after a further N2billion was traced to his United Bank for Africa account by the agency.

An EFCC insider told PREMIUM TIMES the discovery brings to N6 billion funds traced to accounts held by the politician and companies linked to him.

The Commission had weeks earlier traced N4billion to two accounts in GTBank, both linked to Mr. Liman.

The first account belongs to Sadiq Air Travel Agency Limited and the second to Kantigi.

Sources at the Commission however disclosed that the politician, who was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 election, has been elusive.

“He is on the run and all efforts to track him down have been futile. The next option left for the Commission is to declare him wanted,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that investigations so far indicated the funds were siphoned from the local government joint account of Niger State.

“The Commission desperately wants Liman, to confront him with the available evidence,” the source said. “He is believed to rake in a monthly interest of over N33million on the fixed deposits.”

Mr. Liman could not be reached for comments Friday morning.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Mr. Liman was being investigated.

“It is an ongoing investigation so I am not able to provide details at this time,” he said.