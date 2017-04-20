UPDATED: Why Nigeria Police raided Senator Goje’s home

and
Security operatives, believed to be from the police headquarters, on Thursday evening raided the Abuja home of Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The operation, which began after 5:00 p.m. was still ongoing as at 7:01 p.m.

Our correspondents report that at least 12 vehicles, including about eight police vans were stationed outside the building.

At least 25 mobile police officers were sighted outside the building, located on Haile Selassie Street, Asoroko.

About half a dozen detectives were also seen standing outside, with even more likely to be inside.

It was initially thought that the operatives who raided the building were from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, hence our earlier report to that effect.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not initially available for comments. But he later circulated a statement saying his agency was not involved in the operation.

A security source said the operatives were from the Monitoring Unit of the Inspector General of Police, and were on a mission to recover funds believed to be hidden in the building.

A whistleblower is believed to have provided that information to the police.

The police is yet to comment on the ongoing operation.

Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This post has been updated to reflect the fact that it was the police, not the EFCC, raided the politician's home.

  • Mayo

    …Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was EFCC chairman….

    I believe that’s a typo. Goje was not EFCC chairman…

    • Akinola Oluwadammylare

      Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

      • Uzoma John

        Please correct him. They read with some negative perception and miss the point.

      • otitokoro

        Goje ni oruko mi, Emi ki ise ole Gombe. Ta lo ni mo jale? Magu abi? Enikeni to so be, aiye Oluwa re ko ni dara o lol.(His response is crass and infantile). I am just imagining him responding in that manner instead of letting the search and investigation take its course. Boy oh boy, senators and governors don finish this country o.

        • Julius

          lolz…he better get out of their way and let them do their job. I hope they obtained search warrant from a Judge before going in there.

      • Patrick Omokagbo

        You saw just one link!Why not look for more links. You appear challenged.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Seems like it may have been corrected.

    • Julius

      Yes, you are correct… It’s typo, I think.

  • STAND OUT

    Goje was never EFCC chairman now

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    If he stole, investigate him, nab him, prosecute him and then jail him if guilty.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Hope this brings something tangible and not just sound and fury on the pages of newspapers.

    • Julius

      Indeed but, I still give Buhari a slight kudos for letting the efcc do this. It never happened under our ex president. Correct me if I’m wrong.

    • Sanssouci

      Given the extreme strain on executive/legislative relations this lead must be rock solid for it to be allowed to proceed. I dont think baba can authorize a mere “hunch” on a senator, I think danjuma is toast

  • Bright Henry

    Danjuma Goje was the chairman Senate committee on appropriation. I see a link.

  • Watch man

    I hope this will not end as a media prosecution and conviction. EFCC should be wary of this media hullabaloo.

    • Rumournaire

      Did EFCC issue any statement to the media or did the media simply report what they saw? EFCC cannot stop the media reporting what they see, and it is not all the news about EFCC’s activities that are issued by the organisatiuon.

    • Naija united

      Didnt you hear that the EFCC spokesman was not available for comments? you people always condemming every efforts to fight corruption are the biggest problem in this fight against corruption.

  • SAMSAM

    1. Where did a former Governor get money to buy or build a house of this size in Asokoro?
    2. Could he have built this property with his monthly salary? if Yes, then what was his monthly income (including allowances)?
    3. We all know that Dogara’s N400,0000 per month should not be sufficient to buy this property…and we are all silent

    BECAUSE we know ALL are guilty. For example,
    1. Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsami Abubakar own Hilltop houses in Niger State and several in choicest places in Abuja…and we all applaud!
    2. Obasanji Olusegun has mansions on Hiltop too at Ota in Ogun state and several in Abuja, Lagos and around the world
    3. Same applies to all other past presidents living or dead…and in all cases, their monthly and yearly earnings would not explain their property
    4. Mohammadu Buhari is even worse. He has deliberately REFUSED to give details of his asset declaration. This is criminal.
    5. So if all these presidents- past and present have stolen or at least been dubious at one point, why won’t Senators and others steal?
    6. I almost forgot Pastor Osunbanjo who declared $1m and N100,000,000 as cash assets before assuming office. Haba! Pastor? Where and how did you make that physical cash?

    …So until Nigerians rise up and take over this country by stoning all these politicians to death and confiscating their property and/or invading them, there will be no comfort for the average Nigerian.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body, gomina gomina your blood pressure go rise oooo, ou better surrender the KUDI, OWO, EGOO, MONEY, you took away from Gombe state.

  • Shahokaya

    When you steal , hide the money because of BVN and pay domestic little change money that can’t take them home, you are likely to be exposed in this era of whistle blowing.

    • Julius

      You are correct. Methink those domestic helps are in a good position to know what’s in their oga’s house. Good thinking@Shahokaya. Hope they are taking advantage of this whistle blower law.

  • Cincinnatus

    Please arrest him. Don’t even ask too much question. Human rights are for humans.

  • paul irumundomon

    EFCC, WHO OWNED THE $43,000,000, Nigerians demand to know, stop and answer this questions. Otherwise all you are all doing is fake and TV shows everywhere

  • Sanssouci

    The season of whistle blowing chai this is great! Let us see how 2019 elections will be bought over with ghana must bags…

  • Victor

    Na whistle blower season we dey now faa