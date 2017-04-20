UPDATED: EFCC raids Senator’s house

EFCC raids Senator’s house
Operatives of the anti-graft EFCC on Thursday evening raided the Abuja home of Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The operation, which began after 5:00 p.m. was still ongoing as at 7:01 p.m.

Our correspondents report that at least 12 vehicles, including about eight police vans were stationed outside the building.

At least 25 mobile police officers were sighted outside the building, located on Haile Selassie Street, Asoroko.

About half a dozen EFCC detectives were also seen standing outside, with even more likely to be inside.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not immediately available for comments.

Other anti-graft officials said they won’t comment on an ongoing operation.

Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

More details later…

  • Mayo

    …Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was EFCC chairman….

    I believe that’s a typo. Goje was not EFCC chairman…

    • Akinola Oluwadammylare

      Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

      • Uzoma John

        Please correct him. They read with some negative perception and miss the point.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Seems like it may have been corrected.

  • STAND OUT

    Goje was never EFCC chairman now

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    If he stole, investigate him, nab him, prosecute him and then jail him if guilty.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Hope this brings something tangible and not just sound and fury on the pages of newspapers.

  • Bright Henry

    Danjuma Goje was the chairman Senate committee on appropriation. I see a link.

  • Watch man

    I hope this will not end as a media prosecution and conviction. EFCC should be wary of this media hullabaloo.

    • Rumournaire

      Did EFCC issue any statement to the media or did the media simply report what they saw? EFCC cannot stop the media reporting what they see, and it is not all the news about EFCC’s activities that are issued by the organisatiuon.

  • SAMSAM

    1. Where did a former Governor get money to buy or build a house of this size in Asokoro?
    2. Could he have built this property with his monthly salary? if Yes, then what was his monthly income (including allowances)?
    3. We all know that Dogara’s N400,0000 per month should not be sufficient to buy this property…and we are all silent

    BECAUSE we know ALL are guilty. For example,
    1. Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsami Abubakar own Hilltop houses in Niger State and several in choicest places in Abuja…and we all applaud!
    2. Obasanji Olusegun has mansions on Hiltop too at Ota in Ogun state and several in Abuja, Lagos and around the world
    3. Same applies to all other past presidents living or dead…and in all cases, their monthly and yearly earnings would not explain their property
    4. Mohammadu Buhari is even worse. He has deliberately REFUSED to give details of his asset declaration. This is criminal.
    5. So if all these presidents- past and present have stolen or at least been dubious at one point, why won’t Senators and others steal?
    6. I almost forgot Pastor Osunbanjo who declared $1m and N100,000,000 as cash assets before assuming office. Haba! Pastor? Where and how did you make that physical cash?

    …So until Nigerians rise up and take over this country by stoning all these politicians to death and confiscating their property and/or invading them, there will be no comfort for the average Nigerian.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body, gomina gomina your blood pressure go rise oooo, ou better surrender the KUDI, OWO, EGOO, MONEY, you took away from Gombe state.

  • Shahokaya

    When you steal , hide the money because of BVN and pay domestic little change money that can’t take them home, you are likely to be exposed in this era of whistle blowing.