UPDATED: EFCC raids Senator’s house

Operatives of the anti-graft EFCC on Thursday evening raided the Abuja home of Danjuma Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The operation, which began after 5:00 p.m. was still ongoing as at 7:01 p.m.

Our correspondents report that at least 12 vehicles, including about eight police vans were stationed outside the building.

At least 25 mobile police officers were sighted outside the building, located on Haile Selassie Street, Asoroko.

About half a dozen EFCC detectives were also seen standing outside, with even more likely to be inside.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not immediately available for comments.

Other anti-graft officials said they won’t comment on an ongoing operation.

Mr. Goje, a serving senator, is currently being prosecuted for alleged corruption while he was Gombe governor.

More details later…