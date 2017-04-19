Osinbajo meets suspended SGF Lawal, NIA Director General evades journalists

and
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, barely an hour after the announcement of Mr. Lawal’s suspension from office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the closed-door meeting is connected with the work of the Presidential Committee set up to investigate allegations of misconduct against the SGF.

When accosted, Mr. Lawal refused to comment on the outcome of his meeting with the vice-president.

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, who was also suspended, was seen around the Vice President’s office immediately after the departure of the SGF.

The NIA boss, who noticed the presence of State House correspondents, however turned back and attempted to pass through Vice President’s exit gate.

He was prevented from going out through that point by security officials; the security also stopped Mr. Oke from passing through the service chief’s gate.

The NIA boss later left the Presidential Villa without seeing the Vice-President.

President Buhari on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of Messrs Lawal and Oke, pending the outcome of investigation of allegations levelled against them.

The presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the president ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against Mr. Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE.

The President also ordered a full-scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, has made a claim.

“The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

“The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation,” Mr. Adesina said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NIA claimed ownership of the over N13 billion after the EFCC announced the money was found at an apartment in Ikoyi based on a tip by a whistle blower.

A court has since ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Nigerian governemnt.

A three-person committee comprising the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, and headed by Mr. Osinbajo is to investigate Mr. Lawal ad Mr. Oke.

The committee is to submit its report to the president within 14 days.

  • Omolomo

    Premium Times Editor,

    What’s wrong with evading journalists? There’s no news in that. I also evade journalists all my life.
    Journalists can do and undo. They are wicked people. They can make somebody to rise or fall.
    They’ll expose everything to the whole world. They even expose theft, sex and hypocrisy. If care
    is not taken journalists will expose the shenaigan in this OSHINBAJO probe because President
    Muhamadu Buhari has already dictated the answer well before the probe started, by saying
    that the $50 million cash found hidden at Flat 7b in Osborne Towers as SECURITY FUNDS,
    despite that Central Bank said it has never issued any new mint notes in U.S dollars to
    the National Intelligence Agency (N.I.A) or to Ayodele Oke in person.

  • Pastor J.J.Jones

    The love of money is the root of all evil;
    which, while some coveted after, they erred from faith and pierced
    themselves with sorrows. For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the
    whole world and lose his own soul? The getting of treasures by a lying tongue
    is a vanity tossed to and fro, of those who seek death. There are thorns and
    snares on the path of the crooked. One who guards himself prudently will stay
    far from the crooked. My brethren, thou shall not steal. Theft and bribe bring
    sorrow. Where the spirit of theft is, there, the spirit of God cannot be.

  • More heads to roll. These are indeed desperate times

  • concerned child

    As President BUHARI CORRECTS his own MISTAKES……..

    Few months ago, in January this year, another Buhari appointee, Osita Aboloma,
    the D-G Standards Organization of Nigeria (S.O.N), reportedly issued authorization
    to certain importers to bring in five (5) billion Naira worth of fake or defective
    car tyres straight into Nigeria. The tyres were then shipped in and made to
    legally pass through Customs because the importers had S.O.N certification on
    quality approval. Since we know that private profit is the motive of economic
    and financial crimes we do not need to ask how much bribe was paid by the importers.
    All we know is Nigeria is in all sorts of troubles under the thumb of corrupt
    officials in Buhari administration. Better then to clean out the whole rot by
    going the whole hog.

    On what merits of competence, knowledge or honesty did President Buhari
    appoint Osita Aboloma as Director-General of Standards Organization of Nigeria
    (S.O.N) in the first place? The truth is that President Buhari made series of
    blunders. He appointed all sorts of misfits and then crouched to pray that
    somehow miraculously those misfits will jell into CHANGE. But things don’t work
    that way in real life.

    Once you decide on a CHANGE agenda it means the detritus of the past
    ways of doing things must necessarily be excluded from the projected way of
    doing things differently. What we are witnessing today is President Buhari
    eating his own words by getting rid of his misfit appointees belatedly after
    they’ve brought his government close to the floor with frauds.