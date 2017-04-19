BREAKING: Buhari suspends SGF Babachir Lawal, DG NIA, Ayodele Oke

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, David Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE.

The President has also directed the suspension of the SGF from office pending the outcome of the investigations.

In a related development, the President has ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.

The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

A three-person committee comprising the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, and headed by the Vice President, is to conduct both investigations.

The committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.

The most senior Permanent Secretary in the SGF’s office, and the most senior officer in the NIA, are to act, respectively, during the period of investigation.

    This shows that our President has been kept in the dark about issues roiling his government by some of his trusted aides. It’s safe to conclude that Babachir Lawal, not the President, cleared himself of the Senate Report that had indicted him in the IDP grass cutting contract scandal. Or the President would not now be suspending him from office.
    Also shows that NIA D-G Oke was running a rogue operation. He should be custody.