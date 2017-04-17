While Jonathan keeps mum, CBN speaks on N13 billion seized from Lagos apartment

and
Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Despite claims by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) that he approved and released the massive stash of cash recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, former President Goodluck Jonathan has remained silent on the matter.

The former president’s spokesperson has for days declined requests to state Mr. Jonathan’s side of the story.

Operatives of the EFCC, acting on a tip-off on Wednesday, said they found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 hidden inside an apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi.

The funds are valued at N13 billion based on prevailing exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The EFCC circulated photograph and video footage of the operation, sparking nationwide outrage.

But the anti-graft agency has so far failed to disclose ownership of the recovered funds.

As Nigerians and civic groups demanded clarification about the recovered cash, sources in the presidency quoted the NIA Director General, Ayodele Oke, as telling President Muhammadu Buhari that Mr. Jonathan released the money to the agency for covert security projects.

But Mr. Jonathan has remained silent despite requests by our reporter for him to speak on the matter.

For two days, repeated telephone calls, text messages and email enquiries to the former president’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, were neither answered nor returned.

The presidency is also yet to officially comment on the matter.

CBN not sure it paid Ikoyi billions to NIA

When contacted, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it was not sure, as at Saturday, that the recovered billions, in mint fresh notes, moved directly from the bank to the NIA.

The security agency had claimed that it received the funds directly from the CBN.

But when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES to clarify its role in the disbursement of the funds, the CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, said, “It is true the Central Bank of Nigeria issues mint fresh notes, but it is only to banks.

“After that (issuance to banks) CBN does not know which of their customers they (the banks) give those notes to and for what purpose.

“I cannot say if the notes the NIA is claiming came from the CBN. So, I will not be able to answer questions on it for now, except I receive a specific request.”

  • Mary

  • aaapeeceee!

    OGA EDITOR SIR,

    APC party has suddenly become deaf and dumb. Kai, na wah O. Up till today APc party
    is still looking for a sacrificial lamb to use to help wash away the sins of its own members.

    First they say it is Mu’azu. That one did not stick because Mu’azu
    was just a developer who sold the Osborne Towers since nine years ago. Then, APC rogues
    went to put rope on the neck of Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue of NNPC who lived in the same Towers
    but not in the flat where the money was found.

    Very daft. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue rejected it in Jesus name,
    and told the public in press statement that the actual thief is ‘a very popular person’
    who will soon be uncovered. That was on Thursday. Then APC started panicking. APC now
    said it was Tony Anenih’s daughter that rented the flat. That one just blasted APC idiots off
    with one-sentence denial and moved on.

    So, what to do? Quietness is now APC strategy.
    The head of National Intelligence (N.I.A) has never said with his own mouth that he took
    the money or put it in Osborne Towers. It is on-line newspapers that were saying it for him.
    Lies, lies, lies. No single press statement was ever issued by the National Intelligence Agency.

    • Prayer Warriors!!

      $50m at Osborne Towers: Theft that passeth all understanding…

      People in my area are now saying that President Muhamadu Buhari is the one who took the
      $50 million to hide it with an accomplice in Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos. I don’t know why
      people are jumping to that conclusion. Maybe because too many lies have been told by
      the media to cover up this thing. What I know is that the devil is powerful. If by omission
      or commission it is truly Muhamadu Buhari that carried this $50m loot, we must put it
      down to the devil. It did not come from his mind. We must not impeach Buhari over
      this loot. We must pray for him.

      We need prayer warriors at this time, not impeachment proceeding. We must pray
      to Father Almighty to remove the spirit of thief from his mind. When a man people
      say is a man of integrity starts hiding $50million in Osborne road it can mean that
      end time is near. We must pray for his redemption. Buhari will need help if that is
      the case. We must not abuse him. We must not impeach him. Nobody is above
      temptation. Let Christians and Muslims come together to drive away the THIEF
      demon in his mind, if any. That is the way to go, we must go spiritual whenever
      the theft in Nigeria has passeth all understanding.

  • ?????????

    Why is Premium Times not asking Lai Muhamed to disclose the resident and owner of the flat

    at Osborne Towers where the money was hidden, and, why is Premium Times supporting Buhari,

    when the facts show that the $50million loot was done by the present government in mint notes?

  • Afo

    GEJ is so shocked that part of the money he took to Lagos for the bribing of South West Obas and others to rig election for him was stolen by those he so much trusted. NIA DG was part of those who connive to hid the money and he is putting up an idiotic argument to divert attention and to cover up for the evil deeds of GEJ who appointed him. May God continue to expose their evils against this country. PMB must not succumb to the pressure to shield him no matter the promise he made.