‎Buhari restates commitment to free Chibok girls

FILE PHOTO: A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length hijab and praying in an undisclosed rural location. Boko Haram released a new video on claiming to show the missing Nigerian schoolgirls, alleging they had converted to Islam and would not be released until all militant prisoners were freed. A total of 276 girls were abducted on April 14 from the northeastern town of Chibok, in Borno state, which has a sizeable Christian community. Some 223 are still missing. AFP PHOTO / BOKO HARAM RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BOKO HARAM" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reassured Nigerians that his administration would do everything necessary to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls.

It will be exactly three years, on Friday, since over 270 ‎girls were kidnapped from the Chibok Secondary School in Borno by the Boko Haram.

About 195 of the girls are still believed to be with their abductors.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Tuesday told PREMIUM TIMES and others that the government was in negotiation with the Boko Haram to free the remaining girls.

