Two Nigerian soldiers killed, three injured by “heavily armed sea robbers”

Niger Delta Militants
Niger Delta Militants

Two soldiers were killed in Rivers State on Wednesday after they responded to a distress call by “heavily armed sea robbers,” the Army has said.

Abubakar Abdullahi, a spokesperson for the Army, confirmed the incident in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel while responding to a distress call of sea robbers attack around Ijawkiri general area engaged heavily armed sea robbers,” Mr. Abdullahi, a major, said.

“Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited highest point of patriotism by paying supreme price, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.”

The spokesperson said efforts are ongoing by the Joint Task Force to track and apprehend the criminals.

Mr. Abdullahi also said soldiers of the Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed 13 illegal refineries also in Rivers State

“In continuation of its drive to accomplish its mandate, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE on patrol around Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers State, yesterday discovered and destroyed 13 illegal refineries,” he said.

Mr. Abdullahi said no arrest was made from the destruction.

Destroyed illegal refinery
Destroyed illegal refinery

