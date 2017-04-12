Accused of corruption, Nigeria Supreme Court Justice to face fresh false asset declaration charge

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court is to be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on April 20, an official said on Wednesday.

The tribunal’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Alhassan, said in a statement in Abuja that Mr. Ngwuta would appear before a two-member panel over alleged false asset declaration.

Mr. Alhassan said that summons had already been served the judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government preferred a 10-count charge against Ngwuta before the tribunal.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said that Mr. Ngwuta contravened Section 15 of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

According to Mr. Malami, false declaration of assets is punishable under Section 23 (2) of the Act.

Mr. Ngwuta is one of the judges from whose residences, the State Security Service, SSS, claimed it uncovered huge sums of money in various denominations.

The SSS raided the judges’ residences in October, 2016.

Mr. Ngwuta is also currently standing trial before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on an amended 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The Federal Government which preferred that charge, said that Mr. Ngwuta contravened Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2012 (as amended).

It added that the offences are punishable under Section 15 (3) of the Act.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.