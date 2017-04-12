JUST IN: Arik operated without spare tyres, other essential equipment – AMCON

Arik Air. (Photo Credit: Punch)
Arik Air. (Photo Credit: Punch)

Nigeria’s largest airline, Arik Air, operated without spare tyres and other important equipment necessary to facilitate operations, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has said.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor, noted that until the airline was taken over by the corporation in February, it operated without adequate equipment.

According to AMCON, the former management of Arik Airlines were basically gambling with the lives of millions of people that patronize the airline because it did not care about safety.

The corporation noted that critical operational arrangement such as having a simulator, which would have ensured that Arik pilots undertook mandatory trainings as required to improve their efficiency, were non-existent.

AMCON also said that the airline had inadequate equipment to facilitate its operations, which reflected in the insufficient laptops available at the airports to conduct basic checks.

Similarly, Mr. Nwauzor disclosed that the airline was indebted to the tune of N375 billion naira in local debt, adding that it also accumulated foreign debt totalling 31 million euros and $6.5 million.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.