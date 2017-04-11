Seven feared dead as cultists clash in Ilorin

Related News

No fewer than seven persons died in renewed cult clashes in Ilorin between Friday and Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clashes occurred in different parts of Ilorin such as Ikororo, Baboko, Osere, Olunlande, Egbejila and Coca-Cola road.

The clashes, according to a source, involved members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

The source told NAN that the latest incident was in response to the gruesome killing of a suspected cultist identified as Tobi at Coca-Cola road.

NAN had on Thursday reported the killing of one Abiodun Aremu, popularly known as “Abbey,” at Ikororo area of Niger road in the metropolis.

NAN also gathered that an unidentified man was on Saturday killed at Egbejila.

A resident of the area, who craved anonymity, said the gunmen trailed the victim to the spot where he was murdered.

“The man was riding on a motorcycle from Temidire area on Airport-Egbejila road when another motorcycle with three gunmen intercepted him.

“They pushed him off the motorcycle and shot him at close range,’’ the resident said.

The assailants, however, spared the victim’s friend who was on the motorcycle with him.

Some suspected cult members also launched an attack on Friday at Olunlade area of Ilorin where an unidentified man was killed.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 4p.m., causing panic in the area.

A similar incident also occurred at Olufadi area, off Edun Street, where one Ayo Shuaib was killed.

NAN learnt that a teacher with Government Secondary School, Afon, Olatunji Ahmed, popularly known as Itu, was also gunned down at Osere.

Mr. Ahmed was said to have gone to pay a visit to a friend in the area when he met his death.

He was reportedly shot at close range before his body was evacuated by the police and deposited at the Ilorin General Hospital morgue.

The state police spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of only two persons.

He said although no arrest had been made, the command was on the trail of perpetrators of the crime.

(NAN)