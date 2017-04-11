‎BREAKING: FRSC suspends Rivers sector commander, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps has suspended Ayodele Kumapayi, its sector commander in Rivers State, for cutting female officers hair with scissors.

Photos of the controversial disciplinary action, which came during a routine parade exercise, circulated on the internet on Monday.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning that other officers who allegedly participated in that act have been suspended alongside Mr. Kumapayi.

He said the sector commander accused the female marshals of carrying long hairdo.

Mr. Kazeem said the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the errant officers immediate suspension pending investigation into the incident.

