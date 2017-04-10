UPDATED: Nigeria Customs abolishes HND, BSC dichotomy, promotes HND holders

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service has removed the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma and Bachelor’s degree which hitherto was skewed against the personnel holding the former qualification.

The Comptroller-General of the service, Hameed Ali, made the announcement on Monday through a statement signed by the NCS spokesperson, Joseph Attah.

Abolishing the HND-BSc dichotomy in the ranking of personnel in Nigeria’s public service has been a subject of constant demand, particularly from Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.

But it emerged on Monday that the federal government has isolated some organisations for reform.

“As part of the ongoing reforms in line with circular Ref: HCSF/EPO/EIR/CND/100/ST/98 of 8th September 2016 from the Head of Service of the Federation and the approval of Government since April 1992 for Nigeria Customs Service to align with the Nigeria Police Force rank structure, the CGC approved the removal of dichotomy against holders of Higher National Diploma from Bachelors Degree in the Service,” said the statement.

Mr. Ali, the statement further said, directed immediate alignment of rank structure of the service with that of the police.

Consequently, officers in the Inspectorate cadre on Salary Grade level 08 and above are to align with the appropriate rank in the Superintendent Cadre.

Also, during the decoration of some newly promoted senior officers, the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Mr. Ali as saying HND holders on salary Grade Level GL 07 in the service are automatically moved to GL0 8 while a supplementary budget will be made for their salary arrears.

“This is expected to boost the morale of officers and eliminate confusion in the seniority of officers,” Ali said at the ceremony.

The statement by Mr. Attah also conveyed the promotions of 3,487 senior officers to various higher ranks, following presidential approval.