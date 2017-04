Related News

An Ondo State High Court, Akure Division, on Monday sentenced seven Fulani herdsmen to life imprisonment for kidnapping former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae.

Justice Williams Olamide found them guilty of the act committed in 2015 as charged by the Ondo State government.

Mr. Falae was taken captive by the herdsmen on September 21, 2015 during his 77th birthday.

He was released four days later after paying about N5 million as ransom.

Details later…