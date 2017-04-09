Related News

The sex scandal between Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo might not end anytime soon. This is because the latter has granted a new interview with Canada-based Worship Media where she released her statement of account detailing alleged transfers from Mr. Suleman.

In the video, Ms. Otobo, who says she was an ex-mistress of the cleric, alleged that Mr. Suleman transferred N900,000, N200,000, and N1 million to her account on three different occasions.

She also disclosed that the cleric sometimes transferred the money himself. In the no-holds-barred interview, Stephanie also narrated that she met Mr. Suleman through a friend who got married in 2015.

She added that her friend gave her Mr. Suleman’s contact after she asked her how she knew the person she married was meant to be her husband.

Ms. Otobo also said her friend told her that a pastor in Nigeria (Mr. Suleman) revealed to her that her then fiancé is her rightful husband.

Narrating how their paths crossed, Ms. Otobo revealed that Mr. Suleman asked for her BBM pin after she contacted him when she flew into Nigeria in April 2015. She added that after the cleric saw her photos, he asked for more. She said Mr. Suleman then proceeded to ask her to be his girlfriend.

Johnson Suleman, Founder Omega Fire Ministries

Ms. Otobo’s allegations against the controversial cleric has not enjoyed the support of her parents.

PREMIUM TIMES recently interviewed her mother, Bukky, at her Sapele, Delta State base. The light-complexioned woman said during the interview that she travelled to Auchi to beg Mr. Suleman because lawyers had manipulated her daughter.

Apart from veiled references to the matter during church services, Mr. Suleman has not publicly reacted to the allegations in the media. His publicist, Phrank Shaibu, has however issued several statements denying the alleged illicit affair with Ms. Otobo.

Ms. Otobo was recently re-arraigned by the police for alleged blackmail, threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from Mr. Suleman.

She was arraigned alongside her associate, Wisdom Godstime, before Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye of the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Ms. Otobo and her co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each. The case was then adjourned to April 27 for commencement of trial.

This development comes a week after Ms. Otobo formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo’s petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.