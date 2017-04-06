DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

  • ECCLESSIASTICAL

    Shame don catch bad people. The triumph of evil over good can only be ephemeral. This judgement is a testament to this fact. Were it in 1983, Napoleon would sure have had his way with the Puppies relishing every moment of the orgy of sheer stuupidity is the violation of the basic human rights of the citizenry. If people as saintly as Fela could be brazenly arrested, jailed without prosecution like a common criminal just because the lyrics of his songs were not palatable to the ear, then one wonders what would have happened today when the situation has degenerated to operations from the forests of the North East.

  • dami

    Wonderful…clearly the Buhari administration is being shoved aside by corruption…friends and allies of the are also folding their arms watching events unfold…sitting on the fence…all this because Buhari has refused to listen and aligned himself with toothless bulldogs…where is Amusan and oyegun?
    All those people that have chosen to ignore tinubu una well done….now we will know who is who…ajumogobia, ngwuta, dasuki, saraki will all win their cases….then we will all know who is who.

  • Charles

    The Buharri corruption fight is becoming a child’s play by the day. what a shame of a nation , the government a lot of people invested their hope on has lost focus and direction in all fronts

  • md

    This madness of EFCC must be checkmated. This judgement is sure a good omen. How can EFCC be freezing the accounts of hardworking and credible Nigerians while the accounts of professional thieves are ignored? Why for instance is the account of Burutai not frozen?