BREAKING: Court clears Justice Ademola, wife of wrongdoing in corruption allegations

A Federal High Court, FHC, in Abuja has cleared Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale, of charges of corruption brought against them by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Mr. Ademola, judge of the FHC, was among the judges arrested last October in a late night raid by the State Security Service.

He was eventually charged by the attorney general’s office for, among others, allegedly receiving bribes during the discharge of is duties.

Mr. Ademola had requested a speedy trial of his case before he was cleared of any wrongdoing on Wednesday by Justice Jude Okeke.

Details later…

  • Black or White

    Na wah. Speedy trial. While this judgment can be appealed, what about Saraki’s case in the CCB?

  • Akiika

    This silly democracy is not just for Nigeria.

  • Mamman Bako

    “And the beat goes on…..the beat goes…..the beat goes on! Was the prosecutor not sure of his case?! This is an astonishing outcome after the initial gra gra. I tire…..

  • amusbay

    and someone say’s judgment in Nigeria is a supermarket where rich pay for; you ask him to bring his head. nawa oo

  • Olu-Lion

    I can say we are done in this country. With all the millions found in his house and guns, he is not guilty. no wonder yahoo yahoo and 419 of different shades will never seize in the land

    • Julius

      Not only done, we are doom !!

  • Buharin daji

    May all of you commenting rubbish here never experience political blackmail

  • Gbola

    I definitely wasn’t expecting a judge to convict s colleague.
    They operate as a Cult.
    No amount of evidence shall be sufficient to warrant being found guilty.